News Channel Nebraska
USDA rural program allowing funds to be loaned to Beatrice Community Hospital
BEATRICE – Beatrice elected officials have approved a resolution for a loan to help Beatrice Community Hospital upgrade technology. The city council Monday night approved a rural economic development loan agreement for $360,000 to help the hospital purchase telemetry monitors. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says the project will use a USDA Rural Economic Development program.
News Channel Nebraska
CCH welcomes new medical provider for Lindsay Medical Clinic
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Monday morning, Columbus Community Hospital welcomed Dr. Vilma Rodriguez-Cline as a new primary care provider for Lindsay Medical Clinic. Rodriguez-Cline received her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. She completed residencies in family practice at the Cedar Rapids Medical Education Foundation in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Davison leaving Husker athletic department to lead new NIL collective
LINCOLN, Neb. – A former Husker standout who has been in the Nebraska athletic department since late 2017 is leaving the program. Matt Davison, who has served as an analyst for the Husker Radio Network football broadcasts for 16 seasons, joined the athletic department in December of 2017 as senior associate athletic director for external engagement. Davison, who was instrumental in bringing in former head coach Scott Frost, officially became a part of the administration at the same time Frost was hired.
News Channel Nebraska
Fiber optic internet from NextLink coming to rural northern Gage County
BEATRICE - Residents of north central Gage County in southeast Nebraska will soon have fiber optic internet. The Hudson Oaks, TX. based company of NextLink Internet will soon be on the ground, providing what they believe to be some of the fastest and most reliable service to those in rural Gage County. Oliver Borchers-Williams is an AmeriCorps lead Nebraska Fellow serving southeast Nebraska. He talked about the benefits to the project.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports additional case of bird flu in Box Butte County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced two confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11. The 10th farm,...
News Channel Nebraska
Thurman declines second term on county board
NEBRASKA CITY – Otoe County commissioner Jim Thurman announced Tuesday he will not be serving a second term even if he is re-elected in the November general election. Thurman plans to complete his four-year term in December before moving to Colorado. Thurman: “I’m going to finish out this year....
News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County Veteran of the Month: Norris Gold
From the Jefferson County Veteran's Service Office. Norris Gold was born and raised on a farm near Table Rock, Nebraska. He was drafted into the United States Army in January 1952. He completed 16 weeks of basic training at Camp Roberts, California. Upon completing basic training, his unit was split in half. Half were sent to Korea and half were sent to Germany. Norris was in the group that was sent to Munich, Germany in July 1952. He served through January 1954 and was discharged at Fort Sheridan, Illinois with the rank of Corporal.
News Channel Nebraska
Former Husker offensive lineman to run for Lincoln mayor
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new mayoral candidate has entered the ring in Lincoln, with a former Nebraska football player expected to make a formal announcement this week. Stan Parker will host a press conference on Wednesday announcing that he is running for mayor against incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird. Parker will be joined by his former coach, Tom Osborne.
News Channel Nebraska
Former Husker center Mark Pelini dies in Indiana crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A former Husker offensive lineman has died in a crash in Indiana. 31-year-old Mark Pelini, the nephew of former Nebraska football coach Bo Pelini, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on the Indiana Toll Road in St. Joseph County on Sunday night. Two other people remain hospitalized.
News Channel Nebraska
Ellis J. Harms, 72, Nebr. City
Ellis J. Harms, age 72 of Nebraska City passed away on Monday; October 3, 2022 at the Ambassador in Nebraska City. She was born on December 7, 1949 at University Hospital in Omaha, NE: the daughter of George Anthony and Opal Orbedene (Perkins) Allen. She attended school and graduated from the Nebraska City High School with the Class of 1968.
News Channel Nebraska
Husker Basketball mourns passing of Ekwall and Lorenz
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska basketball family lost two valued members over the weekend with the passings of Rex Ekwall and Tom Lorenz. Ekwall was a star player in the 1950s under Jerry Bush, as he totaled nearly 900 points and 700 rebounds in his three-year career between 1955 and 1957. The Holmesville, Neb., product led NU in scoring as both a junior and senior and topped the Huskers in rebounding all three seasons in the pro-gram.
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury approves changes to agreement with county over sheriff's office services
FAIRBURY, NE — Fairbury approved changes to an agreement with Jefferson County about law enforcement coverage, but not without some controversy. The town has paid the county every year for law enforcement services since the Fairbury Police Department was absorbed into the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in 2018. As...
News Channel Nebraska
George T. Holdsworth
George Thomas Holdsworth, 93 of Lincoln, formerly of Bennet, passed away on September 30, 2022. He was born on August 19, 1929 near Bennet, NE to Mamie and Zephaniah Holdsworth. He always worked hard and long at REA work, grain elevator, truck driver, semi driver and lawn services. He married...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers face short week, Joseph talks defense, brief benching of Thompson
LINCOLN - It’s a different week for the Huskers as the group heads to Rutgers to play on Friday. Mickey Joseph told reporters today the team had the 24-hour rule to enjoy Saturday’s 35-21 win over Indiana before prep began for the Scarlet Knights. He also talked about the wide open Big Ten West, defense, and the decision to briefly bench Casey Thompson.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice City officials approve study of Court Street
BEATRICE – The City of Beatrice is taking another run at possible improvements to the Court Street corridor through the downtown. Years ago, a study was completed by an Omaha firm, RDG… that included the suggestion of relocating Court Street through-traffic one block south of the downtown, but it largely sat on the shelf. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says a $37,000 professional services agreement, with Olsson, Inc. would revisit that issue.
News Channel Nebraska
House demolition on city agenda tonight
NEBRASKA CITY - City commissioners are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. today with an agenda that includes the demolition of a Second Corso house and a new baseball field scoreboard. The city proposes demolition of an unsafe building at 502 2nd Corso. Barrett Construction submitted a low bid of...
News Channel Nebraska
Two women from Chicago arrested for cocaine, OxyContin in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Over 20 lbs. of cocaine and 10 grams of OxyContin were found in the vehicle of two Chicago women traveling in Seward County. The Seward County Sheriff's Office said officers pulled over a 2015 Mercedes SUV on Oct. 1 around 11:00 a.m. The vehicle was pulled over due to an obscured license plate near Mile Marker 382 on Interstate 80.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Investigating stabbing at south Lincoln apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Around 4:05 p.m. on Monday, the Lincoln Police Department said they responded to a report of an unconscious male that appeared to have been stabbed. LPD said they are investigating a stabbing that occurred at an apartment near South 40th and Highway 2. Officers said they arrived...
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death at Lincoln apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police said a 15-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her father, and her 16-year-old boyfriend is accused of helping. On Monday afternoon Lincoln Police responded to the Lodge Apartments, near 40th and Highway 2, after the 15-year-old called 911 saying she came home from school and found her father stabbed.
News Channel Nebraska
Victim's name released in Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department released the name of the 48-year-old man that was killed on Sept. 29. LPD said officers were dispatched to the area of N 65th St. and Madison Ave. for a call for a welfare check at 2:41 p.m. The caller reportedly told police that they found a dead individual inside the residence.
