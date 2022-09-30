Read full article on original website
2 Accused Murderers Indicted, 1 Violent Boyfriend Convicted in Separate St. Landry Parish Cases
In the St. Landry Parish court system, three cases against people accused of committing violent crimes each took big steps forward. Woman Indicted In Shooting Death Of Man In Opelousas Home. 31-year-old Niesha Charles has been indicted on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of Jason Edwards,...
Man Goes on Shooting Spree, Killing 3 Between Duson and Lafayette Before Taking His Own Life
Four people are dead, including the gunman, as a man went on a killing spree between Lafayette and Duson on Tuesday. The shootings began on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) when Lafayette Police reported that a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street in Lafayette.
Burglars Make Off with Thousands from Two Acadia Parish Homes
Two residential burglaries are being investigated in Acadia Parish, and the thieves made off with thousands of dollars. The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is hoping someone will remember something about either one of these crimes. Imagine if you come home to find that someone has kicked in the front door...
Lafayette Drug Bust: Numerous Complaints Lead Officers to Cocaine Stash
"If you see something, say something." It's what law enforcement officers constantly request people do when they see something they feel is suspicious. This Lafayette neighborhood listened to that request. And because of that more illegal drugs are off the streets. Lafayette Police say a home at 221 Marne Street...
Lafayette Police Investigating Another Fatal Shooting
The Lafayette Police Department is once again at the scene of a fatal shooting. Several fatal shootings have happened in Lafayette Parish since the beginning of this year. Lafayette Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street. As far as...
Second Online Threat Against Lafayette High Has LPSS and Lafayette Police On Alert
After a six-hour lockdown on Monday prompted by online threats against students and faculty, a new threat has the Lafayette Parish School System and Lafayette Police increasing law enforcement presence at Lafayette High School. LPSS announced Monday night that a second threat against LHS was discovered and that the school...
Lafayette Crime Stoppers Looking for Person Who Allegedly Posed as Nurse
Lafayette Crime Stoppers is looking for this person who allegedly posed as a nurse at Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center and gained access to secure areas in the hospital. The woman allegedly gained access to where others had personal belongings stored away and it was then when she allegedly stole...
List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2022
If you pay attention to news headlines, you likely have noticed the number of murders in Acadiana so far this year. There have been multiple shootings, hit-and-run incidents, and deaths that have happened this year. Even if you don’t constantly listen to or look at news stories you have probably...
2 Arrested After Threat of Violence Locks Down Lafayette High School Campus for Most of the Day
After a chaotic school day filled with anxiety for parents, students, and faculty members, authorities are now sharing details on what led to Monday's lockdown at Lafayette High. Concerned parents could be seen lining Congress street across from the school, praying for positive news as the school was surrounded by...
St. Martin Parish Sheriff Trying to death with Fatal Hit and Runs
There have been two fatal hit-and-run crashes in St. Martin Parish in the last two months, and Sheriff Becket Breaux is making a change for sheriff's deputies according to KLFY. Breaux says he has informed deputies,. "If someone is walking on the side of the road, pick them up and...
Ville Platte Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting House Fire with People Sleeping Inside
The State Fire Marshal's Office is reporting that a Ville Platte man has been arrested for allegedly setting a home on fire with people inside, some of whom were relatives. The St. Fire Marshal's Office and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office teamed up to investigate after a fire was set at a mobile home while people were inside sleeping on Thursday, September 29.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office: Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested in Lafayette After Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Kill Victim
It seems like fentanyl is everywhere. Whether it's legal drugs you can buy over the internet or illegal drugs you can buy in the streets, you never know if it's laced with the highly potent and deadly drug that has swept the nation. As the new year began, Barrett Davidson...
Eunice Man Arrested For Second Degree Murder In Fentanyl Overdose
The Eunice Police Department has made an arrest in the Fentanyl overdose death of a 17-year-old. 19-year-old Isaiah Brett Carrier of Eunice was arrested on Wednesday on Second Degree Murder charges. The 17-year-old victim was found unresponsive by family on September 12, 2022, and was transported first to Acadian Medical...
What Every Parent Should Do as Threats Mount at Local Schools
In recent weeks we have seen a number of local schools go on lockdown due to a potential threat on campus. Just recently Lafayette High School was on lockdown for most of the day as SWAT searched the entire school for weapons. A threat was made not only against the...
Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park
A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
North Vermilion High School Put on Lockdown, Husband Arrested
If you need to bring something to your significant other who is working at a school, it's a good idea to follow the proper procedure first instead of jumping the fence in hopes that you can just bring the item(s) to that person. Especially in today's climate as we deal...
St. Landry Parish School Bus Crash – Four Reported Non-Critical Injuries
UPDATE - State Police tell KATC there are four non-critical injuries in the bus crash. KATC is reporting Louisiana State Police are working a school bus crash near Eunice. LSP reports the school bus was involved in a crash with a tow truck. As of now, there is no information...
UPDATE: Lafayette High School Moving to Shelter In Place Status After Online Threats Lead to Campus Lockdown
UPDATE (2:17 p.m.):. LPSS announced that the Lafayette High School campus has moved to a "shelter-in-place status" and students will be dismissed under the following protocol:. Visitors will not be able to enter or leave the campus. The school will proceed with normal, staggered bus and car rider dismissal. Students who ride a bus will be sent home on their assigned bus. students who walk home from school must be picked up in the car rider line today. Student drivers will dismiss as normal. Students will not be allowed to check out. All after-school activities are canceled.
Crowley Rep. John Stefanski Announces 2023 Bid For Attorney General
Representative John Stefanski of Crowley has become one of the first to officially announce a bid for statewide office in 2023, telling supporters that he is running for Attorney General next year. “As the top law enforcement officer in Louisiana, my first priority will be defending Louisiana families against the...
Over Advocates Objections, Judge Says Some Youth Offenders Can Be Transferred to Angola
After a three-day hearing, Judge Shelly Dick ruled not to block the state of Louisiana's plan to send two dozen youth offenders to Angola to be housed for a short time, according to the Advocate. During this year there have been multiple fights at the Bridge City Center for Youth,...
