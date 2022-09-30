Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California Guide
Chipotle's Monumental 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order NowLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Related
TMZ.com
Herschel Walker Accused of Paying for Woman's Abortion, He Denies Allegations
Serena Williams Records Daughter Hilariously Playing W/ Tampon, 'It's A Cat Toy!'. BlocBoy JB Opens Up About Disturbing Tweet, Plots Treatment. 'Black Panther' Star Janeshia Adams-Ginyard Says Sequel Will Surpass First. 2:29. Marc Lamont Hill Says Kanye Must Take Responsibility For Actions, Mental Health Not A Pass. 2:15. Paris Hilton...
TMZ.com
Niece of Jeffrey Dahmer's Neighbor Thinks Memorial is Terrible Idea
The niece of Glenda Cleveland -- Jeffrey Dahmer's neighbor played by Niecy Nash in the Netflix series -- says the show's brought nothing but trauma to the victims' families, and a physical memorial would only make things worse. Nicole Childress tells TMZ ... a potential memorial dedicated to Dahmer's victims...
TMZ.com
Tia Mowry Files for Divorce from Husband Cory Hardrict
12:07 PM PT -- Tia Mowry addressed the divorce via Instagram, thanking her fans and saying she'll maintain a friendship with Cory. Tia Mowry is pulling the plug on her marriage ... filing for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict. According to legal docs obtained by TMZ...
TMZ.com
Tory Lanez Sued by Pregnant Woman Alleging Hit & Run
7:44 AM PT -- Tory's attorney, Andell Brown, tells us the couple's filing is baseless and will be laughed out of court. What's more, Brown says it's odd the alleged incident happened in January, yet tells us the claim wasn't made to Tory's insurance until July. Brown says the whole...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
Pete Davidson May Have Removed Kim Kardashian 'My Girl Is A Lawyer' Tattoo
Pete Davidson is seemingly erasing his past with Kim Kardashian -- sporting a bandage where he used to have a "My Girl is a Lawyer" tattoo. Pete was spotted Wednesday on the set of his upcoming comedy series "Bupkis" in NYC, and he had a bandage peaking through his shirt. Remember, PD got that infamous tat for his ex-boo while they were dating.
TMZ.com
Diddy Defends Kanye from 'White Lives Matter' Cancelation, Disses Ma$e
9:35 AM PT -- Ma$e is firing back at Diddy's $3M debt claims with one of his own. The Harlem rapper says Diddy is scorned after being blocked from an opportunity to apologize and plug his new "wack ass" song "Gotta Move On." Diddy's had enough of the narrative he's...
TMZ.com
Vanessa Bryant Attends Bad Bunny Concert with Friend & Security in Tow
Vanessa Bryant went to the Bad Bunny concert in L.A. this weekend -- and it seems two's all the company she needed for premier box seats. The widow of the late Kobe Bryant was seen attending the show at SoFi Stadium Saturday, and she ended up getting her own VIP suite ... with just a few people on hand. It was her, a female friend and a few security guards who were also tagging along.
TMZ.com
Johnny Depp Performs Concert In Front of His Lawyers From Amber Heard Trial
Johnny Depp is still super close with the lawyers who helped him defeat Amber Heard in court ... he made sure they were treated like royalty at his first U.S. concert since the trial. Johnny kicked off his nationwide tour with Jeff Beck Tuesday at The Anthem in Washington D.C....
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Kanye West Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at Yeezy Fashion Show
1:47 PM PT -- Turns out Ye was also joined by controversial conservative Candace Owens at the show, who also wore a shirt with the same message. Kanye West is stirring the pot again ... this time wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy fashion show. The Yeezy...
TMZ.com
Angelina Jolie Brings Up Brad Pitt Fight on Private Jet in Winery Lawsuit
1:53 PM PT -- We've spoken with sources close to Brad Pitt who are adamant, he never choked any of their children, and deny claims he lunged at any of the kids as well. The source says Brad took responsibility for his actions years ago, but did not commit the newly surfaced allegations.
TMZ.com
'Try Guys' Continuing as Trio After Ned Fulmer Firing for Office Affair
The "Try Guys" are pushing forward as a party of 3 after firing Ned Fulmer for having an affair with one of their producers ... who we've learned isn't suffering the same fate as Ned. Sources close tell TMZ ... Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang are rock...
"I Was Unsafe At That Point": Constance Wu Tearfully Spoke About Her Attempted Suicide And What Pushed Her To That Point
"I read these DMs from an Asian actress, somebody who should have been my ally," Constance said. "And I felt like nothing I could ever do would be enough. I felt like the only thing that would prove to her that I felt as bad as she thought I deserved to feel would be if I died."
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' to Resume Filming, Halyna Hutchins' Widower Settles
Alec Baldwin is picking up where he left off in the movie that claimed a D.P.'s life -- 'cause her widower has settled his lawsuit against Baldwin and others ... and he'll now executive produce the movie side by side with AB. Shocking news broke Wednesday morning in relation to...
TMZ.com
Rihanna On Camera, Says She's 'Nervous but Excited' for Super Bowl Halftime
Rihanna is finally breaking her silence on her hugely anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance ... telling us exactly how she feels leading up to the big day and even offering a tiny hint at who might join her onstage. RiRi was shopping at Bristol Farms Tuesday in L.A., and of...
‘Total miracle’: Oscar-winning Hilary Swank is 48 and pregnant
Hilary Swank was doing more than promote her new TV show "Alaska Daily" on morning programs Wednesday, she also had quite the life event to announce.
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Threatens Lawsuit Over 'Boss' Brand
Rick Ross says his "Boss" brand is being copied, threatening to sue the woman behind an upcoming kid's event unless she changes the name to something that doesn't give off that Maybach Music glow. Rozay's team sent out a warning shot to Tiffany McIntosh of "I’m the Biggest Boss Conference"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
Kodak Black Apologizes to PnB Rock's Girlfriend After False Blame
Kodak Black is attempting to right at least one wrong ... blaming PnB Rock's girlfriend, and her Instagram post, for his murder -- something he now regrets doing. A clearheaded Kodak hopped on IG Live over the weekend to apologize to Stephanie Sibounheuang, the mother of PnB's children, after learning her post was not responsible for spurring the fatal armed robbery.
TMZ.com
Lil Kim Reaffirms Cardi B Allegiance in Wake of Nicki Minaj, JT Beef
Lil Kim is reaffirming her allegiance with Cardi B ... and probably at the perfect time too, because her BFF just might be heading into a full-scale rap war. The legendary rapper is set to kick off BET's "Rap City" reboot, and in an upcoming interview with host Big Tigger ... Kim gushed over her friendship with Cardi, and even admitted to taking her advice when it comes to navigating life and career.
TMZ.com
Will Smith's Apple Film 'Emancipation' Gets D.C. Screening, Good Reaction
Will Smith might be back in business sooner than later -- a key project of his that was paused seems on track to see the light of day after all ... this after a solid test screening. The beleaguered actor -- who's still trying to repair his image after the...
TMZ.com
Alec Baldwin 'Rust' Settlement Will Not Impact Criminal Investigation
10:47 AM PT -- A spokesperson for the D.A.'s office tells us, "The proposed settlement announced today in Matthew Hutchins’ wrongful death case against Rust movie producers, including Alec Baldwin, in the death of Halyna Hutchins will have no impact on District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis' ongoing investigation or her ultimate decision whether to file criminal charges in the case."
Comments / 0