Read full article on original website
Related
Mother arrested, accused of shooting, killing son: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested and charged a 53-year-old mother with the murder of her 13-year-old son, according to a release from the MPD. Glenda Agee, 53, was charged with murder after officers found a 13-year-old shot at the 2000 block of Jones Lane. Officers were called to the block […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police at a loss over woman’s possible motive for fatally shooting teenage son
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police are at a loss to explain why a mother fatally shot her teenage son in the back late Monday. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Jones Lane in Mobile’s Plateau community. An ambulance rushed the 13-year-old boy to the University of South Alabama University Hospital, but he did not make it.
utv44.com
Family pleads for justice after Mobile night club shooting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The family of a man shot in a Mobile nightclub is pleading with the public to help police solve the case. Derrick Shavers' family says he was shot four times inside Bank Nighlife on Azalea Road last month. "It was a senseless act because he...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect in Pecan Street murder injured when car crashes into house
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A chase that ended with a car crashing into a vacant house helped Mobile police located a murder suspect. Billy Norwood, 55, was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries Monday after he was located in a vehicle that led officers on a brief pursuit which ended with him striking an abandoned house in the 1300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Six people arrested after discharging guns, two are victims from Ladd-Peebles shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Neighbors in the Birdville Community describe what sounded like a war zone early Monday morning. Six young people were arrested for firing guns. According to Mobile police, two of those suspects were victims in last year’s Ladd-Peebles stadium shooting. No one was shot in all...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man found guilty in 2020 crash that killed Theodore High School student
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After two long years a verdict was reached in the death of 18-year-old Devinee Rooney. She was killed in a multi-car crash in 2020 days before her high school graduation. Late Tuesday afternoon, a jury convicted Yaderik Madera-Morales of criminally negligent homicide. According to Assistant District...
WEAR
Family identifies man killed in Bellview Ballpark double-shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family on Monday identified the man shot and killed in Saturday evening's incident at Bellview Ballpark in Escambia County. Family tells WEAR News that 22-year-old Kaderrick Teamer was the fatal victim in the double-shooting. "Kaderrick had his faults but was a genuine pure-hearted person who would...
WALA-TV FOX10
LeFlore student taken to hospital after fight
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A LeFlore High School student was taken to an area hospital following a fight with another student. Mobile police confirmed that officers responded to the school at 700 Donald St. LeFlore High School in reference to a disorderly complaint involving two students. One student was detained,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Middle schooler runs away from school, steals car: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a child after their officers were called to a local middle school for a runaway. Officers arrived at Washington Middle School, on Andrews Street, around noon on Monday, Oct. 3 to find that a boy had left the school campus on foot. […]
Escambia Co. Sheriff gives update on Navy Point officer involved shooting, 8 deputies placed on administrative leave
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At 10 a.m., Tuesday morning, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons gave a press conference to update the public on an officer involved shooting that led to one male being shot in the Navy Point area of Escambia County and eight deputies being put on administrative leave. Simmons said at 4:10 […]
Mobile Police at LeFlore High School for fight, 1 student taken to hospital, 1 detained
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are on scene at LeFlore High School investigating after a student was injured in a fight. Police said that student was transported to the hospital. The student is dealing with “non-life-threatening” injuries. The MPD has detained one student. WKRG is on scene working to learn […]
Car crashes into home off Rylands Street, Mobile Police led on chase
UPDATE (10:12 p.m.): The crash happened after the driver led police on a chase. The driver was taken to a hospital. Currently, the extent of their injuries is not known. Mobile Police confirmed that the home was vacant at the time of the crash. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on scene after a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dothanpd.org
UPDATED: Two Suspects Caught for Diamond Theft
On Monday 10/3/2022, at approximately 2:15 PM, a white male suspect entered a Jewelry Store inside Wiregrass Commons Mall posing as a potential customer. While looking at several pieces of diamond jewelry the clerk was showing him from the display case, the suspect snatched several pieces of the jewelry and ran out of the store. The suspect entered a black vehicle with dark tinted windows and the vehicle fled. Information was obtained during the investigation that made officers think the suspect and vehicle could possibly be from another state west of Alabama. This information was disseminated to all surrounding law enforcement agencies.
WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old Mobile murder suspect still at large
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for murder is still at large. Mobile police are looking for 19-year-old Anthony Alston. He’s accused of killing another man last weekend at a Theodore gas station. Officers arrived to scene late last Saturday at the M&M Food Mart and discovered 27-year-old...
WEAR
Pensacola man arrested for shooting at Escambia County mobile home park
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old Pensacola man was arrested for a shooting Sunday night at an Escambia County mobile home park. The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. at Sabal Palm Mobile Home Park on Patricia Drive near Moore Avenue. The male victim was hospitalized for his injuries. White was...
utv44.com
Mobile Police arrest rapper Rich Boy on assault and domestic violence charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A local rapper finds himself behind bars this morning, after Mobile Police say he physically fought with his own parents. Maurice Benjamin Richards -better known as Rich Boy- is charged with domestic violence, harassment and domestic violence assault.
WEAR
71-year-old Pensacola woman killed in hit-and-run in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 71-year-old Pensacola woman was killed in a hit-and-run late Monday night in Escambia County. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at N. Pace Blvd. and St. Mary Ave. Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a silver van with front right damage to include the bumper, air...
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned storage unit
Now a story that crosses both sides of Mobile Bay. It involves the cremated remains of more than a dozen people that have been hidden away in a storage unit until recently when that storage unit was sold at auction.
Student taken to hospital after being stabbed Tuesday at Mobile high school
A student was taken to the hospital after being stabbed Tuesday at a Mobile high school, authorities said. Mobile fire personnel responded to LeFlore High School around 1 p.m. Tuesday on a call of a person assaulted, said fire department spokesman Steven Millhouse. The victim, a student, was found stabbed...
WALA-TV FOX10
Investigation underway after deadly weekend shooting at Florida ballpark
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fl. (WALA) - One person is dead and another is recovering after shots rang out at Bellview ballpark in Escambia County, Florida Saturday evening. This happened while kids were playing football just feet away. Latonya Andress spoke to FOX10 and told us that her son played at that field for years.
Comments / 4