Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 3)
October is here, and Netflix has more treats up its sleeve than tricks. With a new month here, the streamer is freshening up its library, though this week here will be more new titles added than titles getting the boot, with a total of 26 new additions dropping from the October 2022 content list.
Popculture
Netflix Orders New Spinoff Series of Popular Reality Show
Netflix released the first teaser for Bling Empire: New York, the first spinoff of the streamer's hit reality show. The short trailer introduces viewers to the new group of wealthy Asian-Americans who are based in the Big Apple. The original Bling Empire, which focuses on wealthy Asian-Americans living in Los Angeles, will be back for a third season on Wednesday. News that a Bling Empire series based in New York City was in the works surfaced back in December.
Commentary: The real lesson of 'Bros': It's OK to let gay art bomb
Billy Eichner's tweets are misplaced: The freedom 'Bros' extols is the freedom to fight over, criticize and, yes, ignore the art that represents us.
Popculture
Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Thought She Was Wearing a 'Fat Suit' in 'Till'
Whoopi Goldberg called out a film critic who thought she was wearing a fat suit in the upcoming historical drama Till. During Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg said she was not when she filmed her scenes as Alma Carthan, the grandmother of Emmett Till. The film, directed by Chinonye Chukwu, centers on Till's mother, Mamie Till, who became an important figure in the Civil Rights Movement after her son was lynched.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
'The Handmaid's Tale' Executive Producers Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield Talk Soundtracking, Season 5's 'Battle for Feminist Rights' (Exclusive)
Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale is in full swing on Hulu, and the new episodes have revealed how far June (Elisabeth Moss) will go to fight against the violent patriarchy of Gilead. Ahead of the new season, PopCulture.com spoke virtually with the show's executive producers Bruce Miller and Warren Littlefield to talk about the series, including how they approach soundtracking the episodes and how part of the show's core is a "battle for feminist rights."
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Episode 7 Revelation Spawns New Fan Theory
Sunday night's episode of House of the Dragon revealed a detail that wasn't included in George R.R. Martin's book, and fans have already come up with some interesting implications it could have later in the story. Fair warning: there are spoilers for House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood ahead!
Popculture
'House of the Dragon': Elizabeth Olsen Responds to Casting Rumor
Elizabeth Olsen is apparently as surprised as anyone by the rumors that she has been cast in House of the Dragon Season 2. Sometime in the last few weeks, stories began to crop up stating with varying degrees of certainty that Olsen would be in Westeros when Season 2 premieres. On Thursday, she told Entertainment Tonight that that's not the case – though she isn't opposed to the idea.
Popculture
Khloé Kardashian Denies Posting Clearly Photoshopped Photo
Khloe Kardashian denied publishing a clearly Photoshopped image on social media after a fan account posted it. The picture showed Kardashian, 38, wearing a skin-tight black Balenciaga bodysuit and appeared to be hastily edited to make her look slimmer. Kardashian's response came amid a flurry of surprising social media activity from The Kardashians star this week, as she also directly called out Kanye West.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
'SNL' Fans Panic After Fan-Favorite Cast Member Doesn't Appear on Season Premiere
Cecily Strong fans were all stirred up after the comedian didn't appear in the opening credits of the Saturday Night Live Season 48 premiere. The fan-favorite performer was notably absent from the start of the NBC show's new season on Oct. 1 following a number of high-profile cast departures earlier in the year, leading fans to wonder if Strong had quietly made her own exit from the show after nine seasons.
Popculture
'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Hoping to See Jax Teller Again Get Good News From Charlie Hunnam
Sons of Anarchy fans who are missing Jax Teller may just be in luck. Series star Charlie Hunnam recently said he would love to reprise his SoA role as Jax in the future — and even has a plan for how to do that, despite Jax's death in the series finale. The Shantaram actor, 42, confirmed he would be down to return to his role as the outlaw biker in a recent interview with Access.
Popculture
Khloé Kardashian Has Public Plea for Kanye West About Sister Kim
Khloé Kardashian has entered the chat when it comes to Kanye West's continued attacks against her sister Kim Kardashian. The Yeezy founder has been in hot water lately after he came for Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson following her critique of his Paris Fashion Week show featuring White Lives Matter shirts.
Popculture
Former News Anchor Faith Gantner Dead at 31
Faith Rempe, the former Michigan news anchor who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, has died. Rempe passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28 following an 11-month battle with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a rare type of blood cancer, her husband, Kurt Rempe, announced the heartbreaking news. Rempe was 31.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Kelly Reilly Cast in Tom Hanks' New Movie
Yellowstone fans will soon get a chance to see Kelly Reilly on a bigger screen than their televisions. The actress, who plays Beth Dutton on the Paramount Network series, will star in Here, a new film starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Here will be directed by Robert Zemeckis and is based on Richard McGuire's graphic novel.
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Star Reportedly Won't Ever Leave Kody Brown Despite Constant Drama
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown will reportedly never leave Kody Bown, despite the ongoing drama within the family. Janelle is still close to Christine Brown, who split with Kody in November 2021. Kody, 53, and Janelle, also 53, have been in a "spiritual union" since January 1993 and share six children together.
Popculture
Rock Stars Quit Their Band Over 'Pretty Bad' Internal Issues
Rock band Fever 333 was a trio until Monday when two-thirds of the group quit. Guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta issued separate statements announcing their plans to leave. The last remaining member of the band, singer Jason Aalon Butler, wrote on Instagram Tuesday that he will continue using the band's name as a solo act.
Jeezy Announces New DJ Drama Collab Album ‘Snofall’
Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21. The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the...
Popculture
Pete Davidson Appears to Have Kim Kardashian Tattoo Removed
Pete Davidson may have had his Kim Kardashian tattoo removed. New photos of the comedian show him with a bandage over his neck right on the spot where he got a tattoo to commemorate his romance with Kardashian earlier this year. This is could signal that Kardashian and Davidson's breakup is for good, and that Davidson is ready to move on.
Popculture
'Married at First Sight': Mitch and Krysten Have Words Over His Comments About Her Appearance in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Married at First Sight's Krysten and Mitch are trying to put the pieces back together after the blowout surrounding his comment that he wishes she would wear less makeup. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the newlyweds try to mend their relationship after Mitch's discussion about Krysten's appearance with her sister came back to bite him.
Popculture
Popular DJ Bulletproof Dies From Brain Bleed
Jay Monds, the beloved New Zealand drum and bass producer and DJ better known by his onstage moniker Bulletproof, has died. Monds passed away surrounded by his family in Tauranga Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 29 after he suffered a major brain bleed that Monday, his family confirmed to Stuff. Monds was 46.
Popculture
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Reveal 'Big Bang Theory' Episode That Sparked Their Real-Life Romance
Big Bang Theory co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki dated for a brief time while starring in the hit CBS sitcom, and the pair have now revealed which episode sparked their real-life romance. Vanity Fair has shared excerpts from The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story, an oral history of the show which features behind-the-scenes stories and cast interviews about the show. In a joint interview for the book, Cuoco and Galecki opened up about both their on and off-screen relationships, including the moment that stars began to fall for one another.
Comments / 2