Juvenile attacked with "sharp-edged weapon" at Colorado park
The Rifle Police Department is investigating a serious assault incident that resulted in two juveniles getting injured at Centennial Park on Thursday. According to police, the two girls got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. At some point during the fight, one of the girls allegedly assaulted the other with a "sharp-edged weapon".
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County Sheriff’s officers now wearing body cameras, ahead of July 2023 mandate
Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies are now required to wear body cameras when they are on active duty — nine months ahead of a state mandate that all police officers be required to wear them. Sheriff Lou Vallario said he decided early on that his office would not wait...
SHOTS FIRED: Colorado man shoots gun at attacking bear, ends up in hospital
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on the hunt for a bear that attacked a man on Saturday night in the Garfield County town of New Castle. At about 10:30 PM on Saturday, the victim went into their New Castle backyard after hearing a noise. Upon going outside, a startled bear knocked the victim to the ground. The man used an arm to protect his face, grabbing his gun with his other hand and firing three shots. This scared the bear away.
2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Eagle County
EDWARDS, Colo. — A man and a woman died in a suspected murder-suicide in Edwards Friday, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to a report of gunshots fired in the Lake Creek Village area. They found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Second Bear attack in New Castle this year
Colorado Parks and wildlife officers are still looking for a bear that attacked a man at his home just outside New Castle over the weekend. “This is an unfortunate reminder that we need to be vigilant and ‘bear aware’ at all times,” Area Wildlife Manager Kirk Oldham said.
KKTV
Colorado man attacked by a bear in his yard, search for the wild animal underway
NEW CASTLE, Colo. (KKTV) - A New Castle man is expected to recover after he was reportedly attacked by a bear in his home, marking a second bear attack in the small community this year. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting the incident happened Saturday at about 10:30 at night,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Rifle police respond to juvenile assault incident at downtown park, suspect detained
Rifle police responded at about 5 p.m. Thursday to a serious assault involving juveniles at Centennial Park in downtown Rifle, near the middle school, according to a Rifle Police Department news release. “Two female juveniles engaged in a verbal argument that quickly escalated into a physical altercation,” an updated release...
Mind Springs Health Under Investigation
10 other counties. Now they’re dealing with holds on payment and multiple investigations after two fired employees, a chief medical officer, and a nurse practitioner raised serious concerns about the safety of children and teen patients last week.
Backyard Bear Attack In Western Colorado: Where’s the Bear?
A western Colorado man survived an attack by a bear in his backyard, but the bear is nowhere to be found. The bear attack happened Saturday night in New Castle. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the man heard a noise in his backyard, went to investigate, and discovered the presence of a bear. The startled bear immediately knocked the man to the ground. The man reportedly used one arm to protect his face and grabbed his gun with his free hand, firing three shots and scaring the bear away.
KJCT8
Local shelter and police department address homelessness in the valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We told you how Grand Junction closed two Whitman Park restrooms at ten to cut down on vandalism. Workers brought in two portapotties for overnight use but catch this so far, city taxpayers have shelled out $30,000 to clean up damage and vandalism at parks citywide.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County commissioner candidates talk distinctions, approach to housing needs at Realtors’ forum
The race for the Garfield County District 1 Commissioner seat in next month’s election pits executive experience against an engineers’ problem-solving mindset, in the words of the two candidates vying for the position. Democrat Ryan Gordon is challenging Republican incumbent Tom Jankovsky for commissioner in the Nov. 8...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Mind Springs CEO reassures Garfield County commissioners about organization as local detox agreement discussed
With a draft agreement on the table to join forces with Mind Springs Health for new addiction treatment services in Garfield County, commissioners on Monday sought reassurances from the organization’s new CEO regarding Mind Springs’ mental health services in the region. Last week, the Behavioral Health Administration issued...
KJCT8
Grand Junction launches national search for new police chief
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has officially launched a nationwide search for a new Chief of Police. The public is invited to provide their personal input for the qualities and qualifications they want to see in the next Chief of Police. The public is invited to share their thoughts on October 11, 2022, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the City Fire Department Training Room at 625 Ute. Avenue.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New transit hub in West Glenwood part of bigger plan to speed buses through town
Traffic congestion in Glenwood Springs doesn’t seem to be going anywhere fast, but new public transit infrastructure aims to help reduce traffic by giving transit more priority. “The idea of bus rapid transit is that people are able to get on a bus, stay on a bus and go...
KJCT8
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 reopens at Glenwood Springs after accident in Glenwood Canyon
Eastbound Interstate 70 has been reopened at Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs Friday evening a traffic accident in Glenwood Canyon prompted a near 2-1/2 hour closure, according to a Garfield County Emergency Communications alert. The highway closed just before 5:30 p.m. and was reopened at about 7:45 p.m. Support Local...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Dudley Comer
Dudley Comer died shortly after his sixty second (62) birthday. He was diagnosed with cancer two years ago, and spent those years enjoying his friends and family at home in New Castle, Colorado. Dudley was born in Denver, Colorado to Sally Steele Comer and John Comer. He attended and graduated...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
State of the Grand Valley ends with final thoughts on housing, childcare and economy
Parachute and Battlement Mesa’s final State of the Grand Valley meeting on Sept. 21 highlighted several ideas on how the two communities can better work cohesively to bolster housing opportunities, childcare needs and economic development. The meeting was led by Evan Zislis, a director of community engagement for the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Monday letters: Conservative solutions, cause for celebration, 2C support, out of touch
In your “Opinion” section of last Friday’s paper (9/23) you printed the pro and con of the wild horse situation, printed on one page opposing each other, so as not to have to try to find the opposing viewpoint possibly printed in another edition on a different day.
These Sweet Pets Are Ready For Adoption Today In Grand Junction
If you are ready to take the plunge and get a new pet, check out our sweet pets of the week that are eager to find new homes. Every week I bring you pets of the week - and every week it seems like there is at least one of them that is calling my name and asking to come home with me. This week certainly is no different.
