Dodgers News: Julio Urías Wins ‘Really Special’ NL ERA Title
Julio Urías capped an outstanding 2022 season on Tuesday by allowing two runs in five innings, settling his season-ending ERA at a remarkable 2.16, easily good enough to earn him his first ERA title. #Dodgers Urias on winning the ERA title: "I felt like last year was an incredible...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Talks Tentative Postseason Plan with Tony Gonsolin
The biggest question surrounding the Dodgers right now has to be Tony Gonsolin. Just a few weeks ago, Gonsolin was firmly in the race for the NL Cy Young Award. But, as many expected, his career-high 128.1 innings caught up to him, and he was on the IL for six weeks.
Dodgers vs Rockies: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for October 5
The Dodgers head into their season finale riding a three-game losing streak. A win today would give them 111 on the season and set a new franchise mark for best winning percentage in a season. Also on the line are a couple personal chases for Freddie Freeman, who is four hits away from 200 and four points behind Jeff McNeil in the NL batting average race.
Dodgers News: Julio Urias ‘Shouldn’t Be Punished’ for His Usage in Cy Young Voting
The way the Dodgers are currently run, no L.A. pitcher is likely to win the Cy Young Award any time soon, simply because manager Dave Roberts won’t allow them to throw enough innings to set themselves apart. That includes Julio Urias this season, who has been the best pitcher...
Dodgers: Kenley Jansen Keeps Personal Streak Alive
This season marks the 10th straight year the Dodgers have made the postseason. Clayton Kershaw is the only player who has been a part of all 10 of those teams, although his streak of consecutive seasons pitching in the postseason was broken when he missed 2021 due to injury. There...
Dodgers Playoff Picture, Injury Updates, Roster Questions, the 2022 Bracket, and More | Blue Heaven Podcast
The Dodgers have reached the final few useless games of the regular season and are trying to make the most of them. Aside from historic MLB marks and personal accolades, the main thing the team is looking for from these last three games is health. Guys are coming back and getting into the action in final tune-ups for real October games. We talk about the latest on the injury front and wonder how badly Chris Taylor’s neck issue will affect his roster availability.
Dodgers Fan’s Annual Bracket Raises Money For A Good Cause
It started as a lark back in 2018. Makenna Martin, then a high school student in Southern California, made a March Madness-style bracket to determine which Dodgers player was the hottest. Now, Makenna is in college, and the fifth annual Hottest Dodger Bracket has been released. You’ve probably never asked...
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Returns to Start at Dodger Stadium Tonight
The Dodgers get an All-Star pitcher back from injury just in time for one more start before the postseason. Tony Gonsolin is expected to be activated tonight and make his 24th start of the season. He’s already listed as today’s probable pitcher for the Dodgers. All’s that left is the...
Dodgers News: Latest NLDS Roster Outlook as the Regular Season Comes to a Close
The Dodgers haven’t been playing for much over the last few weeks of the season. They locked up the NL West historically early and had a pretty decent lead for home-field advantage the rest of the way. Now, they officially have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and have pretty...
Dodgers vs Rockies: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for October 5
It’s finally here — the last day of the regular season! The Dodgers come into the season finale in a bit of a slump, scoring just four runs during their three-game losing streak to the Rockies. Los Angeles looks to break out and finish the season on a high note.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Thinks What’s Going On in the Win Column is Really Special
Winning is the answer to any negative light being shed onto a ball club. For the Dodgers, the lights have shined bright all season long and they are slowly entering uncharted territory. Despite their loss on Sunday night to the Rockies, the Dodgers currently sit at 110 wins. Which is...
Dodgers Postgame: Another Meaningless, Lackluster Loss to Colorado
The Dodgers lost to the Rockies, 5-2, dropping their third straight game to the lowly Rockies and putting them on the verge of losing their season-ending six-game series. Julio Urias went five innings and allowed two solo homers in a no-decision, and Andrew Heaney took the loss after allowing three runs over the final four innings.
Dodgers News: Treinen and May Take Next Steps With Big Postseason Roster Implications
With Tony Gonsolin and Yency Almonte both back from the injured list in the past week, the Dodgers are down to two potential playoff pitchers currently hanging out on the IL: Blake Treinen and Dustin May. Before Tuesday’s game, L.A. manager Dave Roberts gave an update on both big righties....
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Talks Matthew Stafford Getting Out of Detroit
You may not know this extremely rare fun fact, but Clayton Kershaw and Rams QB Matthew Stafford actually went to high school together. Kershaw was asked about that fact in an interview with Padres reporter Marty Caswell, and how he felt about Stafford getting out of Detroit for the bright lights of LA.
Dodgers: Will Craig Kimbrel be on the Postseason Roster?
The headline above may be the biggest question mark for the Dodgers as they enter the postseason. Craig Kimbrel has been inconsistent all year long, and has reverted to old habits since the magic of ‘Let It Go’ has run out. Dodger fans have been pretty outspoken about...
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Talks About What David Price Brings To the Team
Andrew Friedman and the Dodgers pulled off the impossible in February of 2020 as he traded for super-star Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox. The trade has been more than a success and knowing that we fleeced Boston makes it even sweeter. However, even though Betts stole the headlines there was another all-star the Dodgers acquired.
Dodgers Recap: Dodgers Fall 4-1 to Rockies, Anderson Ties Personal Strikeout Record
After making history and breaking new records last night, the Dodgers dropped Sunday night’s game to the Colorado Rockies with a final score of 1-4. Despite Tyler Anderson’s 10-strikeout game, the LA team’s offense did not come ready to play. Maybe it was because they didn’t need many hits to walk away with the win last night but the team only had 3 hits to the Rockies’ 10 hits.
Dodgers Injury News: Bullpen Role Could Be In Dustin May’s Future
Dustin May is on the injured list with a lower-back issue, but the hope is that he’ll be ready to go by the time the Dodgers start the National League Division Series on October 11. As to what role he might fill, that question remains open. Before Monday’s game,...
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Cares About More Than Regular Season Success
The Dodgers inked a deal with Tyler Anderson back in March and at the time he was looked at as a solid free agent signing. He was one of the better remaining free agents at the time and he came off a season split between the Pirates and Mariners in which he had a 4.53 ERA in 167 plus innings.
Dodgers News: Julio Urias Could End Up Pitching in Relief in Postseason, if Needed
Two years ago, when the Dodgers closed out both the NLCS and the World Series, it wasn’t closer Kenley Jansen on the mound. It was Julio Urias, who had made just one relief appearance in the regular season. Last year, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts again used Julio in relief...
