Jessica Lowman posted on TikTok that she was able to access a secret function on her Amazon Alexa. Apparently, Alexa saves all voice recording, which can be retrieved on a computer. She then showed her Alexa voice history and scrolled own to a sus device. Jessica then plays the audio - a woman asking Alex to play "Power Trip by Miguel." Shortly after, her boyfriend requesting Alexa turn up the volume. OH HE GOT CAUGHT CAUGHT. Jessica posted a follow up video showing a text thread with her ex where he tries to gaslight her and accuse HER of being the cheater. Funny how cheaters always accuse their victims of bad behavior.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO