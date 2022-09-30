Read full article on original website
Elmira holiday parade looking for helpers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With the holidays around the corner, local organizations are looking to prepare for their festivities, parades, and community activities. Elmira Downtown Development announced that the annual Holiday Parade will be on Friday, November 25, 2022. EDD is looking for volunteers to make this year’s parade happen. The parade will start at […]
The Wall That Heals Arrives at Riverfront Park in Sayre
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- The Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that travels from community to community, arrived in Sayre, Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon. The Wall That Heals is designed to bring access to those across the country that aren’t able to travel to Washington, D.C.
New Mural in Elmira Unveiled; Celebrates Transformational Public Art
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Today, a ribbon cutting took place in Elmira for a mural celebrating the story of transformational public art. "Love" by Muralist Filomena Jack is a new mural at the Elmira Promenade on West Second Street. It is presented by the Community Arts of Elmira's "Infinite Canvas."
Coffee with the Chiefs Today in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz and Elmira Fire Chief Andrew Mallow will be at the Elmira Tea and Coffee House today for Coffee with the Chiefs. Scheduled for 4 p.m., the forum will allow for residents to interact, learn and discuss the services provided by the Elmira Fire Department and Elmira Police Department with their respective leaders.
Halloween Path Taking Place in Wellsboro on October 30th
WELLSBORO, P.A. (WENY) - The annual Halloween Path will be taking place later this month in Wellsboro. Hosted by UPMC, the event will be held on October 29th from 2 to 4 PM on the Walnut Street side of the U-P-M-C Wellsboro campus. This year's theme is "Children's Books, A...
Greater Good Grocery to match SNAP purchases
Multiple non-profit organizations are partnering up to increase access and purchasing power for groceries.
Owego Police Blotter: September 26 to October 2
During the week of Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2, the Owego Police Department had 85 service calls, 10 arrests, 1 motor vehicle accident, and issued 12 traffic tickets. A Binghamton man was arrested after a traffic stop. Michael A. Glover was charged with Operating Motor Vehicle with Suspended...
Trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers
(WETM) – October is here, and that means Halloween candy is coming out in droves. Halloween weekend will arrive before we know it, so here’s a list of trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers. The list will be updated as more towns announce their trick-or-treating times. If you know of a time that you don’t […]
Thousands run in 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many runners were excited to get to the start line Sunday morning for the 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon. Thousands of runners ran on the 26.2-mile course, starting in Bath and ending in Corning. Runners could also race in the Wegmans Wineglass Half Marathon, which started at the halfway point of the full marathon in Campbell, NY, and ended in Corning. With all COVID restrictions lifted in 2022, runners came from far and wide, traveling from 15 countries and 48 states. With fairly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s, conditions were perfect for race day.
Bath veteran given handicap-accessible home
A local wounded combat veteran got the chance to walk into his fully-accessible, mortgage-free home in Bath Tuesday morning.
Two charged with Bradford County bank robbery
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County. Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September. Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was...
Watkins Glen Acting Mayor Louis Perazzini Announces Run for Mayoral Office
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- Watkins Glen's current acting mayor says will run for a full term in office. Louis Perazzini announced his candidacy for Watkins Glen Mayor. He is currently the village's acting mayor, and served as deputy mayor for three and a half years. He was appointed acting mayor with former Mayor Luke Leszyk resigned over sexual misconduct allegations.
Column: Journey to the Finger Lakes Turns ‘Someday’ to Now
Ever since our daughter, Alexandra, moved to the Finger Lakes to pursue a career in the wine industry, Paul and I have wanted to live in this enchanting part of New York State. It was always our plan to move here “someday” and to bring my parents with us.
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
Broome County Court Pleas for Motorcycle Theft and Gun Possession
Guilty pleas for a Windsor man and Norwich resident will translate into prison time for both. A Windsor man will be sentenced in December to up to four years in prison after admitting he threatened to shoot the owner of a motorcycle he stole. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office...
Ithaca home invasion results in burglar being airlifted
A home invasion in the early morning hours, has resulted in the burglar being airlifted to a local trauma center for injuries.
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month
A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
Vision Automotive Group sells area dealerships
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Vision Automotive Group has sold its local dealerships to a Florida firm. That’s according to our news partner Rochester Business Journal. There are nine of these dealerships in our area. Locations in Greece, Canandaigua and Henrietta are all being sold. The total purchase price was more...
An adventure with the camera and memories of bad food at Woolworth’s in Hornell
(Editor’s Note: Hornell Sun photographer Steve Harrison is on vacation. But he brought us along with his camera to The Grand Tetons and Yellowstone National Parks) As any adventure starts its always nerve wracking as to what will be needed for the trip. For myself, I am very simple – give me a pair of underwear, shorts, a t-shirt, a hoodie, and I am good for a solid week.
Four charged with stealing trailer and UTV in Kirkwood
Late last night, the Broome County Sheriff's Office responded to 581 Old State Road for a report of a stolen 2020 light utility trailer with a 2020 Polaris side-by-side UTV mounted on it.
