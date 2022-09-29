Read full article on original website
Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring Across Its Retail Business as Second Prime Day Approaches
Amazon is freezing corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, according to a report by the New York Times. The Seattle-based retail giant confirmed the accuracy of the report to FN. According to the report, Amazon is halting hiring for all corporate roles, including technology positions, in its Amazon stores business — which covers the company’s retail and operations, and accounts for the bulk of Amazon’s sales. About 20,000 openings were posted in that division as of Monday evening. The freeze, which was announced in an internal email to recruiters, also noted that the company’s cloud computing division,...
Hotel Interactive Network
Vector Hospitality, Inc. Announces Inaugural Groundbreaking On The Home2Suites Atlanta/Conyers
ATLANTA—Vector Hospitality, Inc. in partnership with Chattanooga based, Eraa Hospitality recently broke ground on a 91-room Home2 Suites by Hilton located in Conyers Georgia, marking Vector’s inaugural hotel and entrance into the Conyers market. Projected to open in the fall of 2023, the hotel will be located off I-20 East, in one the city’s new mixed-use developments.
Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground
Stocks rose sharply again on Wall Street Tuesday and clawed back more of the ground they lost in a miserable several weeks
