Glenwood Springs, CO

OutThere Colorado

Juvenile attacked with "sharp-edged weapon" at Colorado park

The Rifle Police Department is investigating a serious assault incident that resulted in two juveniles getting injured at Centennial Park on Thursday. According to police, the two girls got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. At some point during the fight, one of the girls allegedly assaulted the other with a "sharp-edged weapon".
RIFLE, CO
OutThere Colorado

SHOTS FIRED: Colorado man shoots gun at attacking bear, ends up in hospital

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on the hunt for a bear that attacked a man on Saturday night in the Garfield County town of New Castle. At about 10:30 PM on Saturday, the victim went into their New Castle backyard after hearing a noise. Upon going outside, a startled bear knocked the victim to the ground. The man used an arm to protect his face, grabbing his gun with his other hand and firing three shots. This scared the bear away.
NEW CASTLE, CO
9NEWS

2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Eagle County

EDWARDS, Colo. — A man and a woman died in a suspected murder-suicide in Edwards Friday, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to a report of gunshots fired in the Lake Creek Village area. They found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Second Bear attack in New Castle this year

Colorado Parks and wildlife officers are still looking for a bear that attacked a man at his home just outside New Castle over the weekend. “This is an unfortunate reminder that we need to be vigilant and ‘bear aware’ at all times,” Area Wildlife Manager Kirk Oldham said.
NEW CASTLE, CO
KREX

Mind Springs Health Under Investigation

10 other counties. Now they’re dealing with holds on payment and multiple investigations after two fired employees, a chief medical officer, and a nurse practitioner raised serious concerns about the safety of children and teen patients last week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Backyard Bear Attack In Western Colorado: Where’s the Bear?

A western Colorado man survived an attack by a bear in his backyard, but the bear is nowhere to be found. The bear attack happened Saturday night in New Castle. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the man heard a noise in his backyard, went to investigate, and discovered the presence of a bear. The startled bear immediately knocked the man to the ground. The man reportedly used one arm to protect his face and grabbed his gun with his free hand, firing three shots and scaring the bear away.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield County commissioner candidates talk distinctions, approach to housing needs at Realtors’ forum

The race for the Garfield County District 1 Commissioner seat in next month’s election pits executive experience against an engineers’ problem-solving mindset, in the words of the two candidates vying for the position. Democrat Ryan Gordon is challenging Republican incumbent Tom Jankovsky for commissioner in the Nov. 8...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Mind Springs CEO reassures Garfield County commissioners about organization as local detox agreement discussed

With a draft agreement on the table to join forces with Mind Springs Health for new addiction treatment services in Garfield County, commissioners on Monday sought reassurances from the organization’s new CEO regarding Mind Springs’ mental health services in the region. Last week, the Behavioral Health Administration issued...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction launches national search for new police chief

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has officially launched a nationwide search for a new Chief of Police. The public is invited to provide their personal input for the qualities and qualifications they want to see in the next Chief of Police. The public is invited to share their thoughts on October 11, 2022, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the City Fire Department Training Room at 625 Ute. Avenue.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Dudley Comer

Dudley Comer died shortly after his sixty second (62) birthday. He was diagnosed with cancer two years ago, and spent those years enjoying his friends and family at home in New Castle, Colorado. Dudley was born in Denver, Colorado to Sally Steele Comer and John Comer. He attended and graduated...
NEW CASTLE, CO

