CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Thaddeus Longmire was born without arms, but that doesn’t stop him from playing the game he loves. “Football is very fun and being a tight end blocking and feeling like a part of the team,” Thaddeus said. “No one really said I couldn’t do it, they just gave me, like, looks. That made me feel like I should do it to prove them wrong.”

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO