Broadalbin-Perth football will host Schuylerville in battle of unbeatens

BROADALBIN – What a difference a couple of days makes.

When the week began, Broadalbin-Perth football coach Rick Wallace was busy preparing to face winless Coxsackie-Athens in a Class C South Division contest.

However, injuries and COVID issues left Coxsackie-Athens unable to play, leaving B-P without a homecoming opponent Friday night.

Thanks to a schedule change, the Patriots will now host defending Section II Class C champion Schuylerville, which is ranked first in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association Class C poll. Both teams enter the game with unblemished 4-0 records.

“Last week’s environment and crowd was great. We anticipate having another crowd like that this week for homecoming,” Broadalbin-Perth Rick Wallace said. “We have talked about treating this as any other football game. The players know what it is like to play in front of a large crowd now. I think they will be motivated to execute early on this week.”

B-P has outscored its four foes by a 132-14 margin this season, while Schuylerville has outscored its opposition 171-41.

“The early success has been a great way for us to gain momentum but we know that we still have more work to do in order to accomplish the goals we set as a team back in August,” Wallace said. “The guys are excited to start out with a 4-0 record but are hungry to keep adding to the win column.”

The Patriots posted a 45-8 victory over Taconic Hills last week in their home opener. Sam Hotaling had 151 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, while Zach Laconte had 90 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Colin Cotter and Kole Dominique each had 40 yards on five carries, with Cotter also scoring a touchdown. B-P rushed for 256 yards as a team against the Titans.

“As a team, we want to clean up some of the mistakes that we saw early in the game last week. We are going to approach this week like we usually do,” Wallace said. “The goal is execute our scheme, play fast and physical. Controlling our emotions on homecoming in front of our large crowd will be key to us getting a win this week.”

Like Broadalbin-Perth, Schuylerville also cruised to a win last week, routing Watervliet by a 55-6 margin.

Martin Flanders had 79 yards and two rushing touchdowns for the Black Horses, while Lukas Sherman also scored a pair of rushing touchdowns.

“[Schuylerville] will be a great test for us this week. They are a very good football team that is well coached. It is important that we limit their key players,” Wallace said. “We have done a good job of winning the special teams battle through the first four weeks of the season. We have to continue that this week.”

GLOVERSVILLE SET TO HOST HUDSON FALLS

In its first road game of the season, Gloversville overcame three lost first-half fumbles to post a 41-6 victory at Scotia-Glenville.

“The team played well except for the turnovers and crucial penalties. We need to be better at that for sure,” Gloversville coach Jim Robare said.

Gloversville rushed for 301 yards against the Tartans, getting 188 yards and two touchdown on 24 carries from Kyle Robare. Quarterback Caelan Porter finished 4 of 9 passing for 91 yards and two touchdowns for the Huskies.

The victory pushed the Huskies to a perfect 4-0 on the season heading into this week’s home contest with Hudson Falls at Husky Field.

“The kids are excited, and are starting to gain more and more confidence,” coach Robare said. “They continue to work as usual and try to get better at their craft.”

Hudson Falls has struggled in the first four weeks of the season, losing 38-0 to Glens Falls last week to slip to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in Class B play.

“They are a physical team and it seems to be another slugfest up front. They have some physical skilled players and we will have to defend well, both run game and passing game,” coach Robare said. “We most certainly will have to win the line of scrimmage and in most high school football games it will be the team who makes the big plays on offense, the team who will make big plays on defense and special teams.”

Gloversville won last year’s meeting with the Tigers by a 27-21 margin at Husky Field.

JOHNSTOWN TRAVELS TO COBLESKILL-RICHMONDVILLE

Though it is just the fourth week of the season, Johnstown heads to Cobleskill-Richmondville for a Class C South Division contest that could have plenty of playoff implications.

Both teams are 2-1 overall and in Class C play.

“It is early to start talking playoffs, but in the big picture Cobleskill is one of our conference’s pre-season top-four teams,” Johnstown coach Paul Furman said. “A win against a top-four team would be a significant win towards a playoff picture. It will not be an easy task. Cobleskill is always a well-coached team that is prepared for their opponents.”

The Sir Bills posted a 31-14 victory over Hudson last week at Knox Field to rebound from their 49-13 loss to Fonda-Fultonville.

“For where our team is currently, it was an important win. It could have set the tone for the rest of the season,” Furman said. “We could have let the snowball continue down the hill, but we didn’t. They made a decision this week during practice and they stuck to it.”

Josh Hoyt led the Sir Bills’ offense with 181 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. He also had two catches for 22 yards and a touchdown.

The bulk of Johnstown’s yards came on the ground as they piled up 300 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries. The Sir Bills gained 152 yards on 11 carries in the first half and 158 yards on 18 second-half carries.

Cobleskill-Richmondville will be looking to bounce back from its first loss after dropping a 27-13 decision to Ichabod Crane last week.

The Bulldogs topped the Sir Bills in Johnstown in last year’s meeting, 27-14.

“Like I have said before, Cobleskill is a very well-coached group. They are showing some new stuff on defense and offense,” Furman said. “It throws a bit of a wrinkle in but it is not anything that our staff has not seen before, and been successful against. Our players will have to be disciplined and execute according to the game plan in order to be successful this week. We need to play with discipline and hustle. We will be tested once again this week.”

