Police are searching for a missing Lancaster County teen
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing teen. Felicity Heiser, 17, was last seen at her East Hempfield Township home Sunday night. Her family has not heard from her since she did not report to school on Monday, police said. Heiser is described...
Man held gun to teen girl’s head at central Pa. Subway restaurant: police
A Mechanicsburg man is charged with holding a gun against a 16-year-old girl’s head Saturday inside a Subway restaurant, police said. Aaron Babner, 30, took the gun into the Subway at the Newberry Commons shopping mall in Newberry Township after an argument, police said. Police said Babner pointed the gun at the teenage girl’s head but did not fire.
Downed utilities close roads by Harrisburg Farm Show Complex
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of 12:28 p.m., downed utilities have shut down all lanes of US 22 near the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, there is a downed utility on US 22 eastbound between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road, and Cameron Street. All lanes are closed.
Drunk Bicyclist With The Highest Level Of Intoxication Causes Crash In Central PA: Police
A bicyclist who was "visibly intoxicated" caused a crash in central Pennsylvania police said in a release on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Allana Marie Shirk, 35, of Columbia, PA, had five vodka shots prior to peddling along the 700 block of Ridge Avenue on Sept. 14 at approximately 8:43 p.m., according to area police.
Crash cleared on Route 30 near Columbia
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A crash in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near Columbia, Lancaster County, has been cleared and traffic is now getting by. Remember, you can always get real-traffic updates with WGAL's interactive map here.
York County man arrested in 2020 Harrisburg ‘Tinder’ homicide
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have made an arrest in connection to a 2020 homicide in Harrisburg. According to Northern York Regional Police, Cody Allen Gerber was arrested in connection to the death of Emily Pritsch after she was found deceased inside a vehicle on October 4, 2020.
Crash causes power surge that damages nine Lancaster County homes
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nine Lancaster County homeowners have damage to their homes after a crash Saturday afternoon took out an electric pole, causing a huge power surge. Police said a suspected drunk driver caused the damage that might have to include rewiring an entire house. "I heard an...
Harrisburg man gets state prison term for armed robbery in Mechanicsburg
A Harrisburg man who robbed the Mechanicsburg Rutter’s store at gunpoint last October was sentenced to a minimum of 30 months in state prison Tuesday in Cumberland County court. Marcelino Baez, 38, of the 1200 block of Walnut Street, previously pleaded no contest to holding up a clerk at...
I-83 SB reopens in York County following crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Emergency officials say I-83 Southbound has re-opened. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Emergency officials tell CBS 21 News that a vehicle accident has shut down part of I-83 SB in York County. According to authorities, it happened just after 8:00 PM on I-83 Southbound,...
Dauphin County mother allegedly tried to drown ‘possessed’ kids in ‘baptism’
HUMMLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County mother is facing multiple felonies after Pennsylvania State Police allege she intentionally attempted to drown and kill her children during a “baptism.”. According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 6, State Police responded to Stone Glen Road in Middle Paxton Township...
Girl injured in Dauphin County pedestrian crash
A girl was hit by a vehicle in Lower Paxton Township on Tuesday morning, according to police. EMS was called to the area of Union Deposite Road and Four Seasons Boulevard at 7:13 p.m. and found the girl lying on the road being tended to by people who had stopped to help, police said.
Harrisburg School District, police investigating 'potential threat' at John Harris Campus
One week after a large-scale fight involving 22 students on the campus, officials at John Harris High School in Harrisburg said they're investigating a potential threat at the school. The update was posted on the school district's Facebook page Tuesday morning. The post reads:. "This morning, administrators at John Harris...
Car Rolls Over Following Crash Into Brick Wall In York: Police
Injuries were reported after a rollover crash in York County in Monday, Oct. 3, authorities say. Northern York County Regional police officers were called to the single-vehicle crash in the early afternoon, according to a release by the department. The vehicle appears to have hit a brick retaining wall before...
One person killed, three injured in crash in Newberry Township, York County
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and three others were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in York County, police say. The crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Old Trail Road in Newberry Township. Police said a Toyota...
Chambersburg police investigating vandalism incidents
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg police are looking for help as they investigate two spray painting incidents. The first happened on Sept. 20 at a residence in the 400 block of E. Liberty Street where someone spray painted a garage in the back of the property overnight, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.
Police investigating 'Rumored social media threat' at John Harris High School
HARRISBURG, Pa. — UPDATE | According to the Central Dauphin East high School, a student posted on their social media that they were going to blow up a classroom at the high school. An investigation with law enforcement determined the post to be a "joke." They also note that...
Berks coroner seeks next of kin for West Reading man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a West Reading man who died Monday. Antonini Ortega, 63, was pronounced dead inside his home, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ortega's family is asked to contact the coroner's office in...
Driver, 68, asks for trial after police cite him in crash that killed motorcyclist in Cumberland County
Silver Spring police have cited a 68-year-old driver with failing to yield and careless driving after they say he turned left into a field causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Father’s Day. Jack Witter, of Mechanicsburg, pleaded not guilty to the two traffic citations in connection with...
