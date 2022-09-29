Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Dust storm, heavy winds hit parts of the Phoenix area
Jon Paxton from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office says 8-10 homes are damaged after a tornado hit north of Williams on Monday. Exclusive look at Pipeline Fire burn scar that’ll impact Flagstaff for years. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:48 PM MST. |. The burn scar left behind by...
AZFamily
Stormy start to the week in AZ
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Monday will have mostly sunny with morning temperatures in the 70s warming to the upper 90s today in the Valley. There’s a decent chance of thunderstorms for parts of Arizona today. A weather disturbance pushing by to our north will interact with moisture already present...
AZFamily
80K customers without power, parts of I-17 closed after dust storm slams Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 is closed in both directions at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area. Officials did not say when the freeway would reopen, but crews are working to repair the damages.
AZFamily
Warmer than normal October
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Models show the possibility for isolated showers and storms to develop across the high country and eastern Arizona today. These will be short-lived but could create gusty conditions and moderate rainfall. Showers aren’t too likely in Phoenix today. By the start of the work week,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
knau.org
Flash flood watch issued for northern, central Arizona Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for northern and central Arizona portions. The watch will be in effect until 11 p.m. for the greater Flagstaff area, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Williams, Holbrook, Winslow, the Navajo Nation and the White Mountains. The National Weather Service says flooding could...
KOMO News
Puget Sound region could experience rare 80-degree temps this weekend
SEATTLE, Wash. — It's officially October, but this weekend is going to feel more like summer in the Puget Sound region. A building ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will keep the skies clear, but a thermal trough climbing up the coast from California will boost our temperatures into record territory. Highs will climb well into the upper 70s to low 80s both Saturday and Sunday.
rrobserver.com
Farmers’ Almanac: A cold winter lies ahead for NM
Winter got a snowy start in 2021-2022 in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a colder than normal winter for New Mexico. “Chilly,” the prediction goes. “Bone-chilling cold.”. “Got flannel? Hot chocolate? Snowshoes? It’s time to stock up! According to our extended forecasts, this winter...
AZFamily
School voucher application deadline has been moved in Arizona
With the federal interest rates rising over the past few months to combat inflation, the housing market has started to cool down. Police investigating after child is shot and hospitalized in south Phoenix. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Police were called to the area of 71st Avenue and Vineyard Road...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
EF-1 tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes
YAVAPAI COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado ripped through northern Arizona, causing damage to homes on Monday afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says between 8-10 homes in the Junipine Estates community, eight miles north of Williams, were damaged. The National Weather Service reported winds in the area ranged between 86-110 miles per hour.
Shockingly ‘Arctic’ Cold Weather Expected In Upstate New York
The calender just officially turned to fall, but one local weather expert says it's gonna feel a lot like winter. Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll warns an "arctic cold front" is coming to Upstate New York this week. Arctic Cold Front Coming To Hudson Valley, New York. "Cool winds of...
Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
AZFamily
Arizona wildlife thrives under care, management of Arizona Game & Fish Department
PHOENIX (Arizona Game & Fish Department) - Arizona is home to more than 800 species of wildlife, and the Arizona Game and Fish Department is tasked with conserving and protecting them all.
AZFamily
With the monsoon ending, what’s ahead this winter?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Now that the monsoon is (nearly) over for the year, what can we expect this fall and winter?. The National Weather Service says this winter in Arizona is expected to be drier and warmer than normal as we continue in the La Nina pattern we’ve been in since 2020. In fact, they say there’s a 91% chance La Nina will continue in the northern hemisphere through November, and that chance drops to 54% for January through March.
AZFamily
Want to do some leaf peeping? Check out our list!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fall is here and with it comes the beautiful changing colors of the leaves!. If you’d like to get out and see some pretty fall colors before it gets too chilly, here’s a list of places around Arizona you’ll want to visit this season. As a general rule of thumb, go north to see leaves change in early and mid-October. Head south after mid-October to catch even more leaves changing throughout the state. If you want a bit more of a precise gauge for the Flagstaff-Sedona area, click here! The gauge will be adjusted so you can visit during the leaves’ primetime.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Ian’s remnants will soon return bringing strong winds, rain, and tidal flooding
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Saturday night and Happy October! We caught a nice lull in Ian’s remnant activity today, but soon we’ll be dealing with Ian’s remnants once again. Ian’s remnants will get pushed east the next few days, right over Hampton Roads. That...
AZFamily
Arizona Red Cross volunteers helping with Hurricane Ian recovery
FORT MYERS, FL (3TV/CBS 5) - Southwest Florida will never be the same after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses last week. Now volunteers from across the country are in the Sunshine State trying to bring some relief to people who lost everything. Nearly twenty Red Cross volunteers from Arizona...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Timing of and total rainfall on the way
We have a system that will move across the region through the days ahead that will bring in periods of rain and some cooler temperatures Friday through Monday. If you prefer a visual presentation, what is written in this blog is presented here:. Here's a quick preview of where we...
AZFamily
Tuzigoot offers glimpse of ancient Arizona
CLARKDALE, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Tuzigoot is a 110-room prehistoric pueblo in Arizona’s Verde Valley. The name is Western Apache for “crooked water,” for a bend in the nearby Verde River.
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for the Month of October
UNDATED (WJON News) -- September's weather turned out to be very pleasant in central Minnesota with temperatures most days generally above normal. The Climate Prediction Center says our trend of above-normal temperatures will continue into October for the whole state, and for much of the country for that matter. Specifically...
Here’s how much snow could fall above 12,000 feet this weekend
The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a pattern change this weekend that will bring snow to the mountains.
Comments / 0