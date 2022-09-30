Lima, OH (WLIO) - There was some pigskin on the big screen with a side of hog to raise money for some area organizations. The Lima Area Browns Backers held their annual hog roast Sunday afternoon while the Browns were trying to take care of the Falcons down in Atlanta. The organization has raised thousands of dollars to give away since they started holding the hog roast and doing raffles during the games and they are hoping to help a lot of local people thanks to the support they get from Browns fans.

