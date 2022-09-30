DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Colossal Biosciences, a breakthrough genetic engineering and de-extinction company, accelerates efforts to end elephant extinction on Earth. The initiative includes using innovative technologies to uncover mechanisms by which Fatal Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes Virus (“EEHV”) causes illness and is the leading cause of death in juvenile Asian elephants born in North America and in their natural range countries. Colossal will lead the development of novel treatments and a vaccine to prevent the deadly disease and protect as many elephants as possible - both in zoos and in their natural habitats. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005676/en/ (Photo credit: Colossal Biosciences)

INDUSTRY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO