Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
Related
Emma “Mae” Duffey obituary 1923~2022
Emma “Mae” Duffey, age 99, of Waynesboro, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her two daughter’s at her daughter Judy’s home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Born September 1, 1923, in Welsh Run, PA, she was the daughter of the late Daniel H. Bingaman, Sr. and Frances Hartford Bingaman.
Shirley I Bender obituary 1933~2022
Mrs. Shirley I Bender (Dietz), 89, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022, in her home. Born March 18, 1933 in Elliottsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Earl C. and Anna E. (Clouse) Dietz. She and her husband, the late Rev. Donald L. Bender,...
Herbert Faust obituary 1938~2022
Herbert Faust, 84, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born September 28, 1938 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Anna and David Faust Sr.. He was a 1957 graduate of CASHS, a long-time member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, a member of...
Glenn R Walls Sr. obituary 1932~2022
Glenn R Walls Sr., 89, of Fayetteville, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born Tuesday, October 4, 1932 in Spring Run, he was a son of the late Walter S. and Ella B. Johnson Walls. Glenn was of the Protestant Faith....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Margaret L Morris obituary 1937~2022
Margaret L Morris, age 85, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Margaret was born on April 2, 1937, in Mercersburg, PA, the daughter of the late Ray Ellis and Pearl Carbaugh Keefer. Margaret married the late Edward...
Donna Lee Helm obituary 1939~2022
Donna Lee Helm (Stark), 82, of Shippensburg, peacefully went to be with the Lord the afternoon of Friday, September 30, 2022 with her two sons by her side. She was born on October 21, 1939 in Sarver, PA, the daughter of the late William Russell and Mildred (Anthony) Stark. Donna...
Katharina Wallschlag obituary 1935~2022
Katharina Wallschlag (nee Bauer), 87, formerly of Gettysburg, died Monday, September 26, 2022, at St. Luke’s Warren Hospital, Phillipsburg, NJ. Born September 24, 1935 in Bokenjoka, Hungary, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Christina (nee Hornung) Bauer. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years...
Donald Eugene Sell obituary 1943~2022
Donald Eugene Sell, age 79, a native of Arendtsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Saint Augustine, Florida. Donald was born on April 20, 1943 in Gettysburg, to the late Clyde and Isabelle (Kline) Sell. He grew up on his uncle Howard Kline’s farm together with his parents, where he loved tending to the animals and riding around with Howard in his truck.
RELATED PEOPLE
William J “Will” Black obituary 1996~2022
William J “Will” Black, 26, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away Friday, September 23rd, at his residence. Will was born in McConnellsburg, PA on March 30, 1996, a son of Tracy A. (Mellott) Black and Fred W. “Bill” Black, Jr of McConnellsburg, PA. Will was a graduate...
Melvin R Kerlin obituary 1929~2022
Melvin R Kerlin, 93, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away September 28, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital with family by his side. Mr. Kerlin was born on June 27, 1929 in Burnt Cabins, Pennsylvania to Lloyd and Esther (Welch) Kerlin. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He retired...
Donald “Don” Swan obituary 1951~2022
Donald “Don” Swan, 71, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. Born March 29, 1951 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Ralph and Sarah Swan. Don was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Following high school Don served with the United States Marines during Vietnam. He then went on to serve in the Army Reserves and Air National Guard. Don was employed as an estimator at Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg until his retirement in 2011.
Sandra A “Sandie” Donovan 1952~2022
Sandra A “Sandie” Donovan, age 70, of Shippensburg, PA, passed away September 26, 2022 at UPMC Carlisle Hospital. She was born July 2, 1952 in Carlisle, PA as the daughter of the late Sylvester and Edna (Bowers) Snyder. Sandie was a Class of 1971 graduate of Boiling Springs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Repairs Planned on SB I-83 Bridge
Expansion dam repairs are planned for this weekend and next weekend on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Dauphin and Cumberland counties. Lane restrictions will be in place both weekends. Weather permitting, the planned repairs will be performed on southbound I-83 from...
Southgate renewal moves forward
The Southgate renewal plan in Chambersburg will move forward next week. The Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at Borough Hall, 100 South Second St., Chambersburg. The public should access the building from the entrance off the parking lot at the rear of the...
Denise Ann Harr obituary 1964~2022
Denise Ann Harr, 58, of Mont Alto, PA, passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Born August 15, 1964 in Greensburg, PA, she was the daughter of Patricia A. (Nichols) Barnett of Mont Alto and the late Gary D. Harr. Denise was born with cerebral palsy. She...
PennDOT: Driver license centers close for holiday
Driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, October 8, through Monday, October 10, 2022, in observance of Columbus Day. Customers may still obtain a variety of services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lei Ann Shatzer obituary 1955~2022
Lei Ann Shatzer, 66, of Greencastle, PA went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 26, 2022. Born October 3, 1955 in Endicott, NY she was the daughter of the late Robert W Williams and Carol (Cooper) Williams. Lei is survived by her loving husband Monte K. Shatzer who...
PSAC athlete of the Week: Agbale earns second career award
Oyinda Agbale totaled 23 kills, a .396 hit percentage and six blocks to earn her second athletic award award of her career this week. The Shippensburg University senior Pittsburgh, Pa./Shaler Area) was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division Volleyball Defensive Athlete of the Week Monday afternoon on the heels of a 1-1 week for the Raiders that included a sweep over West Chester.
Protect Yourself From Mosquitoes, Ticks While Outdoors During Fall Months
As people spend time outdoors during the fall months, the Wolf Administration is reminding residents to protect themselves against the dangers of mosquito and tick-borne illnesses. So far this year, Pennsylvania has reported 14 human West Nile virus cases including one death in Philadelphia County and one death in Franklin County.
Susan Elsie Kirby obituary 1938~2022
Ms. Susan Elsie Kirby (Elkins), 84, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, in Chambersburg Hospital. Born January 2, 1938 in Bryn Mawr, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry Edward and Cora Rosalie (Geesaman) Elkins. Susan was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0