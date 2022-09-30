Read full article on original website
Sharon Carlson
5d ago
These people that start fires and shoot people etc take a very very very long time in jail well Plus it's disgusting what is going on why do they start these fires especially wait until it's so cold out and they got to stand out and freezing cold and the firefighters get icicles on their faces because how cold it is I feel so bad for all the Worcester fire department and all around United States of America for the fire department .
WCVB
Emotional testimony begins in trial of driver charged in crash that killed toddler
BOSTON — Jurors heard opening statements and began to hear testimony Wednesday in the trial of a driver charged in a chain reaction crash that killed a toddler in a stroller. Charlene Casey, of South Boston, was charged with motor vehicle homicide in connection with the July 25, 2018,...
Feeding Hills man facing second degree manslaughter charge for deadly I-91 crash
A Feeding Hills man is facing a charge of second degree manslaughter after turning himself in to Connecticut State Police Monday for a deadly car accident that occurred nearly one year ago.
whdh.com
Suspect in Millbury death investigation appears in court
MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man facing charges in connection with a weekend death in Millbury appeared in court–but did not show his face– as an investigation into the incident continues. Kevin Donnellan, 34, hid behind a wall during proceedings on Monday, as the charges he faced were...
WCVB
17-year-old held without bail after classmate shot outside Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Boston
BOSTON — Students returning to the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Wednesday after a student was shot by a classmate were met with an increased police presence, as well as top city and school officials. The suspect, a 17-year-old student, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man denied parole after being convicted of killing infant daughter
A Massachusetts man was denied parole after being convicted of killing his infant daughter. According to documents issued by the parole board, on October 29, 2003, after a jury trial in Plymouth County Superior Court, Michael Moran of Halifax was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his infant daughter, Viktoria. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Ludlow man arrested for alleged assault on officer with large dog
A Ludlow man was arrested Sunday after allegedly threatening to kill and assaulting an officer with a large dog.
Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends
The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Chilling Case Of Daniel LaPlante, The 17-Year-Old Who Raped And Murdered A Pregnant Mom — Then Drowned Her Two Kids
After tormenting the family of a girl he was stalking by secretly living inside their walls for several weeks, Daniel LaPlante committed his worst crime yet when he broke into the home of Priscilla Gustafson in December 1987. Daniel LaPlante was 17 years old in 1987 when he brutally murdered...
WCVB
Jury selection begins in trial of driver accused in chain reaction crash that killed Boston toddler
BOSTON — Jury selection is expected to begin Tuesday in the trial of a driver charged in a chain-reaction crash on a South Boston sidewalk that killed a toddler and seriously injured his sister and their caretaker in 2018. Charlene Casey, of South Boston, is facing a charge of...
Kevin Donnellan hides behind door during arraignment for intent to murder charge
The boyfriend of a Millbury man who was found dead in the basement of a Millbury home Saturday was arraigned on an armed assault with intent to murder charge Monday in Worcester District Court. Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, was ordered held without bail after he was deemed dangerous following...
WMTW
New charges filed against 911 caller who reported death inside home
Prosecutors filed new charges Monday against the Massachusetts man who called 911 and led authorities to a home where another man was found dead. Kevin Donnellan, 34, is now facing charges of assault with intent to murder and assault and battery on a household or family member, in addition to aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon -- a knife.
WCVB
South Boston man takes the stand, says Whitey Bulger threatened him over Braintree murder
BOSTON — Fred Weichel took the stand today in his civil trial, asking for $1 million in compensation from the state for serving nearly four decades in prison for the 1980 murder of Robert Lamonica in Braintree. Weichel was released in 2017 after a police report that was never...
Man charged in slashing death of Millbury man
A 34-year-old man is held without bail as he faces charges in the slashing death of a Millbury man over the weekend. Kevin Donnellan is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery on a family or household member, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the death of Ryan Anderson.
whdh.com
Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
whdh.com
Man killed in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning killed one man. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester at 12:40 a.m. and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival. Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Boston Globe
Man convicted in 2013 murder of South Boston woman asks federal judge to toss conviction, release him
“In pursuing a defense of lack of criminal responsibility, [Alemany’s] attorneys violated his right to choose whether to admit guilt for the charged offenses.”. A man serving a life sentence for the 2013 stabbing death of a South Boston woman is asking a federal judge to toss out his conviction and release him from prison because, he claims, his trial attorneys pursued an insanity defense without his consent, according to documents filed Monday in the US District Court for Massachusetts.
Ex-homeless shelter head of two Massachusetts locations sentenced to jail
A former executive director for a non-profit homeless shelter has been sentenced to jail in connection with stealing nearly $1.5 million, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.
‘Beautiful in every way’: Friend describes Millbury man found dead as suspect set to be arraigned
MILLBURY, Mass. – An investigation is underway in Millbury after a man was found dead inside a home at 303 Millbury Ave. “Dare I say he was like a big brother to me,” said Madison Adams, who stopped by the house Monday morning to leave flowers. “Amazing, musical, beautiful in every way. That was him.”
WCVB
Boston police investigating fatal shooting near school in Dorchester
BOSTON — A fatal shooting near a school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is under investigation, police said. Police were called at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday to 38 Westville St. near UP Academy Boston, where they found a man on the ground near a fire hydrant suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
