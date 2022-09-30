Read full article on original website
ROSEBURG TURNS 150 YEARS OLD MONDAY
The City of Roseburg is turning 150 years old Monday. It was incorporated by the Oregon Legislative Assembly October 3, 1872, just thirteen years after Oregon became a state. Roseburg is named for settler Aaron Rose who established a homestead in the current city limits in 1851. Rose constructed the first building in the community. The rough structure was used as a store, roadside inn and tavern for many years. Roseburg was first known as Deer Creek because it was at the confluence of the South Umpqua River and Deer Creek.
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 10.3.22
On Roseburg’s 150th birthday, Roseburg City Manager Nikki Messenger and Mayor Larry Rich share their thoughts about the community and their experiences here. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 10 3 2022.
PRESCRIBED PASTURE BURNS HAPPENING THIS WEEK
Prescribed pasture burns are happening this week around the Umpqua Valley. Information from the Douglas Forest Protective Association said smoke may be visible from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. while the burns take place in these areas:. *Tuesday on Sunshine Road. *Friday on Quail Lane. *Saturday on Melqua Road. For...
TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN ROSEBURG TUESDAY EVENING
There was a two-vehicle accident in Roseburg Tuesday evening. A Roseburg Police report said just before 10:30 p.m. a juvenile driver allegedly ran a red light with her pickup while turning west on Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard from Northeast Stephens Street. That caused a crash with an SUV which was traveling south on Northeast Stephens Street.
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALLEGED THEFT AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A juvenile was cited following an alleged theft at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:00 p.m. the 14-year old male allegedly took an unattended backpack and a Chromebook from outside of the school lunchroom. The stolen items were recovered and returned to the owner.
FREE PRODUCE GIVEAWAY HAPPENING THURSDAY
Feeding Umpqua will have a free produce giveaway Thursday morning. It will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Oregon Department of Human Services building on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg. The produce is available to local residents who are at or below eligible income levels or are participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or similar programs.
BLOCKTOBER FEST HAPPENING SATURDAY IN DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG
Blocktober Fest is happening Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in downtown Roseburg. It’s part of the celebration of the city’s 150th birthday, which was officially on Monday. Presented by NeighborWorks Umpqua, it will feature art, music, makers, food, drink, and family fun. The main stage lineup...
AUDUBON TO LEARN ABOUT THE SECRET WORLD OF WILDLIFE CRIME
Umpqua Valley Audubon will host Pepper Trail when he presents a program titled, “The secret world of wildlife crime” on October 12th. A release said as the ornithologist at the National Fish and Wildlife Forensic Lab in Ashland for over twenty years, Trail has seen it all. That includes carved hornbill skulls to Harpy Eagle headdresses, to oil-covered roadrunners to hummingbird love charms.
MORNING CONVERSATION 10.4.22
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman talks about a special tribute to firefighters happening Wednesday morning on the steps of the courthouse. Click here to download for later listening: 830 10 4 22.
ROSEBURG CITY RECORDER NAMED “RECORDER OF THE YEAR”
On Thursday, Roseburg Assistant City Manager/ City Recorder Amy Sowa was named “2022 Recorder of the Year”, by the Oregon Association of Municipal Recorders. A City release said Sowa received the award at the OAMR Annual Conference banquet in Newport. She became city recorder in April 2018 and was named assistant city manager/city recorder in March 2021.
CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR TO MAKE ROSEBURG APPEARANCE
Non-affiliated candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson will be in Roseburg on Friday. A campaign announcement said Johnson will bring her series of “Beers with Betsy” appearances to North Forty Beer Company on Southeast Jackson Street in downtown, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Johnson will speak at the informal gathering and those attending will have an opportunity to meet and talk with her.
CELEBRATE OKTOBERFEST IN ELKTON SATURDAY
Oktoberfest will be celebrated on Saturday at the Elkton Community Education Center. Organizers will have German food, music, dancing and family activities. Cover charge is $6 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Doors open at 12:00 p.m. and festivities continue until 7:00 p.m. The homemade German food will include bratwurst, hot pretzels, desserts and more. Local wine and beer will be available along with non-alcoholic drinks as well.
YONCALLA DUPLEX UNIT A COMPLETE LOSS IN FIRE
A duplex unit in Yoncalla is a complete loss following a fire Monday night. David Adkisson of North Douglas County Fire and EMS said crews were called to the fire at about 8:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Cedar Street. Adkisson said nearby volunteer firefighters were first on scene to provide a size up of the situation and establish command of the scene for incoming units.
JAILED MAN GIVEN ADDITIONAL CITATION
A jailed man was given an additional citation by Roseburg Police on Monday night. An RPD report said the 29-year old was identified as the person who shoved a victim in the hallway after a brief confrontation regarding him being in her apartment without permission on October 2nd. That incident took place in the 2500 block of Northeast Stephens Street in Roseburg. He was cited for harassment just after 6:15 p.m. The suspect remained in jail on other charges.
SECTION OF HIGHWAY 99 SOUTH CLOSED DUE TO FATAL ACCIDENT
A section of Highway 99 South, south of Roseburg, is closed as of 9:30 a.m. due to a fatal accident. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck took place between the Shady Oaks Motel and Interstate 5. The Interstate Five northbound off-ramp at the milepost 120 interchange is closed as is the highway between the motel and the southbound freeway on-ramp at that interchange. O’Dell said the closure will likely be in place for several hours.
ROSEBURG HAS TIME CAPSULE CEREMONY
Roseburg had a time capsule ceremony in front of City Hall Monday morning, as the city celebrates its 150th birthday. A crowd of about fifty people gathered at 9:00 a.m. Douglas County Historical Society Vice-President Dale Greenley shared information about the community’s history with those attending. Mayor Larry Rich...
MAN CITED FOR SECOND-DEGREE ATTEMPTED THEFT
A Roseburg man was cited for second-degree attempted theft by Roseburg Police early Sunday. An RPD report said at 2:45 a.m. an officer contacted the 34-year old in the 3000 block of West Harvard Avenue because he was working underneath a car in the middle of the night. During an investigation it was learned that the suspect was allegedly going to steal the catalytic converter from the sedan which did not belong to him.
BICYCLIST FROM GERMANY DIES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY VEHICLE
A bicyclist from Germany died Friday after being struck by a pickup on Highway 101, in coastal Douglas County. A report issued Monday by Oregon State Police said Thursday just after 2:20 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash about six miles north of North Bend. A preliminary investigation revealed the pickup was southbound when it hit the bicyclist.
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR AN ALLEGED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police cited a man for an alleged burglary on Friday. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. officers responded to the corner of Southeast McClellan Avenue and Southeast Cobb Street after a caller said that a man was stealing from a trailer. Officers contacted the 30-year old who was allegedly stealing items from inside a trailer he frequently hangs out at.
DOUGLAS ESD SAFE ROUTES TO SCHOOL EVENT OCTOBER 12TH
Douglas Education Service District’s Safe Routes to School program is planning a Walk and Roll to School Day in celebration of National Walk and Roll to School Day. The event will be next Wednesday, October 12th, and takes place to encourage students to walk, bike and roll to school.
