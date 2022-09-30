Read full article on original website
U of U celebrates new digital database honoring Utah’s Black history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah is celebrating a major step in helping to promote and preserve Black history in the state by launching a special database that’s named after a local community leader. The France Davis Utah Black Archive will allow people to gather...
Utah forensic scientists play key role in criminal justice
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — While police work on the front lines, Utah forensic scientists play a vital role in solving crimes in the state. The Utah State Crime Lab does forensic testing for all law enforcement across Utah. Walking into one of their three locations is like walking...
DWR providing free ammo to hunters in program that's saving California condor
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — From a population of just 22 four decades ago, the endangered California Condor now has a population of more than 500 thanks to a captive breeding program. Now, more than half of those endangered birds are flying free and breeding (or not breeding) in...
Utah food prices continue to rise despite slowdown in overall inflation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — While overall inflation went down just a bit in August, the price of food continues to go up and grocery prices remain 11% higher than a year ago. Aside from the high prices, you may have noticed that some of the items you want are no longer available on store shelves.
Utah advertising agency president says McMullin attack ad lawsuit may be uphill battle
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin’s campaign has filed a lawsuit in response to a conservative political action committee’s attack ad. “McMullin for Utah” filed the lawsuit in the Third Judicial District Court on Tuesday, claiming the Super PAC “The Club for Growth Action” aired a “deceitful” ad. The campaign is also suing the TV news stations that aired the ad, including KUTV 2News, FOX 13, and ABC 4.
Wasatch Front areas once considered affordable saw biggest rent increases
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wasatch Front cities that were once considered affordable places to live saw the biggest increase in rent, according to a recent study. "West Valley, Kearns, Taylorsville saw over 30% changes in rent," said Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute which published the report called "The Changing Dynamics of the Wasatch Front Apartment Market."
Man arrested for allegedly strangling, killing Utah woman in 2015
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man accused of killing a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested. Court documents stated that Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday on counts of murder and aggravated robbery, both first degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second degree felony.
