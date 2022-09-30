ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

WETM 18 News

Elmira holiday parade looking for helpers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With the holidays around the corner, local organizations are looking to prepare for their festivities, parades, and community activities. Elmira Downtown Development announced that the annual Holiday Parade will be on Friday, November 25, 2022. EDD is looking for volunteers to make this year’s parade happen. The parade will start at […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

The Wall That Heals Arrives at Riverfront Park in Sayre

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- The Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that travels from community to community, arrived in Sayre, Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon. The Wall That Heals is designed to bring access to those across the country that aren’t able to travel to Washington, D.C.
SAYRE, PA
NewsChannel 36

New Mural in Elmira Unveiled; Celebrates Transformational Public Art

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Today, a ribbon cutting took place in Elmira for a mural celebrating the story of transformational public art. "Love" by Muralist Filomena Jack is a new mural at the Elmira Promenade on West Second Street. It is presented by the Community Arts of Elmira's "Infinite Canvas."
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Coffee with the Chiefs Today in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz and Elmira Fire Chief Andrew Mallow will be at the Elmira Tea and Coffee House today for Coffee with the Chiefs. Scheduled for 4 p.m., the forum will allow for residents to interact, learn and discuss the services provided by the Elmira Fire Department and Elmira Police Department with their respective leaders.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Halloween Path Taking Place in Wellsboro on October 30th

WELLSBORO, P.A. (WENY) - The annual Halloween Path will be taking place later this month in Wellsboro. Hosted by UPMC, the event will be held on October 29th from 2 to 4 PM on the Walnut Street side of the U-P-M-C Wellsboro campus. This year's theme is "Children's Books, A...
WELLSBORO, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: September 26 to October 2

During the week of Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2, the Owego Police Department had 85 service calls, 10 arrests, 1 motor vehicle accident, and issued 12 traffic tickets. A Binghamton man was arrested after a traffic stop. Michael A. Glover was charged with Operating Motor Vehicle with Suspended...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – October is here, and that means Halloween candy is coming out in droves. Halloween weekend will arrive before we know it, so here’s a list of trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers. The list will be updated as more towns announce their trick-or-treating times. If you know of a time that you don’t […]
SAYRE, PA
NewsChannel 36

Thousands run in 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many runners were excited to get to the start line Sunday morning for the 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon. Thousands of runners ran on the 26.2-mile course, starting in Bath and ending in Corning. Runners could also race in the Wegmans Wineglass Half Marathon, which started at the halfway point of the full marathon in Campbell, NY, and ended in Corning. With all COVID restrictions lifted in 2022, runners came from far and wide, traveling from 15 countries and 48 states. With fairly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s, conditions were perfect for race day.
CORNING, NY
Newswatch 16

Two charged with Bradford County bank robbery

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County. Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September. Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Watkins Glen Acting Mayor Louis Perazzini Announces Run for Mayoral Office

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- Watkins Glen's current acting mayor says will run for a full term in office. Louis Perazzini announced his candidacy for Watkins Glen Mayor. He is currently the village's acting mayor, and served as deputy mayor for three and a half years. He was appointed acting mayor with former Mayor Luke Leszyk resigned over sexual misconduct allegations.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Vision Automotive Group sells area dealerships

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Vision Automotive Group has sold its local dealerships to a Florida firm. That’s according to our news partner Rochester Business Journal. There are nine of these dealerships in our area. Locations in Greece, Canandaigua and Henrietta are all being sold. The total purchase price was more...
HENRIETTA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

An adventure with the camera and memories of bad food at Woolworth's in Hornell

(Editor’s Note: Hornell Sun photographer Steve Harrison is on vacation. But he brought us along with his camera to The Grand Tetons and Yellowstone National Parks) As any adventure starts its always nerve wracking as to what will be needed for the trip. For myself, I am very simple – give me a pair of underwear, shorts, a t-shirt, a hoodie, and I am good for a solid week.
HORNELL, NY

