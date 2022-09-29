Read full article on original website
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGIC
I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.
inforney.com
Voting opens in 40 Under Forty awards; top 3 nominees announced
Voting is officially underway for ETX View's second-annual 40 Under Forty awards program. Voting opened Monday and will continue through Oct. 18. The 40 Under Forty awards recognize young professionals who have achieved success and excelled in their field of expertise before the age of 40. During a nomination phase,...
89-Year-Old Home is Tyler, Texas is Beyond Terrific
Just yesterday I was driving to a meeting in Tyler, Texas and as I was going through the Azalea District, I was reminded of how beautiful some of the older homes are in downtown Tyler. Let’s be honest, there are gorgeous older homes all over East Texas but some really spectacular ones located in Tyler like this one I found that is currently for sale on Troup Hwy.
inforney.com
Film by East Texas native premieres at Studio Movie Grill in Tyler
A Studio Movie Grill theater was packed to a sold-out crowd on Sunday for the red carpet premiere of Parole Money 2, a film written, produced, directed, and starring East Texas native Michael Baker Sr. The movie revolves around a single hard working father trying to purchase a home for...
inforney.com
Registration open for Texas African American Museum's inaugural beauty pageant, fundraiser
Registration for the Texas African American Museum’s first TAAM Beauty Pageant Fundraiser is set to close soon. The 2022 TAAM Beauty Pageant Fundraiser is open to young girls and adult women of Tyler and surrounding cities within a 100-mile radius. The deadline to register is Oct. 20. The pageant...
inforney.com
Hispanic float quinceañeras gather ahead of first-ever participation in Texas Rose Festival Parade
On Sunday afternoon, over 60 young girls and their parents filled the Rose Garden Center to unite together before participating in the first-ever Hispanic float, Viva La Rosa, at the 2022 Texas Rose Festival Parade. The girls, referred to as ‘quinceañeras,’ will be participating in the festival parade this year...
October 4 is National Taco Day: Here are Great Deals in Tyler, TX
Residents of Longview and Tyler, Texas--and all around ETX--are looking for some great deals on food since Tuesday, October 4 is National Taco Day!. Let's just be honest with ourselves for a minute. Here in East Texas, EVERY day is national taco day. BUT, since they've made an official day to celebrate all of the delightful taco eating in which we like to engage AND there are great deals on tacos to be enjoyed, let's delve in a little deeper, shall we?
Beware of the Latest Scam That Can Steal Your Money in Longview, Texas
Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.
scttx.com
This Week in Shelby County Football: Week 7
The Center Roughriders varsity football team fell to the Rusk Eagles by a 40-35 score at Eagles Stadium last Friday. Center is now 4-2. They have a 1-1 record in District 8 4A-2 conference action. The ‘Riders have an open week for October 7, 2022. They will play the Van Vandals in two weeks.
Here’s when to sign up for Toys for Tots in Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s almost time for the season of giving, and Smith County residents will be able to sign-up for Toys for Tots this month. Families will need to bring their child’s birth certificate to organizers and have proof of residency in Smith County. East Texans can sign up at the Tyler Armed […]
fox44news.com
Hewitt man dies in Tyler crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Hewitt man is dead after a crash in Tyler on Sunday. 51-year-old David Lewandowski’s vehicle was hit by a car when the driver lost control and veered into the northbound side of Highway 110, according to authorities. The Texas Department of Public Safety...
inforney.com
ETCOG announces 2023 board, executive committee officers
The East Texas Council of Governments has announced its Fiscal Year 2023 board of directors and executive committee members. The ETCOG Board of Directors appoints the Executive Committee, which is responsible for establishing the policies, programs, and services on behalf of the board for the 14-county region, which includes Smith County.
inforney.com
LIST: Pumpkin patches open across East Texas
Temperatures are beginning to cool down outside and the calendar officially says it's fall. That means it's time for seasonal traditions, such as visiting local pumpkin patches. Patches across East Texas have opened with others set to open this weekend:. Blueberry Ridge Farm. Pick out your pumpkin or enjoy a...
inforney.com
Bullard’s Fire Department swift water and rescue team attends class in Dallas, team is ready to deploy
Capt. Grady Grammer said the Bullard’s Fire Department swift water and flood rescue team was assembled to serve. The team, which is composed of nine members, is ready to deploy for any emergency in Smith or Cherokee counties, according to Grammer. Five of the nine members are brand new, while the others have been in the team for around a year and a half.
Don’t Miss Draggin’ & Pullin’ In The Pines Near Lufkin, Texas
October 21-22, Draggin' & Pullin' in the Pines is back at Pine Valley Raceway near Diboll, Texas at 3427 FM 2497. It's two full days and nights of tractor pulls, semi drag races, car and truck shows, live music, and much more. This year's event is presented by Kelly's Truck...
52 bicycles given out to students from Jacksonville PD
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department took to Facebook on Saturday in order to thank their sponsors for helping give away 52 bicycles to Jacksonville ISD students. According to the post, every student from Pre-K to 6th grade participated in a coloring contest. A Boy and girl were chosen from each grade on […]
inforney.com
Smith County Commissioners approve usage of federal COVID funding in several areas
Smith County Commissioners approved using federal coronavirus relief funding for water and sewage projects, mental health and public safety vehicles. Commissioners heard numerous proposals from entities around the county in July about needed water and sewage projects. Of those, three projects were named a priority with one other project to be chosen later.
inforney.com
Bullard Chamber seeks talent to showcase at Red, White and Blue Festival
The Bullard Area Chamber of Commerce is calling for local talent to submit information to perform at the Red, White and Blue Festival in November. In the search for talent, festival Coordinator Lauren Kindle said there are no parameters. Singers, dance teams and other performers are welcome. “We have so...
10-acres on fire in Henderson County, 1 structure burned
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are battling an 10-acre grass fire in Henderson County on Sunday. First responders said the blaze is on CR 4613 and it moved into CR 4616. One structure was burned and another structure was scorched in the fire, said the Henderson County Fire Department. Nine fire departments are helping […]
inforney.com
Andy Woods Elementary students experience farm day on campus
Farm animals filled the outside lawn of Andy Woods Elementary School on Friday as students screamed with excitement as they got to pet and ride the animals while learning about the farm lifestyle. The yearly event began a few years ago but started much smaller and has since developed to...
