Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone
A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
Wild turkey causes chaos after breaking into Ohio home
A wild turkey caused quite the commotion in an Ohio home earlier this week. Body cam video from Miami Township police shows the moments the turkey broke free from a net and flew out a window to get back outside. The turkey had already smashed through the window to get...
Arizona toddler with Down syndrome gets featured in Times Square
It's a pretty big deal to make it in the Big Apple. If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere - just ask a 3-year-old from the Valley. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Tornado wreaks havoc on northern Arizona community
Cleanup efforts continue at a community in northern Arizona on Oct. 4, after a tornado damaged at least 10 homes in a community near Williams. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
Cleanup efforts continue in Phoenix area following powerful storm
The storm, which hit Phoenix during the evening hours of Oct. 3, left many residents without power, and also resulted in the closure of some roadways. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Florida deputy shoots attacking dog while serving search warrant, bullet hits other deputy
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida deputy is recovering after accidentally being shot by a fellow deputy who was trying to stop a dog from attacking them. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the two were executing a search warrant when the homeowner's dog charged at them and attacked one of the deputies. The other deputy reportedly shot the dog to try and stop the attack.
Fears of Fentanyl: Legalized test strip distribution underway in Arizona as synthetic opioid crisis rages on
PHOENIX - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill in 2021 legalizing test strips that can detect fentanyl in drugs as the state has a front-row seat to the opioid crisis and the wave of fentanyl pouring into the country. Law enforcement says the southern border is the gateway. A...
Arizona Humane looking for help with dozens of rescued rabbits
Dozens of rabbits living in unsanitary conditions were rescued the Arizona Humane Society is now looking for help to house the rabbits. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has this story.
Fat Bear Week 2022: Meet this year's chunky challengers competing for the top spot
KATMAI NATIONAL PARK, Alaska - It’s that time of year again – bears are preparing for hibernation, and the public gets to judge a chosen sleuth of bears who have been packing on the pounds for this year's Fat Bear Week competition. Fat Bear Week is an annual,...
Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting husband, young son
KAIBETO, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son on Sept. 28, according to authorities. The FBI said 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a...
Phoenix canal murders trial begins Oct. 3
A bench trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a man accused of sexually attacking and fatally stabbing two young women in separate killings nearly 30 years ago near a metro Phoenix canal system. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
Police chase: 4 in custody after dangerous pursuit spanning multiple SoCal freeways
LOS ANGELES - Four burglary suspects in a BMW that led authorities on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday morning through the San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles County were detained on the 91 Freeway after surrendering to police. The chase ended at about 8:30 a.m. when the car crashed and stopped...
5AM Weather Forecast - 10/4/2022
After a wild day of weather on Monday, storms are starting to leave the state. While parts of the state could see isolated showers, we can expect sunny weather in the Phoenix area today.
