The early returns are in. Not from the election but from something potentially more important, at least to the economy: college enrollment. Before I delve into the numbers, let me first apply more asterisks than Roger Maris ever had. These numbers come from the “Early Enrollment Estimates” database maintained by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. As the name suggests, these numbers might change. Early in the semester, some students may yet drop out, others may still register. Nonetheless, some schools are already issuing press releases about their enrollment (especially if it’s up), so I’m not inclined to wait for a final tally. The numbers may wiggle and jiggle a little but I’m more focused on bigger trends than counting every last head. SCHEV says Virginia Tech’s undergraduate enrollment is 30,559; the school has a release that says it’s 30,434. I’m not going to worry about that difference. Let’s look at the big trends.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO