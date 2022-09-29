Read full article on original website
Bronco Sports
Stephens Notches MW Defensive Player of the Week
Colorado Springs, Colo. – Boise State women's soccer student-athlete Jocelyn Stephens was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon. Stephens earns her second-defensive honor of the season after playing 180 minutes in the Broncos' two conference matches this past weekend. The center...
Bronco Sports
Schramm, Green Collect Mountain West Honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Boise State redshirt senior linebacker DJ Schramm and redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green earned Mountain West weekly honors following their performances in the Broncos' 35-13 victory over San Diego State (Sept. 30). Schramm was named the MW Defensive Player of the Week, while Green was tabbed the MW Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Bronco Sports
Thomas Claims 100th Victory As Broncos Buck Cowgirls
Laramie, Wyo. – Head coach Jim Thomas notched his 100th-career victory as Boise State women's soccer claimed its first Mountain-West win of the season in 2-0 fashion over Wyoming, Sunday. The Broncos (5-2-6, 1-0-3 MW) opened the scoring early as Kenzie MacMillan fielded a bouncing ball in the box...
Bronco Sports
Broncos Announce Free Admission for Carroll College Contest
BOISE, Idaho – Following the fifth regular season and conference tournament sweep in Mountain West history, Boise State men's basketball is ready to give back. As a thank you to Bronco Nation for its unwavering support throughout the 2021-22 title season, Boise State's exhibition against Carroll College on Nov. 1 will be free and open to all fans. Join in as the Broncos attempt to return to the peak of the Mountain West and celebrate a new season of Bronco Basketball as all parking and ticketing costs will be waived against Carroll College.
Bronco Sports
Bott and Sippel to Play for Dar Walters Championship
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State men's tennis went 2-1 on Saturday at the Dar Walters Classic, advancing one team into Sunday's championship. Saturday's semifinal round featured Gem State rivals Boise State versus Idaho as the two teams split the matches to set up a Bronco-Vandal final on Sunday. The Broncos' Michael Bott and Sam Sippel will face Idaho's Francisco Bascon and Taiyo Kurata for the championship Sunday at 11 a.m. (Mountain).
