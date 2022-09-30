ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Herschel Walker Accused of Paying for Woman's Abortion, He Denies Allegations

Serena Williams Records Daughter Hilariously Playing W/ Tampon, 'It's A Cat Toy!'. BlocBoy JB Opens Up About Disturbing Tweet, Plots Treatment. 'Black Panther' Star Janeshia Adams-Ginyard Says Sequel Will Surpass First. 2:29. Marc Lamont Hill Says Kanye Must Take Responsibility For Actions, Mental Health Not A Pass. 2:15. Paris Hilton...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Niece of Jeffrey Dahmer's Neighbor Thinks Memorial is Terrible Idea

The niece of Glenda Cleveland -- Jeffrey Dahmer's neighbor played by Niecy Nash in the Netflix series -- says the show's brought nothing but trauma to the victims' families, and a physical memorial would only make things worse. Nicole Childress tells TMZ ... a potential memorial dedicated to Dahmer's victims...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMZ.com

Tia Mowry Files for Divorce from Husband Cory Hardrict

12:07 PM PT -- Tia Mowry addressed the divorce via Instagram, thanking her fans and saying she'll maintain a friendship with Cory. Tia Mowry is pulling the plug on her marriage ... filing for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict. According to legal docs obtained by TMZ...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Tory Lanez Sued by Pregnant Woman Alleging Hit & Run

7:44 AM PT -- Tory's attorney, Andell Brown, tells us the couple's filing is baseless and will be laughed out of court. What's more, Brown says it's odd the alleged incident happened in January, yet tells us the claim wasn't made to Tory's insurance until July. Brown says the whole...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
TMZ.com

Pete Davidson May Have Removed Kim Kardashian 'My Girl Is A Lawyer' Tattoo

Pete Davidson is seemingly erasing his past with Kim Kardashian -- sporting a bandage where he used to have a "My Girl is a Lawyer" tattoo. Pete was spotted Wednesday on the set of his upcoming comedy series "Bupkis" in NYC, and he had a bandage peaking through his shirt. Remember, PD got that infamous tat for his ex-boo while they were dating.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Vanessa Bryant Attends Bad Bunny Concert with Friend & Security in Tow

Vanessa Bryant went to the Bad Bunny concert in L.A. this weekend -- and it seems two's all the company she needed for premier box seats. The widow of the late Kobe Bryant was seen attending the show at SoFi Stadium Saturday, and she ended up getting her own VIP suite ... with just a few people on hand. It was her, a female friend and a few security guards who were also tagging along.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris D'elia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Restraining Order#Tmz
TMZ.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' to Resume Filming, Halyna Hutchins' Widower Settles

Alec Baldwin is picking up where he left off in the movie that claimed a D.P.'s life -- 'cause her widower has settled his lawsuit against Baldwin and others ... and he'll now executive produce the movie side by side with AB. Shocking news broke Wednesday morning in relation to...
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Rick Ross Threatens Lawsuit Over 'Boss' Brand

Rick Ross says his "Boss" brand is being copied, threatening to sue the woman behind an upcoming kid's event unless she changes the name to something that doesn't give off that Maybach Music glow. Rozay's team sent out a warning shot to Tiffany McIntosh of "I’m the Biggest Boss Conference"...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Kodak Black Apologizes to PnB Rock's Girlfriend After False Blame

Kodak Black is attempting to right at least one wrong ... blaming PnB Rock's girlfriend, and her Instagram post, for his murder -- something he now regrets doing. A clearheaded Kodak hopped on IG Live over the weekend to apologize to Stephanie Sibounheuang, the mother of PnB's children, after learning her post was not responsible for spurring the fatal armed robbery.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Lil Kim Reaffirms Cardi B Allegiance in Wake of Nicki Minaj, JT Beef

Lil Kim is reaffirming her allegiance with Cardi B ... and probably at the perfect time too, because her BFF just might be heading into a full-scale rap war. The legendary rapper is set to kick off BET's "Rap City" reboot, and in an upcoming interview with host Big Tigger ... Kim gushed over her friendship with Cardi, and even admitted to taking her advice when it comes to navigating life and career.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Alec Baldwin 'Rust' Settlement Will Not Impact Criminal Investigation

10:47 AM PT -- A spokesperson for the D.A.'s office tells us, "The proposed settlement announced today in Matthew Hutchins’ wrongful death case against Rust movie producers, including Alec Baldwin, in the death of Halyna Hutchins will have no impact on District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis' ongoing investigation or her ultimate decision whether to file criminal charges in the case."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy