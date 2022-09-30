Read full article on original website
Related
kusi.com
Becca Williams, candidate for San Diego Unified- District C
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Becca Williams wants San Diego Unified to restore traditional grading, and honors courses permanently. Williams joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss her candidacy in the San Diego Unified School Board District C race.
kusi.com
Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birria in Nestor named best tacos in the country by Yelp
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is known for having incredible Mexican food, and Yelp’s 2022 Top 100 Taco Spots in America has confirmed what we’ve known all along. Atop Yelp’s list, was Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria, located right here in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood.
kusi.com
The Lucky Duck Foundation’s new “Shamrocks and Shipwrecks” homeless initiative
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, San Diego icon Bill Walton made national news after giving an extremely emotional speech about the destruction of “our once great city,” he calls home. Walton directly and repeatedly called out Mayor Todd Gloria for failing San Diego, as he shared...
kusi.com
Sukkot Harvest Festival in Encinitas on Oct. 9
ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The 10th Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival will be held this Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Coastal Roots Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festival welcomes people of all backgrounds and beliefs as it celebrates the close of the Summer harvest. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kusi.com
San Marcos ranks top 20 in the nation for family-centered cities
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Marcos was recently selected by Fortune as a top finalist in its “Best places to live for families” list, making the top twenty in the U.S . As the cost of living becomes increasingly expensive, many families are being...
kusi.com
Search continues for missing Spring Valley girl
Update: The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Rad Movement are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl, Alena Mitchem. Mitchem is a student at Monte Vista High School and went missing September 22, 2022. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina has the story.
kusi.com
San Diego now expecting 10,000 new affordable homes
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Oct. 3 the City of San Diego approved a resulution which will expand affordable housing in the region by 10,00 homes on government land by the year 2030. The San Diego homeless crisis has been at the forefront of politics and news stations for...
kusi.com
Jewish community observes Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – G’mar chatima tova!. Today is Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day. Rabbi Devorah Marcus, Senior Rabbi at Temple Emanu-el, spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney about the traditions of the holiday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kusi.com
Bill Magavern, Policy Director, Coalition for Clean Air
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Proposition 30 is a California ballot proposition that will appear in the general election on November 8, 2022. The initiative would raise taxes on the wealthy to fund wildfire management and electric vehicle incentives and infrastructure. Magavern joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss this proposition....
kusi.com
Newsom vetoes cleanup funds, Imperial Beach and Silver Strand under sewage advisory
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County issued a warning for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, advising residents that the water may. contain sewage and be a health hazard, according to a news release today. According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, south swell...
kusi.com
Bill Walton’s speech on homeless forces San Diego City Council and Supervisors to meet
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, Bill Walton partnered with The Lucky Duck Foundation to deliver a powerful and emotional speech about his personal experiences dealing with San Diego’s now out-of-control homeless crisis. Walton detailed how Mayor Gloria’s failed leadership has resulted in the destruction of “our once...
kusi.com
Tens of thousands without power Oct. 4 in unplanned outage
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A spate of power outages left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electrical service across the central San Diego area for several hours today. The first in the rash of blackouts began shortly before 8 a.m., affecting 34 addresses in Lincoln Park, Logan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kusi.com
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter turned country queen, passes away at 90
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Loretta Lynn, the country music icon known for her honest storytelling and strong voice passed away at the age of 90 Tuesday morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Lynn’s song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” is an American classic and her influence on the country...
kusi.com
“Progress” report on the ongoing Tijuana Sewage Environmental Disaster
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The longest running environmental disaster continues to pollute our ocean. KUSI’s Dan Plante has covered this issue for nearly four decades, and the United States is still allowing Mexico to dump sewage into the Tijuana River, and into the Pacific Ocean. This sewage then...
kusi.com
Average San Diego County gas price sets record for fifth consecutive day
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record Wednesday for the fifth consecutive day, increasing 1.1 cents to $6.435. The average price has risen 19 consecutive days and 32 of the past 33, increasing $1.213,...
kusi.com
Semi crashes into UPS Store causing major damage
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A semi crashed into UPS Store headquarters the morning of Oct. 4 at 2: 18 a.m. — no injuries were reported. The Perry electric semi truck driver was southbound on Pacific Heights Rd. when the vehicles breaks gave out going down the hill leading up to the UPS Store. The truck caused major damage, and the driver had to crawl out of the truck and go through a building window to extricate himself from the wreckage.
kusi.com
San Diego County gas prices break records three days in a row
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is now asking the California Air Resources Board to release the state’s winter blend of gasoline nearly a month early in an attempt to drop gas prices prior to midterm. Typically, the switch to winter gas drops prices between 15-20 cents.
kusi.com
Authorities issue warning of “rainbow fentanyl” before Halloween – check your candy!!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pasadena Police Department recently seized over 300,000 pills laced with fentanyl, a discover that constitutes another in a long line of recurring drug busts. With Halloween around the corner, authorities urge families to check all their candy before their kids imbibe. Drug poisonings are...
kusi.com
Fed on track to navigate U.S. economy to soft landing, says Sully
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sully from “On the Air with Sully and Little Tommy” says despite the recent rise in the stock market, inflation hasn’t yet halted and isn’t expected to. Despite this, the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is on track to navigate the...
Comments / 0