The Spartan Inn opens its doors to offer the public a delicious lunch
It was opening day for a small café tucked away in Lima Senior High School. The Spartan Inn is the pride and joy of the Lima City Schools culinary and food service management program. The restaurant is run by the students as they learn the fundamentals of the food industry with hands-on real work experience. The students say it is an experience that exceeds their expectations.
City of Lima asking for public's input on banning smoking and vaping in city parks
With the recent release of the Community Health Improvement Plan, the City of Lima is contemplating banning smoking and vaping in outside public areas owned or operated by the city. Lima City Council is looking at legislation to do so but is now asking for public input about controlling smoking...
Lima Rotary helps in the fight to eradicate polio
Press Release from the Lima Rotary Club: Lima, OH - With the announcement of the first confirmed case of polio originating in the United States since 1979, the Lima Rotary Club is marking World Polio Day (October 24) with a social event whose goal is to help eradicate the deadly disease. The club will hold its social night at Purple Feet Wine Boutique, 230 N. Main Street in Lima, on Thursday, October 13 from 5:00-7:00pm. There will be information about polio and Rotary International’s efforts to end the disease.
The Minster community helps make Oktoberfest one of the best festivals in the state
Minster, OH (WLIO) - There was a celebration of German heritage going on in Southern Auglaize County over the weekend and people come from all over to get swept up in the Oktoberfest spirit. It has been recognized as one of the top festivals in the state of Ohio and if you see the turnout for their annual parade, it is hard to disagree. Co-Presidents of the festival committee Joyce Schwartz and Sue Brandewie say Oktoberfest means a lot to the Minster community.
Lima Area Browns Backers raising money to help local organizations
Lima, OH (WLIO) - There was some pigskin on the big screen with a side of hog to raise money for some area organizations. The Lima Area Browns Backers held their annual hog roast Sunday afternoon while the Browns were trying to take care of the Falcons down in Atlanta. The organization has raised thousands of dollars to give away since they started holding the hog roast and doing raffles during the games and they are hoping to help a lot of local people thanks to the support they get from Browns fans.
South Science and Technology Magnet will hold active shooter scenario drill on Wednesday
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Preparing for an event that they hope they will never have to respond to is what will be happening this Wednesday at Lima City Schools South Science and Technology Magnet School. Lima City Schools, in conjunction with the Lima Police Department and the Lima Fire Department,...
Christmas assistance program sign-up and coat distribution underway at Lima Salvation Army
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It is getting colder outside and it's time to start thinking about a warm coat and Christmas presents. Today, the Lima Salvation Army has started accepting applications for their Christmas assistance program and holding their annual coat distribution. They are looking to help around 800 families with the program. Signing up for the program only takes a few minutes, but you will need to bring a few items to qualify.
Lima Police Department provides update on victims in Lincoln Ave. shooting
Lima Police Department provides update on victims in Lincoln Ave. shooting. Police responded to a shots fired call at Lincoln Avenue near State Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning. Witnesses say a vehicle drove up and fired multiple shots at Page and Lovette and then drove off. Page and Lovette drove themselves to the hospital for treatment.
Crossroads Crisis Center holding a number events in October to bring attention to domestic violence
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one local organization is holding a number of events to call attention to the issue. The Crossroads Crisis Center holding a kick-off event at the Lima Public Library Monday evening, with Mayor Sharetta Smith reading a proclamation declaring it awareness month. Participants then took a walk in remembrance of those who have died from domestic violence. The walk wrapped up at Trinity Park downtown, with a display of t-shirts that are the work of survivors.
Delphos barber celebrates 60 years of cutting hair
DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - A Delphos barber is celebrating a milestone many don't achieve with six decades behind the barber chair!. Ron's Hair Care has been a fixture in the Delphos community for many decades. The customers we spoke to say they always leave feeling better than when they came in and that Ron is truly a cut above the rest!
Law enforcement seeking suspect in stabbing outside Our Daily Bread
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima police officers are searching for a person who stabbed a woman multiple times outside of Our Daily Bread. The incident happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a domestic dispute between a man and a woman led to the woman being stabbed in the neck. She was taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita's and is believed to be in serious condition.
Lima home decked out for Halloween catches the eye of entertainment icon Marie Osmond
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has entertained locals for years but a longtime Halloween house caught the eye of a music legend and has hit Facebook in a big way. She may be a little bit country but on Sunday morning, pop icon Marie Osmond was all Halloween. She made a stop at the house on the corner of Elm and Metcalf streets.
Local singer is finalist in National Anthem Contest
WAYNESFIELD, OH (WLIO) - A Waynesfield native needs your vote to perform the national anthem at a big event in Las Vegas. Candace Muir won the contest to perform at the National Finals Rodeo in December last year, but a horrific car accident in November left her unable to attend with many months of recovery. Muir is giving the contest a second chance and finds herself among the top 8 finalists. Muir has performed in several bands including Ohio State Lima's a capella group. She is honored to have the support of local friends and family and hopes to hit the big stage in December.
Murder trial for Lima 19-year-old is set for November 2022
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The trial for a Lima teen charged with a 2019 murder is set to begin in November. 19-year-old Na'Zier Howard's trial is scheduled for November 29th. Howard was indicted for the death of Ke'Vonta Cowan in 2019, when Howard was 17 years old. A motion hearing was held on Monday, to remove a request to get Howard's school work while he was at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center for handwriting analysis. Prosecutors were able to get a writing sample from another source and didn't need the schoolwork anymore.
Two injured in shooting on Lincoln Avenue
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Lincoln Avenue, just north of Faurot Park. According to witnesses and detectives, there was a white Dodge Durango setting in the street outside of a relative's home. One person was outside the SUV talking on a smartphone and the other was inside, when another vehicle drove up and fired multiple shots. Both were hit and drove themselves to the hospital in the SUV. It is unknown the extent of their injuries. Detectives talked to neighbors to try and get a description of the shooter or their vehicle. The case remains under investigation.
Court hearings continue for those who fail to appear for jury duty in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Common Pleas Court judges continue to crack down on people who failed to show up for jury duty without notifying them beforehand. Judge Terri Kohlrieser held hearings for a couple of people that she issued bench warrants for on Friday after they didn't appear for their contempt of court hearings for not showing up for jury service. The judges are trying to curb a problem they have been seeing of people failing to appear for jury duty without showing just cause after they have been summoned. So, they are charging those who violated, and now they must face the judge themselves.
Lima man sentenced to six years in prison for 2021 shooting
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man pleaded guilty to a 2021 shooting and got sentenced to six years in prison, but he still contends that he is not the person responsible. 39-year-old Leroy Foster was sentenced on a single charge of felonious assault, with a three-year gun specification. Foster accepted a plea deal if prosecutors agreed to drop a repeat violent offender specification that he was indicted on. Even though he claims he is innocent, Foster could have faced 21 years in prison if a jury found him guilty on everything, so he opted for the six-year plea deal.
Mercer County Deputies find approximately 10 grams of suspected fentanyl during traffic stop
October 5, 2022 Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Celina, OH – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of two individuals last evening on drug-related charges. On 10/4/2022 at 6:23 PM Mercer County Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Fort Recovery Minster Road and Us Rte 127, in Granville Township. The vehicle was driven by 31-year-old Aron Lange of Celina, who had 27-year-old Dustin Kitchen of Celina, as a passenger. A Darke County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit was called to assist with the stop. Kitchen was observed trying to hide evidence prior to the K9’s arrival on scene. The K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and the vehicle was subsequently searched. The evidence that Kitchen was hiding was recovered and identified to be approx. 10 grams of suspected fentanyl. Both Lange and Kitchen were booked into the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility for Possession of Drugs a Felony of the Fifth Degree and are being held on no bond. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members of the Grand Lake Drug Task Force, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mercer County Prosecutors Office. The case will be turned over to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review of additional charges.
