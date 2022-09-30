The Dodgers have reached the final few useless games of the regular season and are trying to make the most of them. Aside from historic MLB marks and personal accolades, the main thing the team is looking for from these last three games is health. Guys are coming back and getting into the action in final tune-ups for real October games. We talk about the latest on the injury front and wonder how badly Chris Taylor’s neck issue will affect his roster availability.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO