Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Billy Idol Names His Rock God
Billy Idol himself is considered a rock god by many. So, who does the man himself consider to be a rock god?. “My rock god is Marc Bolan," Idol said in a recent interview with Raised on Rock. "He was just very instrumental in Generation X, the punk rock group I was in a career really because we got to play live on his Marc Show."
Parade
'State of the Union' Star Brendan Gleeson Shows off His Sick Skateboard Skills
This may shock some, but Brendan Gleeson can ride a skateboard better than most. The 67-year-old Irish-born actor recently dropped into the Saturday Night Live studios and showed off his ability to glide through the set on his skateboard in a sketch share on YouTube earlier. The video began with...
iheart.com
Kanye Concerns Fans with Bloody Lip & Bruised Face At Paris Fashion Week
Ye walked in the Balenciaga show and attended the Givenchy show at Paris Fashion Week over the weekend. However, fans became concerned after seeing Kanye arrive with a bloodied lip and bruising on the side of his face. He also sported an oversized black hoodie with a military-style cargo jacket over the top, baggy pants and boots.
iheart.com
TikToker Used Secret Alexa Function to Catch Her Boyfriend Cheating!
Jessica Lowman posted on TikTok that she was able to access a secret function on her Amazon Alexa. Apparently, Alexa saves all voice recording, which can be retrieved on a computer. She then showed her Alexa voice history and scrolled own to a sus device. Jessica then plays the audio - a woman asking Alex to play "Power Trip by Miguel." Shortly after, her boyfriend requesting Alexa turn up the volume. OH HE GOT CAUGHT CAUGHT. Jessica posted a follow up video showing a text thread with her ex where he tries to gaslight her and accuse HER of being the cheater. Funny how cheaters always accuse their victims of bad behavior.
Comments / 0