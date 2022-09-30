ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Emma "Mae" Duffey obituary 1923~2022

Emma “Mae” Duffey obituary 1923~2022

Emma “Mae” Duffey, age 99, of Waynesboro, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her two daughter’s at her daughter Judy’s home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Born September 1, 1923, in Welsh Run, PA, she was the daughter of the late Daniel H. Bingaman, Sr. and Frances Hartford Bingaman.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Shirley I Bender obituary 1933~2022

Shirley I Bender obituary 1933~2022

Mrs. Shirley I Bender (Dietz), 89, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022, in her home. Born March 18, 1933 in Elliottsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Earl C. and Anna E. (Clouse) Dietz. She and her husband, the late Rev. Donald L. Bender,...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Herbert Faust obituary 1938~2022

Herbert Faust obituary 1938~2022

Herbert Faust, 84, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born September 28, 1938 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Anna and David Faust Sr.. He was a 1957 graduate of CASHS, a long-time member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, a member of...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Margaret L Morris obituary 1937~2022

Margaret L Morris obituary 1937~2022

Margaret L Morris, age 85, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Margaret was born on April 2, 1937, in Mercersburg, PA, the daughter of the late Ray Ellis and Pearl Carbaugh Keefer. Margaret married the late Edward...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Donna Lee Helm obituary 1939~2022

Donna Lee Helm obituary 1939~2022

Donna Lee Helm (Stark), 82, of Shippensburg, peacefully went to be with the Lord the afternoon of Friday, September 30, 2022 with her two sons by her side. She was born on October 21, 1939 in Sarver, PA, the daughter of the late William Russell and Mildred (Anthony) Stark. Donna...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Katharina Wallschlag obituary 1935~2022

Katharina Wallschlag obituary 1935~2022

Katharina Wallschlag (nee Bauer), 87, formerly of Gettysburg, died Monday, September 26, 2022, at St. Luke’s Warren Hospital, Phillipsburg, NJ. Born September 24, 1935 in Bokenjoka, Hungary, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Christina (nee Hornung) Bauer. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Donald Eugene Sell obituary 1943~2022

Donald Eugene Sell obituary 1943~2022

Donald Eugene Sell, age 79, a native of Arendtsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Saint Augustine, Florida. Donald was born on April 20, 1943 in Gettysburg, to the late Clyde and Isabelle (Kline) Sell. He grew up on his uncle Howard Kline’s farm together with his parents, where he loved tending to the animals and riding around with Howard in his truck.
ARENDTSVILLE, PA
Melvin R Kerlin obituary 1929~2022

Melvin R Kerlin obituary 1929~2022

Melvin R Kerlin, 93, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away September 28, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital with family by his side. Mr. Kerlin was born on June 27, 1929 in Burnt Cabins, Pennsylvania to Lloyd and Esther (Welch) Kerlin. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He retired...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Donald "Don" Swan obituary 1951~2022

Donald “Don” Swan obituary 1951~2022

Donald “Don” Swan, 71, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. Born March 29, 1951 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Ralph and Sarah Swan. Don was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Following high school Don served with the United States Marines during Vietnam. He then went on to serve in the Army Reserves and Air National Guard. Don was employed as an estimator at Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg until his retirement in 2011.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Repairs Planned on SB I-83 Bridge

Repairs Planned on SB I-83 Bridge

Expansion dam repairs are planned for this weekend and next weekend on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Dauphin and Cumberland counties. Lane restrictions will be in place both weekends. Weather permitting, the planned repairs will be performed on southbound I-83 from...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Southgate renewal moves forward

Southgate renewal moves forward

The Southgate renewal plan in Chambersburg will move forward next week. The Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at Borough Hall, 100 South Second St., Chambersburg. The public should access the building from the entrance off the parking lot at the rear of the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Denise Ann Harr obituary 1964~2022

Denise Ann Harr obituary 1964~2022

Denise Ann Harr, 58, of Mont Alto, PA, passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Born August 15, 1964 in Greensburg, PA, she was the daughter of Patricia A. (Nichols) Barnett of Mont Alto and the late Gary D. Harr. Denise was born with cerebral palsy. She...
MONT ALTO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

PennDOT: Driver license centers close for holiday

Driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, October 8, through Monday, October 10, 2022, in observance of Columbus Day. Customers may still obtain a variety of services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services...
HARRISBURG, PA
Lei Ann Shatzer obituary 1955~2022

Lei Ann Shatzer obituary 1955~2022

Lei Ann Shatzer, 66, of Greencastle, PA went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 26, 2022. Born October 3, 1955 in Endicott, NY she was the daughter of the late Robert W Williams and Carol (Cooper) Williams. Lei is survived by her loving husband Monte K. Shatzer who...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

PSAC athlete of the Week: Agbale earns second career award

Oyinda Agbale totaled 23 kills, a .396 hit percentage and six blocks to earn her second athletic award award of her career this week. The Shippensburg University senior Pittsburgh, Pa./Shaler Area) was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division Volleyball Defensive Athlete of the Week Monday afternoon on the heels of a 1-1 week for the Raiders that included a sweep over West Chester.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Susan Elsie Kirby obituary 1938~2022

Susan Elsie Kirby obituary 1938~2022

Ms. Susan Elsie Kirby (Elkins), 84, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, in Chambersburg Hospital. Born January 2, 1938 in Bryn Mawr, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry Edward and Cora Rosalie (Geesaman) Elkins. Susan was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Chambersburg, PA

Chambersburg, PA
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

