Every October, I receive my annual notice that the domain name I purchased in 2009 — MyEdmondsNews.com — is renewing for another year. It gives me pause when I think about those early years working to get this fledging news organization off the ground — all while holding down another full-time job and helping shepherd one kid through high school and another through college.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO