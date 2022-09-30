ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Wisconsin man's intricate pumpkin carvings to appear on popular TV show

Cedar Rapids police justified in deadly August shooting, county attorney says. Two Cedar Rapids Police Officers were justified in shooting and killing a man when they responded to a domestic violence call. Cedar Rapids school district awarded more than $14.8 million for magnet schools.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
One dead in crash near Brooklyn, Iowa

Teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting near Iowa school pleads guilty. One of the ten teens charged in a deadly drive-by shooting near an Iowa school pleads guilty.
BROOKLYN, IA
Iowa City landfill one of few in Iowa to use food scraps for compost

Teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting near Iowa school pleads guilty. One of the ten teens charged in a deadly drive-by shooting near an Iowa school pleads guilty.
IOWA CITY, IA
Refocus Film Festival coming to Iowa City

Show You Care: Volunteering to keep an eye on Iowa water quality. Having clean water is essential to healthy living, but it's also important for the creatures that live in streams and rivers. The Linn County branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness hosted a Mass for Mental Illness Awareness.
IOWA CITY, IA
Big Grove Brewery teams with GreenState Credit Union on beer for a cause

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Big Grove Brewery and GreenState Credit Union have again partnered on its special craft beer to raise money for an Iowa environmental charity. Staff with the brewery said the citrus forward pale ale, called “A Greener State of Mind,” will be available in select stores across the state starting this week.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
Colder Conditions on the Way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Finally some changes. Clouds are expected to increase tonight as one of two systems pushes east. This will bring a different weather regime to the state. Isolated showers are likely to develop as the front moves through. Any rain amounts are expected to stay light. A strong cold front pushed through on Thursday bringing strong northwest winds and cold conditions. Look for frosty conditions Friday morning and freezing conditions on Saturday. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
'Mass for Mental Illness Awareness' held in Cedar Rapids

Show You Care: Volunteering to keep an eye on Iowa water quality. Having clean water is essential to healthy living, but it's also important for the creatures that live in streams and rivers. A brand new film festival is starting in Iowa City.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
New state records set at Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - There are some new state record holders after Saturday’s Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off. City officials said Pete Caspers, of Peosta, set a new state record with the largest pumpkin, coming in at 2,424 pounds. That beats the previous state record, which Caspers also held.
ANAMOSA, IA
No arms, no problem. Northwest Junior High’s Thaddeus Longmire loves playing football

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Thaddeus Longmire was born without arms, but that doesn’t stop him from playing the game he loves. “Football is very fun and being a tight end blocking and feeling like a part of the team,” Thaddeus said. “No one really said I couldn’t do it, they just gave me, like, looks. That made me feel like I should do it to prove them wrong.”
CORALVILLE, IA
One dead after semi rear-ends tractor in Poweshiek County

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died and another was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck and a tractor on Monday. In a crash report, the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 6 p.m. in the 4400 block of County Highway V18, near Brooklyn, Iowa.
POWESHIEK COUNTY, IA
Loretta Lynn dies at 90

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is sharing that reminder after seeing the impact of closed doors firsthand. Garage destroyed in early morning fire in Evansdale. Rubble is all that remains of what was once a garage at a home in Evansdale.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Keeping weather comfortable and consistent

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few more days of very pleasant weather are expected before a more significant change in temperatures. Highs through Wednesday will stay in the low to mid 70s for most, with overnight lows in the 40s. Sunshine will be common, with a slight breeze during the day and nearly calm winds at night.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

