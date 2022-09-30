Read full article on original website
Related
Rhode Island-Based Dancer Shares Her Experience on Set of ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Sept. 30 was a monumental moment for millenials as Hocus Pocus 2 was finally released on Disney+. While most of us were anxiously waiting for the first glimpse of the Sanderson sisters in 29 years, one Rhode Island-based dancer was anxious to see a glimpse of herself. Meryl Gendreau of...
Turnto10.com
Seniors face day four of 'no heat' in West Warwick apartment building
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR ) — A high-rise apartment building for the elderly in West Warwick has been without heat, hot water and gas for cooking for days. Residents said a gas leak forced management to shut off gas for the entire building. NBC 10 News talked to one...
Miss Fall River Hands In Her Crown to Become New Miss Massachusetts Collegiate
She recently handed over her Miss Fall River crown, but Fall River native Maegan Bernier is proudly adding another title to her impressive resume: Miss Massachusetts Collegiate 2023. With plans to compete for Miss America Collegiate in June of next year, Bernier has high hopes for the future and a...
The best local Halloween displays of 2022 in RI, Mass.
Festive and frightful, these are the best local displays!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Car slams into pole in Warwick
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a pole in Warwick late Tuesday night.
hwy.co
The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park
Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
providencedailydose.com
Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday
The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
reportertoday.com
That’s What Friends Are For
If you parked in the lot behind Weaver Library, you may have noticed a new shed. It’s a storage area for equipment used for outdoor library programs. Costing $12,000, it was paid for by the Friends of the East Providence Public Library. For those who have attended the Weaver Library Farmers Market, you may be interested to learn that the Friends annually provide $4,500 toward its operating costs and promotion. If you’ve used the library website for information about services, programs, or activities, be aware that the Friends of the Library paid for the development of the website. Ever borrow a museum pass to visit Roger Williams Park Zoo or Boston Museum of Science at a reduced rate? Those passes and all the others are paid for by the Friends.
RELATED PEOPLE
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich native recalls baseball career amid 'A League of Their Own' reboot
(WJAR) — "A League of Their Own" is making a comeback with Amazon Prime Video’s reboot series and one of the baseball legends that inspired the series lives in the Ocean State. Wilma Briggs, who is turning 92 next month, grew up in East Greenwich. She says her...
‘Flames of Hope’ kicks off at Convention Center
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday for the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation’s annual “Flames of Hope” weekend. All afternoon, people filed into the Rhode Island Convention Center to share stories, explore the several breast cancer resources available, try out various therapies, and even hear from Dr. Jen Arnold – star […]
Turnto10.com
Buddy Walk raises thousands for Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Hundreds of Rhode Islanders walked with a purpose on Sunday at the first Buddy Walk since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Buddy Walk recognizes October as Down Syndrome Awareness Month and raises money for the Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island, Inc. "The main goal of...
Turnto10.com
Man accused of looking into windows of 2 Providence homes
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that they arrested a man accused of looking into the windows of two homes. The incidents were reported over the weekend in the Fox Point neighborhood. Police said 33-year-old Djefte Paul was caught on camera looking into the windows of houses...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Autoweek.com
A Soggy, Windy Audrain Concours d’Elegance Muddles Through in Newport
It was very blustery, and cold—but when the gray morning dawned it was no longer raining. And the third annual Audrain Concours d’Elegance on the grounds of the legendary Breakers “cottage” went on as planned October 2. The convertible tops were down, but the winter coats and scarfs came out and some owners huddled in their cars for warmth and wind evasion.
Turnto10.com
Ed Sheeran announces 2023 Gillette Stadium concert
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — Award-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran will perform at Gillette Stadium next July in his first United States tour in nearly five years. The concert is slated for July 1, 2023 and will feature special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn. Ticket pre-sale for the “+...
northforker.com
Dream Day: Fall fun in Providence, R.I.
Providence is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Rhode Island and is one of the oldest cities in the United States. 8 A.M. Start your morning at Amy’s Place, a spot that’s been ranked for having the best breakfast sandwiches in the state. The main attraction of their sandwiches is the bolo levedo — a slightly sweet and crispy Portuguese muffin. Take one to go and explore the independent shops and art galleries along Wickenden Street.
Turnto10.com
Marijuana retailers prepare for recreational sales in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island remains on track to start selling marijuana without a prescription by Dec. 1. Gov. Dan McKee signed the Rhode Island Cannabis Act into law on May 25, making it legal for adults 21 years old and older to carry and grow small quantities of pot at home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
johnstonsunrise.net
Woman at Almshouse may have died with a secret
Two Hebrew residents were walking the dark streets of Pawtucket on Christmas night of 1895 selling holiday wares. Shortly after 11:00, they joined a large gathering of people in an alley off Bowen Street. Reaching into a coat pocket, one of them pulled out several small candles that hadn’t sold and handed them to a police officer so he could better see the crime scene.
Turnto10.com
Porch fire breaks out at building in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket firefighters responded to porch fire at a Trenton Street building with businesses and residences on Wednesday morning. An NBC 10 News crew observed fire crews using a ladder truck to get to the third floor of the building at about 10:30 a.m. Officials said...
Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated
Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
whatsupnewp.com
Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina renamed Newport Harbor Island Resort, Davidson Resorts to operate
The next chapter for the hotel and resort on Goat Island has come. It’s not the Hyatt Regency or Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina anymore, it’s now the Newport Harbor Island Resort. Bethesda, Maryland-based Pebblebrook Hotel Trust announced on June 23, 2022, it acquired the 257-room hotel...
Comments / 0