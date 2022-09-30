ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Sukkot Harvest Festival in Encinitas on Oct. 9

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The 10th Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival will be held this Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Coastal Roots Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festival welcomes people of all backgrounds and beliefs as it celebrates the close of the Summer harvest. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went...
ENCINITAS, CA
kusi.com

Search continues for missing Spring Valley girl

Update: The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Rad Movement are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl, Alena Mitchem. Mitchem is a student at Monte Vista High School and went missing September 22, 2022. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina has the story.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
kusi.com

San Diego now expecting 10,000 new affordable homes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Oct. 3 the City of San Diego approved a resulution which will expand affordable housing in the region by 10,00 homes on government land by the year 2030. The San Diego homeless crisis has been at the forefront of politics and news stations for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Bill Magavern, Policy Director, Coalition for Clean Air

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Proposition 30 is a California ballot proposition that will appear in the general election on November 8, 2022. The initiative would raise taxes on the wealthy to fund wildfire management and electric vehicle incentives and infrastructure. Magavern joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss this proposition....
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

Tens of thousands without power Oct. 4 in unplanned outage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A spate of power outages left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electrical service across the central San Diego area for several hours today. The first in the rash of blackouts began shortly before 8 a.m., affecting 34 addresses in Lincoln Park, Logan...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Semi crashes into UPS Store causing major damage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A semi crashed into UPS Store headquarters the morning of Oct. 4 at 2: 18 a.m. — no injuries were reported. The Perry electric semi truck driver was southbound on Pacific Heights Rd. when the vehicles breaks gave out going down the hill leading up to the UPS Store. The truck caused major damage, and the driver had to crawl out of the truck and go through a building window to extricate himself from the wreckage.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego County gas prices break records three days in a row

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is now asking the California Air Resources Board to release the state’s winter blend of gasoline nearly a month early in an attempt to drop gas prices prior to midterm. Typically, the switch to winter gas drops prices between 15-20 cents.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

