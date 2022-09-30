ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

local21news.com

Man charged after putting firearm to the back of juvenile's head

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 30-year-old Mechanicsburg man is charged with holding a gun against the head of a 16-year-old girl last Saturday, Oct. 1 inside a Subway restaurant, police say. Aaron Babner, 30, took the gun into the Subway at the Newberry Commons shopping mall in Newberry Township...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Downed utilities close roads by Harrisburg Farm Show Complex

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of 12:28 p.m., downed utilities have shut down all lanes of US 22 near the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, there is a downed utility on US 22 eastbound between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road, and Cameron Street. All lanes are closed.
HARRISBURG, PA
City
Glen Rock, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
York County, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 30 near Columbia

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A crash in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near Columbia, Lancaster County, has been cleared and traffic is now getting by. Remember, you can always get real-traffic updates with WGAL's interactive map here.
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27.com

York County man arrested in 2020 Harrisburg ‘Tinder’ homicide

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have made an arrest in connection to a 2020 homicide in Harrisburg. According to Northern York Regional Police, Cody Allen Gerber was arrested in connection to the death of Emily Pritsch after she was found deceased inside a vehicle on October 4, 2020.
HARRISBURG, PA
#High School
local21news.com

I-83 SB reopens in York County following crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Emergency officials say I-83 Southbound has re-opened. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Emergency officials tell CBS 21 News that a vehicle accident has shut down part of I-83 SB in York County. According to authorities, it happened just after 8:00 PM on I-83 Southbound,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

Chambersburg police investigating vandalism incidents

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg police are looking for help as they investigate two spray painting incidents. The first happened on Sept. 20 at a residence in the 400 block of E. Liberty Street where someone spray painted a garage in the back of the property overnight, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks next of kin for West Reading man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a West Reading man who died Monday. Antonini Ortega, 63, was pronounced dead inside his home, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ortega's family is asked to contact the coroner's office in...
WEST READING, PA

