The Management Science department at the University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business (DMSB) invites applications for an open rank professional (non-tenure) track faculty position with an emphasis on business analytics. The anticipated start date for this position is August 16, 2023. The successful candidate will be responsible for teaching analytics-oriented courses and will also assume the role of Managing Director for the Center for Applied Business Analytics (CABA) at the Moore School. CABA has been actively working with the analytics community within and outside of the DMSB with a vision to "serve as a nationally recognized and sought-after partner for innovating, developing, and disseminating business analytics education, renowned for our emphasis on experiential learning, collaboration, and community engagement." Since its founding, CABA has formed an executive council of corporate partners and has been continually working to disseminate analytics knowledge by organizing workshops, hackathons, and seminars, and identifying industry partners for student projects in the Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) program.

