Denver police officer hurt, suspect killed in shooting

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — A police officer was injured and a suspect was killed in a shooting just north of Denver.

The Broomfield Police Department tweeted Thursday afternoon that an officer with Denver’s fugitive unit was hurt in the shooting, and the suspect died at the scene. Authorities have not said what led to the shooting at the busy intersection in Broomfield.

The Denver Police Department tweeted that the injured officer is in stable condition from an apparent gunshot wound to the neck area. No other information has been released.