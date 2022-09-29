ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Kyiv recaptures more territory claimed by Russia in ‘sham’ referendums

Ukraine has recaptured two more settlements in Kherson oblast, just days after Russia claimed the territory following a so-called referendum, Volodymyr Zelensky has announced.He added that the success of Ukrainian soldiers “are not limited to Lyman”  – the logistics centre in the country’s east which was also recaptured this week, marking a significant victory for Kyiv.“This week, the largest part of the [battlefield] reports is the list of settlements liberated from the enemy as part of our defence operation,” Mr Zelensky said.The US and Nato welcomed Ukraine’s territorial win against Russia in the seven-month old war.The US defence secretary...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Economy#Bike#Afghans
KVCR NEWS

Putin plans to formally annex 4 regions from Ukraine Friday

MOSCOW — The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to formally annex four territories from Ukraine on Friday — capping a week in which Moscow-backed proxies claimed victory in staged and internationally condemned referendums. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin has summoned Russian...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy