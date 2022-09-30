ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Police Investigating Another Fatal Shooting

The Lafayette Police Department is once again at the scene of a fatal shooting. Several fatal shootings have happened in Lafayette Parish since the beginning of this year. Lafayette Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street. As far as...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Ville Platte Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting House Fire with People Sleeping Inside

The State Fire Marshal's Office is reporting that a Ville Platte man has been arrested for allegedly setting a home on fire with people inside, some of whom were relatives. The St. Fire Marshal's Office and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office teamed up to investigate after a fire was set at a mobile home while people were inside sleeping on Thursday, September 29.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park

A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

UPDATE: Lafayette High School Moving to Shelter In Place Status After Online Threats Lead to Campus Lockdown

UPDATE (2:17 p.m.):. LPSS announced that the Lafayette High School campus has moved to a "shelter-in-place status" and students will be dismissed under the following protocol:. Visitors will not be able to enter or leave the campus. The school will proceed with normal, staggered bus and car rider dismissal. Students who ride a bus will be sent home on their assigned bus. students who walk home from school must be picked up in the car rider line today. Student drivers will dismiss as normal. Students will not be allowed to check out. All after-school activities are canceled.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

