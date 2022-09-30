Partnership across UC campuses will prepare the next generation of leaders in organic agriculture

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
universityofcalifornia.edu
UC and Teamsters collaborate on new multiyear contract for clerical and other administrative staff
University of California officials today (Oct. 3) announced a tentative agreement with the Teamsters Local 2010 union on a new four-year contract for the more than 11,000 clerical employees, library assistants and other administrative staff represented by the Teamsters. Once ratified by union members, the new contract will be effective from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2026.
universityofcalifornia.edu
Five minutes that could shape your future: Register now so you can vote in November.
— Register by October 24. Get started now on the UC Votes website. “The importance of youth participation is that the issues we face and the experiences we’ve had are very different from those of our parents. We’ve grown up during times people will read about in history books. We’ve grown up with social media and the internet that have given us a different perspective,” he said.
Comments / 0