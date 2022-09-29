ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk, TX

Tour Tyler Texas

The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGIC

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
inforney.com

Voting opens in 40 Under Forty awards; top 3 nominees announced

Voting is officially underway for ETX View's second-annual 40 Under Forty awards program. Voting opened Monday and will continue through Oct. 18. The 40 Under Forty awards recognize young professionals who have achieved success and excelled in their field of expertise before the age of 40. During a nomination phase,...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

89-Year-Old Home is Tyler, Texas is Beyond Terrific

Just yesterday I was driving to a meeting in Tyler, Texas and as I was going through the Azalea District, I was reminded of how beautiful some of the older homes are in downtown Tyler. Let's be honest, there are gorgeous older homes all over East Texas but some really spectacular ones located in Tyler like this one I found that is currently for sale on Troup Hwy.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Film by East Texas native premieres at Studio Movie Grill in Tyler

A Studio Movie Grill theater was packed to a sold-out crowd on Sunday for the red carpet premiere of Parole Money 2, a film written, produced, directed, and starring East Texas native Michael Baker Sr. The movie revolves around a single hard working father trying to purchase a home for...
TYLER, TX
Rusk, TX
Rusk, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

October 4 is National Taco Day: Here are Great Deals in Tyler, TX

Residents of Longview and Tyler, Texas--and all around ETX--are looking for some great deals on food since Tuesday, October 4 is National Taco Day!. Let's just be honest with ourselves for a minute. Here in East Texas, EVERY day is national taco day. BUT, since they've made an official day to celebrate all of the delightful taco eating in which we like to engage AND there are great deals on tacos to be enjoyed, let's delve in a little deeper, shall we?
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Beware of the Latest Scam That Can Steal Your Money in Longview, Texas

Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.
#Linus K12#Linus High School#East Texas#Highschool#Rusk High School#The Rusk Tjc#Tyler Junior College#Ut Tyler
scttx.com

This Week in Shelby County Football: Week 7

The Center Roughriders varsity football team fell to the Rusk Eagles by a 40-35 score at Eagles Stadium last Friday. Center is now 4-2. They have a 1-1 record in District 8 4A-2 conference action. The 'Riders have an open week for October 7, 2022. They will play the Van Vandals in two weeks.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Hewitt man dies in Tyler crash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Hewitt man is dead after a crash in Tyler on Sunday. 51-year-old David Lewandowski's vehicle was hit by a car when the driver lost control and veered into the northbound side of Highway 110, according to authorities. The Texas Department of Public Safety...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

ETCOG announces 2023 board, executive committee officers

The East Texas Council of Governments has announced its Fiscal Year 2023 board of directors and executive committee members. The ETCOG Board of Directors appoints the Executive Committee, which is responsible for establishing the policies, programs, and services on behalf of the board for the 14-county region, which includes Smith County.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
inforney.com

LIST: Pumpkin patches open across East Texas

Temperatures are beginning to cool down outside and the calendar officially says it's fall. That means it's time for seasonal traditions, such as visiting local pumpkin patches. Patches across East Texas have opened with others set to open this weekend:. Blueberry Ridge Farm. Pick out your pumpkin or enjoy a...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Bullard's Fire Department swift water and rescue team attends class in Dallas, team is ready to deploy

Capt. Grady Grammer said the Bullard's Fire Department swift water and flood rescue team was assembled to serve. The team, which is composed of nine members, is ready to deploy for any emergency in Smith or Cherokee counties, according to Grammer. Five of the nine members are brand new, while the others have been in the team for around a year and a half.
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

52 bicycles given out to students from Jacksonville PD

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department took to Facebook on Saturday in order to thank their sponsors for helping give away 52 bicycles to Jacksonville ISD students. According to the post, every student from Pre-K to 6th grade participated in a coloring contest. A Boy and girl were chosen from each grade on […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
inforney.com

Smith County Commissioners approve usage of federal COVID funding in several areas

Smith County Commissioners approved using federal coronavirus relief funding for water and sewage projects, mental health and public safety vehicles. Commissioners heard numerous proposals from entities around the county in July about needed water and sewage projects. Of those, three projects were named a priority with one other project to be chosen later.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Bullard Chamber seeks talent to showcase at Red, White and Blue Festival

The Bullard Area Chamber of Commerce is calling for local talent to submit information to perform at the Red, White and Blue Festival in November. In the search for talent, festival Coordinator Lauren Kindle said there are no parameters. Singers, dance teams and other performers are welcome. "We have so...
BULLARD, TX
inforney.com

Andy Woods Elementary students experience farm day on campus

Farm animals filled the outside lawn of Andy Woods Elementary School on Friday as students screamed with excitement as they got to pet and ride the animals while learning about the farm lifestyle. The yearly event began a few years ago but started much smaller and has since developed to...
TYLER, TX

