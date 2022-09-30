Read full article on original website
Greene County receives millions from state for water improvements
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County leaders were ecstatic Monday to receive almost $7.7 million from the state to improve the county’s water infrastructure. County Mayor Kevin Morrison received the check for $7,693,909 from Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Commissioner David Salyers during a ceremony at Walters State Community College. That money comes […]
Unannounced Greyhound stop change leaves woman in the cold
A Knoxville woman was left frustrated and in the cold after the Greyhound bus line switched their drop-off and pick-up site without warning.
wvlt.tv
New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said he is confident that a new exit off I-40 will happen. The plan to add exit 408 to I-40 was approved by Governor Bill Lee and now moves ahead to the next stage: sending it to the Federal Highway Administration.
East Tennessee fish removed from endangered species list after 47 years
KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — A fish found in East Tennessee has become the first fish species in the eastern United States to be delisted from the Federal List of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife due to recovery efforts, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday. The snail darter, a three-inch fish named after its primary […]
Two taken to hospital with burns in Hamblen County house fire
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital with burns after a house fire off Fish Hatchery Road in Hamblen County, according to the Morristown Fire Department. When crews arrived, they found the house on fire with two people with burns laying outside. They were taken to...
wvlt.tv
Attorney: Jacksboro Police Department chief, multiple officers quit
The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department's structure has been reorganized, according to a release.
WATE
Smoky Mountain Minute: Fall flowers in the Smokies
A Great Smoky Mountains National Park ranger shares about fall colors and flowers; plus a new storybook trail for families.
Tazewell Fire Department set to receive new fire engine
The Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department is getting a new fire truck and has recently shared that it will be delivered by Thursday, October 13.
WATE
Knoxville restaurant owner retiring after 48 years behind the grill
Knoxville restaurant owner, operator and cook Jacob Kamar will be retiring at the end of the month. He has been running a luncheon grill on Middlebrook Pike for nearly 50 years when the now busy road was just two lanes.
Interchange project underway for I-75 and Emory Road
An upcoming interchange project in Knoxville will allow two directions of traffic to cross the road by using a Diverging Diamond Interchange.
WATE
Maryville auto repair shop closed after failing to pay state taxes
A controversial East Tennessee auto repair shop is closed after the state Department of Revenue seized its assets.
Registration for Salvation Army Christmas Assitance now open in Sevier, Cocke Counties
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Families in need this Christmas in Cocke and Sevier Counties have until Friday, Oct. 7 to register for Christmas Assistance. There are required documents for those who need to register. You will need:. Your state-issued ID or passport. Original birth certificate or passport for all
newstalk987.com
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has Issued a Silver Alert for a Missing Harriman Man
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Roane County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials are searching for 87 year-old Earl Foster from Harriman who was last heard from on Saturday. TBI officials say his debit card was used in Robbinsville, North Carolina on Sunday. He...
wvlt.tv
Morristown Fire Department responds to fire, two people injured, officials say
The star of the Thanksgiving feast may be hard to come by this year. Music icons from all over are reacting to the death of country music legend Loretta Lynn. Lynn passed away in her sleep at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home Tuesday.
Former Knox County Health Department director named interim CEO of YWCA
Former director of the Knox County Health Department Dr. Martha Buchanan has been named as the interim CEO of YWCA Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley.
Kingsport Times-News
The 1928 Montrose Court fire was felt throughout Johnson City
A fire at Montrose Court in 1928 resulted in what was reported at the time to be $250,000 in damages to the most luxurious apartment building in Johnson City. That figure would translate to more than $4.3 million in today's dollars.
Knox County’s Traffic Calming Program suspended after staffing shortage
Knox County's Traffic Calming Program is being suspended due to staffing shortages, according to the county's Engineering & Public Works.
WATE
Politicians speak at public forum about issues in Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Republican State Senator Dr. Richard Briggs and challenger Democrat Bryan Langan met Tuesday night to introduce themselves and talk about the issues District 7 residents wanted to know about. WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Don Hudson moderated the forum at the Knoxville Public Works...
Bear cub injured after being hit by vehicle in the Smokies
A bear was rescued after being hit by a vehicle on River Road Saturday, Oct. 2, according to Appalachian Bear Rescue.
WATE
Virginia man charged in Sevierville shooting
One person was charged after a shooting at a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning.
