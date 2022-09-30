ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

fox10phoenix.com

Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone

A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
fox10phoenix.com

Wild turkey causes chaos after breaking into Ohio home

A wild turkey caused quite the commotion in an Ohio home earlier this week. Body cam video from Miami Township police shows the moments the turkey broke free from a net and flew out a window to get back outside. The turkey had already smashed through the window to get...
OHIO STATE
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
fox10phoenix.com

Florida deputy shoots attacking dog while serving search warrant, bullet hits other deputy

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida deputy is recovering after accidentally being shot by a fellow deputy who was trying to stop a dog from attacking them. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the two were executing a search warrant when the homeowner's dog charged at them and attacked one of the deputies. The other deputy reportedly shot the dog to try and stop the attack.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
#Hurricanes#Floridians
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting husband, young son

KAIBETO, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son on Sept. 28, according to authorities. The FBI said 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix canal murders trial begins Oct. 3

A bench trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a man accused of sexually attacking and fatally stabbing two young women in separate killings nearly 30 years ago near a metro Phoenix canal system. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

5AM Weather Forecast - 10/4/2022

After a wild day of weather on Monday, storms are starting to leave the state. While parts of the state could see isolated showers, we can expect sunny weather in the Phoenix area today.
ENVIRONMENT

