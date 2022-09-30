If you parked in the lot behind Weaver Library, you may have noticed a new shed. It’s a storage area for equipment used for outdoor library programs. Costing $12,000, it was paid for by the Friends of the East Providence Public Library. For those who have attended the Weaver Library Farmers Market, you may be interested to learn that the Friends annually provide $4,500 toward its operating costs and promotion. If you’ve used the library website for information about services, programs, or activities, be aware that the Friends of the Library paid for the development of the website. Ever borrow a museum pass to visit Roger Williams Park Zoo or Boston Museum of Science at a reduced rate? Those passes and all the others are paid for by the Friends.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO