WKRC
Pandemic may have had bigger impact on personalities of younger adults, study shows
(TND) — Evidence shows the pandemic may have impacted the personalities of younger adults more than middle-aged or older people. Researchers say it’s too early to tell if these will be lasting changes, making for a generation whose personalities have been fundamentally altered by the pandemic. But the...
New drug could be ‘gamechanger’ for chronic cough sufferers
Lung doctor says Gefapixant could be first new treatment for condition to be approved in UK for more than 50 years
Colossal Accelerates Research and Development of Life-Saving Vaccine to Prevent Elephant Extinction
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Colossal Biosciences, a breakthrough genetic engineering and de-extinction company, accelerates efforts to end elephant extinction on Earth. The initiative includes using innovative technologies to uncover mechanisms by which Fatal Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes Virus (“EEHV”) causes illness and is the leading cause of death in juvenile Asian elephants born in North America and in their natural range countries. Colossal will lead the development of novel treatments and a vaccine to prevent the deadly disease and protect as many elephants as possible - both in zoos and in their natural habitats. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005676/en/ (Photo credit: Colossal Biosciences)
