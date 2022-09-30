ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

San Diego, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
California Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Playoff Picture, Injury Updates, Roster Questions, the 2022 Bracket, and More | Blue Heaven Podcast

The Dodgers have reached the final few useless games of the regular season and are trying to make the most of them. Aside from historic MLB marks and personal accolades, the main thing the team is looking for from these last three games is health. Guys are coming back and getting into the action in final tune-ups for real October games. We talk about the latest on the injury front and wonder how badly Chris Taylor’s neck issue will affect his roster availability.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Trea Turner
San Diego Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Recap: Dodgers Fall 4-1 to Rockies, Anderson Ties Personal Strikeout Record

After making history and breaking new records last night, the Dodgers dropped Sunday night’s game to the Colorado Rockies with a final score of 1-4. Despite Tyler Anderson’s 10-strikeout game, the LA team’s offense did not come ready to play. Maybe it was because they didn’t need many hits to walk away with the win last night but the team only had 3 hits to the Rockies’ 10 hits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

