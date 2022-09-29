BOISE, Idaho – Following the fifth regular season and conference tournament sweep in Mountain West history, Boise State men's basketball is ready to give back. As a thank you to Bronco Nation for its unwavering support throughout the 2021-22 title season, Boise State's exhibition against Carroll College on Nov. 1 will be free and open to all fans. Join in as the Broncos attempt to return to the peak of the Mountain West and celebrate a new season of Bronco Basketball as all parking and ticketing costs will be waived against Carroll College.

BOISE, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO