Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Teen Mom Jenelle Evans’ honeymoon with husband David Eason including luxury resort stay in Maine
TEEN Mom star Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason recently enjoyed a luxury trip to Maine to celebrate a delayed honeymoon. The former MTV star documented much of the trip for her fans online. On Monday, Jenelle, 30, shared a vlog on her TikTok account with fans, taking them...
Watch This Black Cat Fetch Like a Dog, Colorado Cat Has Tricks
Playing fetch may seem like something that's for dogs only, but there's a Colorado cat that would like to challenge that notion. Meet Lokie, a 1-year-old black cat that lives south of Denver. Watch how happy he is to fetch the small ball his human throws down the driveway for him.
96 Things Literally Every Millennial Experienced As A Kid That Are Just Now Wonderfully Nostalgic
If you recognize these, sorry, you're old now.
KIDS・
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0