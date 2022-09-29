Congratulations and well done to Ms. Emma T. Cotton as the 2022 Vivienne L. Penick Award recipient from the North Pacific Baptist Convention Women’s Auxiliary, for the Greater Seattle area! The award is based on Ms. Cotton’s church activities, and community involvement. Ms. Cotton has been involved with the NPBC since 1978 and has served as the State President for the NPBC Ushers since 1982. While serving she has met First Lady Michelle Obama, and former VP Al Gore. Sister Cotton has been an active member of the Mount Zion Baptish Church in Seattle, WA since 1957. She has served on the Usher Ministry, Phyllis Wheatley Circle, chaired the Women’s Ministry Annual Celebration, and participated in the development of the Mount Zion Street Feeding Ministry (circa 1980. She is still coordinating the Feeding Ministry of the church and the Breakfast Ministry. Sister Cotton has served as President of the Senior Ministry from 1998 to today. For the last seven years she also volunteers at the church office. Sister Cotton is a dedicated and faithful servant of her Lord Jesus, the church and her community. She has served consistently for several decades. We are privileged to have her relentless service, and proud of her tremendous accomplishment winning this prestigious award! A heartfelt and special thank you to Sister Alice F. Shumate, member of Mount Zion Baptist Church, for putting in so much time and energy in nominating Sister Cotton for the award. Sister Shumate went the extra mile, gathering information from Sister Sharron McMillan, and working long hours with her to ensure completeness of information and accuracy. Additional appreciation for Sister Yvonne Carr of MZBC for her assistance and guidance with the submission process.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO