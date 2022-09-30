Read full article on original website
Wisconsin man's intricate pumpkin carvings to appear on popular TV show
Cedar Rapids police justified in deadly August shooting, county attorney says. Two Cedar Rapids Police Officers were justified in shooting and killing a man when they responded to a domestic violence call. Cedar Rapids school district awarded more than $14.8 million for magnet schools. Updated: 58 minutes ago. The Cedar...
One dead in crash near Brooklyn, Iowa
Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara looks at a slight rain chance on Wednesday along with freezing conditions by the end of the week. Teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting near Iowa school pleads guilty. Updated: 3 hours ago. One of the ten teens charged in a deadly drive-by shooting near an Iowa...
Iowa City landfill one of few in Iowa to use food scraps for compost
Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara looks at a slight rain chance on Wednesday along with freezing conditions by the end of the week. Teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting near Iowa school pleads guilty. Updated: 4 hours ago. One of the ten teens charged in a deadly drive-by shooting near an Iowa...
Hawkeyes eying a battle against Illinois, the top scoring defense in the country
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye players say a big challenge against Illinois will be running the ball. Iowa had a mediocre showing on the ground last Saturday and the Fighting Illini stop the run better better than any other Big Ten team. “They play a loaded box all the...
Willie Ray Fairley looking for driver as team preps to travel to feed Florida hurricane victims
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa(KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he and his team are looking for an experienced driver as they prepare to head to Florida to feed hurricane victims. Fairley announced he would be taking a team to Fort...
Refocus Film Festival coming to Iowa City
Show You Care: Volunteering to keep an eye on Iowa water quality. Having clean water is essential to healthy living, but it's also important for the creatures that live in streams and rivers. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Linn County branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness hosted the...
Big Grove Brewery teams with GreenState Credit Union on beer for a cause
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Big Grove Brewery and GreenState Credit Union have again partnered on its special craft beer to raise money for an Iowa environmental charity. Staff with the brewery said the citrus forward pale ale, called “A Greener State of Mind,” will be available in select stores across the state starting this week.
Colder Conditions on the Way
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Finally some changes. Clouds are expected to increase tonight as one of two systems pushes east. This will bring a different weather regime to the state. Isolated showers are likely to develop as the front moves through. Any rain amounts are expected to stay light. A strong cold front pushed through on Thursday bringing strong northwest winds and cold conditions. Look for frosty conditions Friday morning and freezing conditions on Saturday. Have a great night!
'Mass for Mental Illness Awareness' held in Cedar Rapids
Show You Care: Volunteering to keep an eye on Iowa water quality. Having clean water is essential to healthy living, but it's also important for the creatures that live in streams and rivers. Updated: 6 hours ago. A brand new film festival is starting in Iowa City, and it's premiering...
Proceeds from sales at Willie Ray's Q Shack go towards trip to feed hurricane victims
Cedar Rapids school district awarded more than $14.8 million for magnet schools. The Cedar Rapids Community School District is getting $14.8 million to go toward their magnet schools. Cedar Rapids police justified in deadly August shooting, county attorney says. Updated: 1 hour ago. Two Cedar Rapids Police Officers were justified...
Striking photos show importance of closing bedroom doors in case of fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Closing your bedroom door could save your life if there’s a fire in your home. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is sharing that reminder after seeing the impact of closed doors first hand. ”I have friends in the neighborhood and they had called me and...
Univ. of Iowa athletics receives first gender equity review as part of settlement
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The first of three annual reviews of the University of Iowa’s gender equity status was released on Saturday, widely determining that there were not “any material issues” between men’s and women’s athletics programs. The report, authored by Tulane professor Gabe...
New state records set at Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - There are some new state record holders after Saturday’s Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off. City officials said Pete Caspers, of Peosta, set a new state record with the largest pumpkin, coming in at 2,424 pounds. That beats the previous state record, which Caspers also held.
No arms, no problem. Northwest Junior High’s Thaddeus Longmire loves playing football
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Thaddeus Longmire was born without arms, but that doesn’t stop him from playing the game he loves. “Football is very fun and being a tight end blocking and feeling like a part of the team,” Thaddeus said. “No one really said I couldn’t do it, they just gave me, like, looks. That made me feel like I should do it to prove them wrong.”
One dead after semi rear-ends tractor in Poweshiek County
BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died and another was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck and a tractor on Monday. In a crash report, the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 6 p.m. in the 4400 block of County Highway V18, near Brooklyn, Iowa.
Former Iowa City school counselor awarded $12 million after wrongful imprisonment
What are screening mammograms and why are they needed?. Therese Michels, with UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's Breast and Bone Health, joins us to talk about the importance of mammograms. FDA approves treatment for ALS. Updated: 1 hour ago. The FDA approved a treatment for ALS. Death toll rises...
Loretta Lynn dies at 90
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is sharing that reminder after seeing the impact of closed doors firsthand. Garage destroyed in early morning fire in Evansdale. Rubble is all that remains of what was once a garage at a home in Evansdale.
Cedar Rapids police justified in deadly August shooting, county attorney says
Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about scams involving this year's medicare and health insurance open enrollment season. Cedar Rapids school district awarded more than $14.8 million for magnet schools. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Cedar Rapids Community School District is getting $14.8 million to...
Keeping weather comfortable and consistent
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few more days of very pleasant weather are expected before a more significant change in temperatures. Highs through Wednesday will stay in the low to mid 70s for most, with overnight lows in the 40s. Sunshine will be common, with a slight breeze during the day and nearly calm winds at night.
Cedar Rapids school district awarded more than $14.8 million for magnet schools
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District is getting $14,843,658 in funding for its magnet schools. The funding comes from the Magnet Schools Assistance Program grant, which doles out the funds over the next five years. The first disbursement will be $6,489,965 for the first two...
