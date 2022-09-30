Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
cardinalnews.org
Most Virginia colleges see enrollment declines. Here’s why.
The early returns are in. Not from the election but from something potentially more important, at least to the economy: college enrollment. Before I delve into the numbers, let me first apply more asterisks than Roger Maris ever had. These numbers come from the “Early Enrollment Estimates” database maintained by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. As the name suggests, these numbers might change. Early in the semester, some students may yet drop out, others may still register. Nonetheless, some schools are already issuing press releases about their enrollment (especially if it’s up), so I’m not inclined to wait for a final tally. The numbers may wiggle and jiggle a little but I’m more focused on bigger trends than counting every last head. SCHEV says Virginia Tech’s undergraduate enrollment is 30,559; the school has a release that says it’s 30,434. I’m not going to worry about that difference. Let’s look at the big trends.
cardinalnews.org
A Rembrandt is coming to Roanoke; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Bedford County names deputy county administrator. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lynchburg hires diversity, equity and inclusion specialist. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Botetourt County approves new zoning district for I-81 Exit 150...
cardinalnews.org
Governor wants small modular nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia
Want more news from Southwest Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. You can also help us fund more reporting positions. Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Monday that Virginia must be “all in” on nuclear energy and he wants to deploy a small modular nuclear reactor somewhere in Southwest Virginia within 10 years.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian destruction in Virginia
Though the storm had weakened significantly by the time it reached Virginia, it was still strong enough to bring flooding and winds strong enough to knock down trees to the Norfolk area.
Virginia schools closed, cities preparing for tidal flooding Monday
As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.
NBC12
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
cardinalnews.org
Former mine sites in Southwest Virginia to be labs for energy technology testbed
A first-of-its-kind “energy technology testbed” that will turn some of the 100,000 acres of former coal mining sites in Southwest Virginia into laboratories to promote energy innovation will be developed, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday. “The Energy DELTA Lab delivers on our vision to define Virginia as a...
WSET
Lynchburg gets 'A Little Bit Hippy'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Little Bit Hippy is coming to the River Ridge Mall. The store will be located in the West End District, across from Carter Bates. Owner Heidi Bundy told ABC13 she hopes to open this location in the next couple of weeks. Bundy shared that...
Raising Canes is opening two new locations in Virginia
Raising Canes is making its way back to the Hampton Roads community with two new restaurant locations later this fall.
StormTracker8: Clouds with some breaks of sun later today
Clouds with some breaks of sun later today
Will your house flood? Map shows hour-by-hour storm surge on Virginia coast
Residents worried that they may be at risk for flooding can now use the Virginia Institute of Marine Science's Tidewatch Map to find out how high the water is expected to rise in their location.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victims
Firehouse Subs is helping victims of Hurricane Ian. Seventeen years ago the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was created due to the catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and has continued supporting communities in distress and first responders. The Foundation has awarded over $1,925,000 in financial support in Virginia alone and is seeking to do even more.
WSLS
Roanoke Dental Group recognized as one of the top Hokie-led businesses
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Henritze Dental Group, based in Roanoke, is now recognized as one of the most successful Virginia Tech alumni-led businesses. Virginia Tech football fans may know the story behind the lunch pail, but its symbolism of hard work goes beyond the football field. The Lunch Pail 100...
cardinalnews.org
Center in the Square gets ARC grant for virtual program; more …
Here’s a roundup of briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Appalachian Regional Commission gives grant for virtual program in Roanoke. The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded $249,000 for Center in the Square’s Virtual Get Schooled Field Trip Program, a Roanoke program that...
Hiring haze: Marijuana legalization’s impact on employment policies in Virginia
In the year-plus since marijuana was legalized in Virginia, law enforcement agencies have taken a variety of approaches to deal with the impact of the substance on employment policies.
Siblings who play lottery together win huge prize in Virginia. ‘Couldn’t believe it’
“He told me we won, and I said, ‘Come on, it’s not April Fools’ Day’!”
Virginia residents to receive between $250 to $500 over next couple weeks
photo of money on tablePhoto by Nickolay Frolochin (Creative Commons) If you live and file taxes in Virginia, here is some amazing news that you'll want to hear. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
WSLS
Free community college in Virginia for in-demand industries
ROANOKE, Va. – This article is part of “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com. The price tag...
