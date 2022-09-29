Read full article on original website
Professional Track Faculty Position in Business Analytics at the Darla Moore School of Business, University of South Carolina
The Management Science department at the University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business (DMSB) invites applications for an open rank professional (non-tenure) track faculty position with an emphasis on business analytics. The anticipated start date for this position is August 16, 2023. The successful candidate will be responsible for teaching analytics-oriented courses and will also assume the role of Managing Director for the Center for Applied Business Analytics (CABA) at the Moore School. CABA has been actively working with the analytics community within and outside of the DMSB with a vision to "serve as a nationally recognized and sought-after partner for innovating, developing, and disseminating business analytics education, renowned for our emphasis on experiential learning, collaboration, and community engagement." Since its founding, CABA has formed an executive council of corporate partners and has been continually working to disseminate analytics knowledge by organizing workshops, hackathons, and seminars, and identifying industry partners for student projects in the Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) program.
Faculty Position in Industrial and Systems Engineering at University of Minnesota Twin Cities
The Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities invites applications to fill a full-time tenure-track faculty position beginning fall 2023. Exceptional applicants, with particularly strong records of research, teaching, scientific leadership and creativity, will be considered for higher rank and tenure depending upon experience and qualifications.
Faculty Position at the University of Luxembourg, the Luxembourg Centre for Logistics and Supply Chain Management
The Luxembourg Centre for Logistics and Supply Chain Management (LCL) at the University of Luxembourg is currently recruiting one faculty member at the assistant or associate level. We are seeking colleagues whose research and teaching areas of expertise include, but not limited to, transportation, sustainable operations, supply chain management, and operations management.
Assistant Professor Position at Texas State University
The Industrial Engineering program in the Ingram School of Engineering at Texas State University invites applications for a tenure track Assistant Professor position to begin in Fall 2023. The successful candidate will be expected to establish an externally funded research program in their areas of expertise, exhibit a strong commitment to student-centered teaching and mentoring at undergraduate and graduate levels, participate in curriculum and program development, and perform university and professional service.
