Economy

Albany Herald

Stocks slip modestly Wednesday following huge two-day surge

Maybe that October market rally has some legs after all?. Stocks pulled back ever so slightly Wednesday as a fresh batch of economic data revealed continued strength in the job market and America's services sector. That's led to new worries that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes, meant to curb inflation, will eventually lead to a recession.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Atomic Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Fintech 250 List

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- CB Insights named Atomic to its fifth annual Fintech 250 ranking, showcasing the 250 most promising private fintech companies of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005809/en/ CB Insights recognizes Atomic as a top Fintech 250 company for 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Albany Herald

America's national debt has now surpassed $31 trillion

America's national debt has climbed north of $31 trillion for the first time, a milestone that comes at a time of historically high inflation, rising interest rates and growing economic uncertainty. The nation's total public debt outstanding closed at $31.1 trillion on Monday, according to Treasury Department data published Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Albany Herald

Asian economies are in trouble but a 1997-style crisis is unlikely

A quarter of a century ago, a major financial crisis ripped through Asia, shaking its economies to the core. Now, the ghost of 1997 is haunting the region again. Currencies and stock markets in Asia's biggest economies have plunged to lows not seen in decades, as a mighty US dollar, rapid interest rate increase by the US Federal Reserve and a slowdown in China spark capital outflows from the region.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Wall Street's rally runs out of gas, leaving indexes lower

Stocks are down on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of their big gains from earlier this week as rising bond yields amp up pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 80 points, or 0.3%, to 30,237 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%. The broader market is still bruised from its stumble in September, but investors have been hoping that signs of a softening economy may convince central banks to temper their aggressive interest rate hikes. Wall Street is also preparing for the next round of corporate earnings reports to get a better sense of how hard the hottest inflation in four decades is squeezing businesses and consumers.
STOCKS

