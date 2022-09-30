ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Welcome to new sponsor, the Edmonds School District

We welcome as a new sponsor the Edmonds School District, now hiring for intensive support paraeducators. The school district “is committed to equity, engagement, and excellence for each and every student. We are proud to serve the communities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway and portions of unincorporated Snohomish County.”
EDMONDS, WA
Hazel Miller Foundation donates $250K to Lynnwood Neighborhood Center

The Hazel Miller Foundation has donated $250,000 to the Volunteers of America Western Washington’s Lynnwood Neighborhood Center (LNC), to be built next to Trinity Lutheran Church. Growing pockets of extensive poverty in South Snohomish County have a debilitating impact on the health, well-being and vibrancy of the whole community,...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Sponsor spotlight: Shifting careers? What to look for when making a change

If you’re feeling sticker shock at the gas pump and grocery store, you’re not alone. Recent data shows that inflation in the Puget Sound region has spiked by over 10% in the past year, with the price of gas up 48.4%. And as the cost of living continues to rise, local employers have seen renewed interest in careers that offer competitive wages and paid training.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
From the Publisher’s Desk: Reflections as we head into our 13th year

Every October, I receive my annual notice that the domain name I purchased in 2009 — MyEdmondsNews.com — is renewing for another year. It gives me pause when I think about those early years working to get this fledging news organization off the ground — all while holding down another full-time job and helping shepherd one kid through high school and another through college.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
One-mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish closed due to Bolt Creek Fire

All lanes of US 2 in Skykomish are closed for a one-mile stretch between milepost 49 to 50 due to the Bolt Creek Fire. Fire patterns shifted and the fire reached the roadway at this location, the Washington State Department of Transportation said Sunday. For the safety of the traveling...
SKYKOMISH, WA
US 2 reopens to traffic following wildfire-related closures

All lanes of US 2 between Grotto (milepost 45) and the 5th Street Bridge (milepost 48) near Skykomish reopened Monday following closures to remove fallen trees and for ongoing fire activity related to Bolt Creek Fire. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will continue to partner with the incident command...
SKYKOMISH, WA

