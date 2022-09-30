ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocke County, TN

Greene County receives millions from state for water improvements

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County leaders were ecstatic Monday to receive almost $7.7 million from the state to improve the county’s water infrastructure. County Mayor Kevin Morrison received the check for $7,693,909 from Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Commissioner David Salyers during a ceremony at Walters State Community College. That money comes […]
New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said he is confident that a new exit off I-40 will happen. The plan to add exit 408 to I-40 was approved by Governor Bill Lee and now moves ahead to the next stage: sending it to the Federal Highway Administration.
East Tennessee fish removed from endangered species list after 47 years

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — A fish found in East Tennessee has become the first fish species in the eastern United States to be delisted from the Federal List of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife due to recovery efforts, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday. The snail darter, a three-inch fish named after its primary […]
Attorney: Jacksboro Police Department chief, multiple officers quit

The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department’s structure has been reorganized, according to a release. Homicide Rate Dropping. Updated: 5 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording. Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Updated: 7...
Smoky Mountain Minute: Fall flowers in the Smokies

A Great Smoky Mountains National Park ranger shares about fall colors and flowers; plus a new storybook trail for families. WATE Midday News. Smoky Mountain Minute: Fall flowers in the Smokies. A Great Smoky Mountains National Park ranger shares about fall colors and flowers; plus a new storybook trail for...
Knoxville restaurant owner retiring after 48 years behind the grill

Knoxville restaurant owner, operator and cook Jacob Kamar will be retiring at the end of the month. He has been running a luncheon grill on Middlebrook Pike for nearly 50 years when the now busy road was just two lanes. Knoxville restaurant owner retiring after 48 years …. Knoxville restaurant...
Maryville auto repair shop closed after failing to pay state taxes

A controversial East Tennessee auto repair shop is closed after the state Department of Revenue seized its assets. Maryville auto repair shop closed after failing to …. A controversial East Tennessee auto repair shop is closed after the state Department of Revenue seized its assets. Snail Darter, focus of epic...
Politicians speak at public forum about issues in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Republican State Senator Dr. Richard Briggs and challenger Democrat Bryan Langan met Tuesday night to introduce themselves and talk about the issues District 7 residents wanted to know about. WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Don Hudson moderated the forum at the Knoxville Public Works...
Virginia man charged in Sevierville shooting

One person was charged after a shooting at a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning. Cumberland Heights opens addiction recovery center …. New leadership structure for Knoxville Police Department. Other agencies stepping in to help Jacksboro Police …. The Holmes 485. Oneida doctor sentenced to 40 months in federal Opioid...
