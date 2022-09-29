Read full article on original website
Ukraine war – live: Kyiv recaptures more territory claimed by Russia in ‘sham’ referendums
Ukraine has recaptured two more settlements in Kherson oblast, just days after Russia claimed the territory following a so-called referendum, Volodymyr Zelensky has announced.He added that the success of Ukrainian soldiers “are not limited to Lyman” – the logistics centre in the country’s east which was also recaptured this week, marking a significant victory for Kyiv.“This week, the largest part of the [battlefield] reports is the list of settlements liberated from the enemy as part of our defence operation,” Mr Zelensky said.The US and Nato welcomed Ukraine’s territorial win against Russia in the seven-month old war.The US defence secretary...
Venezuela frees seven Americans as part of the largest prisoner swap under Biden
WASHINGTON — In a rare softening of hostile relations, the White House said Saturday that Venezuela freed seven Americans imprisoned in the South American country and the United States released two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro's wife who had been jailed for years on drug smuggling convictions. The...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Palestinians: Israel military kills 2 during West Bank raid
Palestinian officials say the Israeli military has killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank
With staged referendums in Ukraine complete, Russia begins the annexation process
MOSCOW — Moscow-backed separatist leaders in occupied areas of Ukraine moved quickly to issue formal appeals to join the Russian Federation on Wednesday — just hours after claiming overwhelming numbers of people there had chosen to join Russia in a series of highly controversial referendums. The vote was...
Putin illegally annexes territories in Ukraine, in spite of global opposition
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved to formally annex four Ukrainian territories, signing what he calls "accession treaties" that world powers refuse to recognize. It's Putin's latest attempt to redraw the map of Europe at Ukraine's expense. "The people made their choice," said Putin in a signing...
Wrongful detentions of Americans by foreign powers are fast rising, a new study says
The number of Americans who are wrongfully held by state actors such as China, Iran and Russia has seen a dramatic increase compared to a decade ago, according to a new study that finds a growing list of nations are targeting U.S. nationals to exert political leverage over Washington. The...
Putin plans to formally annex 4 regions from Ukraine Friday
MOSCOW — The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to formally annex four territories from Ukraine on Friday — capping a week in which Moscow-backed proxies claimed victory in staged and internationally condemned referendums. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin has summoned Russian...
War didn't stop Hasidic pilgrims from gathering in Ukraine for the Jewish new year
UMAN, Ukraine — For all but a week a year, the city of Uman is like any small city in Ukraine. The economy usually revolves around a bus factory and some grain processing facilities. But every fall, thousands of Hasidic Jews from around the world transform a central neighborhood...
Ukraine's offensive in Kharkiv was hard and bitter, say soldiers who did the fighting
BORSHCHOVA, Ukraine — In this village recently retaken from Russian forces, a Ukrainian soldier points out the network of trenches left behind by Russian troops. The narrow pits are dug in front of just about every house. "Look," he says. "House, trench. House, trench." The soldier with the 229th...
