The City of Roseburg is turning 150 years old Monday. It was incorporated by the Oregon Legislative Assembly October 3, 1872, just thirteen years after Oregon became a state. Roseburg is named for settler Aaron Rose who established a homestead in the current city limits in 1851. Rose constructed the first building in the community. The rough structure was used as a store, roadside inn and tavern for many years. Roseburg was first known as Deer Creek because it was at the confluence of the South Umpqua River and Deer Creek.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO