Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
earnthenecklace.com
Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?
Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
WCVB
Longtime Boston journalist who wrote of his terminal diagnosis dies at 83
BOSTON — Jack Thomas, a longtime Boston Globe writer who spent more than 50 years as a reporter, editor, columnist, TV critic and ombudsman, died Saturday at the age of 83. In his obituary, Thomas was described as a person who wrote stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. "Jack brought to his craft a level of detail that made the readers feel they too were there," his obituary said.
WATCH: Northborough Teen Wows 'The Voice' Judges With Soulful Take On Rock Hit
A 19-year-old Northborough man continued the Worcester County dominance on "The Voice" this week with his powerful rendition of a Kings of Leon hit. Zach Newbould appeared on Monday's episode, Oct. 3, of the popular NBC singing competition and had two of the judges fighting for him to join their team. Newbould elected to sing "Use Somebody" to show off his raspy, soulful pipes, which got Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello to spin in their chairs less than a minute into his slowed-down version.
Read This Wild Theory Before You Re-watch the Boston Sitcom ‘Cheers’
September 30, 2022, marked the 40th anniversary of the show that put Boston on the map in the 1980s – “Cheers.”. After an 11-year broadcast run and years in syndication, “Cheers” found new life – and a new audience – in the streaming era.
WCVB
'Tragic accident': Window washer dies from fall inside JFK Library
BOSTON — A window washer died from injuries sustained in a fall Wednesday morning while working at the JFK Library in Boston. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the worker fell approximately 5 to 7 stories inside the building, which features a cavernous indoor contemplation pavilion enclosed by glass and steel.
newyorkalmanack.com
The Coolidges, The Algonquin Club of Boston, and American Memory
A distinguished portrait of Louis Arthur Coolidge hangs in the Founder’s Room at the Algonquin Club of Boston – now known as “The ‘Quin House”–commemorating his term as club president from 1923-1925. Arthur and his cousins T. Jefferson Coolidge and Thomas Jefferson Coolidge, Jr....
hot969boston.com
U.S. Cities That Swear the Most, Wait Til You Hear Where Boston Lands!
The U.S. cities that swear the most will most definitely surprise you. Boston is on the list, but not the list that you may think. The website www.preply.com did a study of every city across the country to determine who swears the most and who swears the least. Columbus, Ohio tops the list with an average of 36 swear words per day. The national average is 21.
WCVB
Ed Sheeran announces Gillette Stadium date in 2023 stadium tour
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Music superstar Ed Sheeran is planning to bring the North American leg of his "Mathematics" tour to Massachusetts. The Grammy-winner will perform at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on July 1, alongside special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn. This is Sheeran's first stadium tour since 2018 when...
iheart.com
Six-Alarm Fire Damages Mark Wahlberg's Childhood Home, Others In Dorchester
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — High winds on Sunday made for a difficult situation between Cushing Avenue and Peverell Street in Dorchester, as they carried flames from a fire at one residence to multiple surrounding buildings, including one where a Hollywood figure was raised. Officials say 15 residents across four separate addresses were displaced because of this fire.
hot969boston.com
8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me
Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
Daily Free Press
Ode To the CITGO Sign
The CITGO sign was originally made in 1940, but wasn’t the lovely sign we all know and love until 1965, when its name was officially changed into CITGO. Over 50 years later, it became a landmark all Bostonians and visitors would grow fond of. I can’t help but smile...
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
WCVB
Celtics star Jaylen Brown surprises students at Boston school with free backpacks, shirts
BOSTON — The students at a Boston middle school received a big surprise Tuesday afternoon, a visit from Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. Some of the students at the Helen Y. Davis Leadership Academy, a public charter school in Dorchester, knew something was up when they saw a large trailer pull up outside.
WCVB
Test your Boston history knowledge! In the early 1900s, what neighborhood did many African Americans settle in?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Happy “History Quiz Friday!” For this quiz, we focus on charming and historic streets and neighborhoods. Which street with brick sidewalks and gas lamps hosts one of Boston’s most historic meeting houses? Can you name the street wherethree U.S. presidents once lived? We provide the hints, you provide the guesses!
NECN
Popular Breakfast Spot in Boston's North End Has Closed
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A neighborhood spot in the North End of Boston that was known in part for its breakfasts has shut down. According to multiple source, including @aaharrington, Anthony's Cafe on the Waterfront closed its doors on Friday, though we have also heard from sources that the Commercial Street has been sold. It isn't yet known what might go into its space, but if we hear anything, we will post an update here.
WBUR
What's open and closed on Indigenous Peoples/Columbus Day in Mass.
Monday is either Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day in your city or town, though it remains Columbus Day at the federal level. Here's what's open and what's closed for the holiday:. Federal offices: Closed. Federal courts: Closed. Post offices: Closed. State offices: Closed. RMV: Closed. State courts: Closed. Municipal...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Hanover, MA
Hanover, Massachusetts is a quintessential New England town, situated less than 20 miles north of Plymouth; 33 miles east of Foxborough; and about 25 miles south of Boston. Rich in history and awash in natural beauty, it is a perfect place to visit while touring this scenic Bay State region.
WCVB
New mural at Logan Airport honors Tuskegee Airman from Massachusetts
BOSTON — Travelers passing through Boston Logan International Airport will now see a mural honoring a local hero and his role in the historic Tuskegee Airmen unit. Brig. Gen. Enoch O’Dell “Woody” Woodhouse Jr., a 95-year-old Roxbury native, is one of the last surviving members of the unit, which was the first group of all-Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force.
Florida residents in Boston relay stories of loss amid ‘the worst storm ever’
BOSTON — Rick Scafidi has Boston roots and ventured north tonight after his Naples home, like many others, was flooded. “It’s just not worth the risk,” said Rick Scafidi. “We’ve probably been thru half-a-dozen of these, this is by far the worst,” he said. He...
Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29
The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”. Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.
