Lima, OH

hometownstations.com

The Spartan Inn opens its doors to offer the public a delicious lunch

It was opening day for a small café tucked away in Lima Senior High School. The Spartan Inn is the pride and joy of the Lima City Schools culinary and food service management program. The restaurant is run by the students as they learn the fundamentals of the food industry with hands-on real work experience. The students say it is an experience that exceeds their expectations.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Christmas assistance program sign-up and coat distribution underway at Lima Salvation Army

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It is getting colder outside and it's time to start thinking about a warm coat and Christmas presents. Today, the Lima Salvation Army has started accepting applications for their Christmas assistance program and holding their annual coat distribution. They are looking to help around 800 families with the program. Signing up for the program only takes a few minutes, but you will need to bring a few items to qualify.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Rotary helps in the fight to eradicate polio

Press Release from the Lima Rotary Club: Lima, OH - With the announcement of the first confirmed case of polio originating in the United States since 1979, the Lima Rotary Club is marking World Polio Day (October 24) with a social event whose goal is to help eradicate the deadly disease. The club will hold its social night at Purple Feet Wine Boutique, 230 N. Main Street in Lima, on Thursday, October 13 from 5:00-7:00pm. There will be information about polio and Rotary International’s efforts to end the disease.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Crossroads Crisis Center holding a number events in October to bring attention to domestic violence

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one local organization is holding a number of events to call attention to the issue. The Crossroads Crisis Center holding a kick-off event at the Lima Public Library Monday evening, with Mayor Sharetta Smith reading a proclamation declaring it awareness month. Participants then took a walk in remembrance of those who have died from domestic violence. The walk wrapped up at Trinity Park downtown, with a display of t-shirts that are the work of survivors.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Area Browns Backers raising money to help local organizations

Lima, OH (WLIO) - There was some pigskin on the big screen with a side of hog to raise money for some area organizations. The Lima Area Browns Backers held their annual hog roast Sunday afternoon while the Browns were trying to take care of the Falcons down in Atlanta. The organization has raised thousands of dollars to give away since they started holding the hog roast and doing raffles during the games and they are hoping to help a lot of local people thanks to the support they get from Browns fans.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Delphos barber celebrates 60 years of cutting hair

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - A Delphos barber is celebrating a milestone many don't achieve with six decades behind the barber chair!. Ron's Hair Care has been a fixture in the Delphos community for many decades. The customers we spoke to say they always leave feeling better than when they came in and that Ron is truly a cut above the rest!
DELPHOS, OH
Lima News

Allen County Farm Park hosts pioneer life demonstrations

LIMA — For one afternoon, life at the Allen County Farm Park on Slabtown Road was more about hand-powered cider presses than handheld cell phones. The park was the site of early-1800s re-enactors Sunday. There were demonstrations on food preservation, food preparation and the use of various herbs. Meat...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce celebrates 135 years of serving local businesses

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They have been supporting local businesses since 1897 and have adapted themselves through the decades to meet the changing times. Lima Rotarians hearing about the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce's 135th anniversary this year. They were organized to serve, represent, and enhance business growth and success. They do this with several goals in mind including membership, workforce development, legislative advocacy, and community development with economic impact. The chamber has held many titles over the years and they have adapted to the changing needs of the businesses they serve.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Memorial gets CARF accreditation for rehab

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System has received an accreditation for their rehabilitation program. The accreditation comes from the Commission on Accreditation on Rehabilitation Facilities. The organization performed an on-site survey on the inpatient rehabilitation unit and found that the hospital is providing quality care to their patients. Doctors say that this shows that anyone who comes to Lima Memorial will know that they are receiving the best care in the region. The accreditation will last for three years.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Crime Victim Services warns of scammers

LIMA — Crime Victim Services, through their Elder Victim Ministry, encourages members of the community to be aware of financial scams. According to the Elder Victim Ministry, scammers often use natural disasters as a way to target individuals. The program warns individuals to research the name of a charity before donating and check the contact information. CVS also recommends checking the way of donation. Legitimate non-profit organizations never request cash, gift cards, wiring money or cryptocurrency.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Police Department provides update on victims in Lincoln Ave. shooting

Lima Police Department provides update on victims in Lincoln Ave. shooting. Police responded to a shots fired call at Lincoln Avenue near State Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning. Witnesses say a vehicle drove up and fired multiple shots at Page and Lovette and then drove off. Page and Lovette drove themselves to the hospital for treatment.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Roses and Thorns

They’re all coming up roses this week. Rose: To Sondra Dreitzler, of Cridersville, whose idea is in the nationally syndicated Pluggers cartoon on Oct. 5. In it, a female finds two flavors of ice cream in the freezer, with the caption, “It doesn’t take much to make a plugger happy.”
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Law enforcement seeking suspect in stabbing outside Our Daily Bread

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima police officers are searching for a person who stabbed a woman multiple times outside of Our Daily Bread. The incident happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a domestic dispute between a man and a woman led to the woman being stabbed in the neck. She was taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita's and is believed to be in serious condition.
LIMA, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Two Lima men arrested – one for fighting, one for passing out in front of police station

Two Lima men were arrested early Sunday morning, one for reportedly fighting downtown and the other for passing out in front of the police station. A Bowling Green police officer was patrolling downtown around 2:05 a.m., when he saw a large crowd of people in the 100 block of North Main Street. Someone flagged down the officer and reported that a man in the crowd was attempting to start fights with several people as they passed.
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Springfield teen arrest on felony charge

A Springfield teen was charged with a felony Tuesday afternoon just before 4 o’clock in West Liberty. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle with only one working brake light and a traffic stop was initiated. Authorities detected an overwhelming odor of both burnt and...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
truecrimedaily

Ohio couple arrested in N.Y. 6 years after allegedly killing adopted son who was malnourished, beaten

CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A husband and wife from Ohio were arrested last week several years after one of their children died from abuse and malnourishment. On Sept. 26, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies from their office and agents from the U.S. Marshal Service located Katherine and John Snyder II, both 51, and took them into custody on a warrant out of Springfield, Ohio. The press release listed Katherine as the arrestee, but reports say both are accused of killing their 8-year-old son, Adam Snyder.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY

