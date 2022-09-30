ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park

Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
WARWICK, RI
providencedailydose.com

Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday

The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

That’s What Friends Are For

If you parked in the lot behind Weaver Library, you may have noticed a new shed. It’s a storage area for equipment used for outdoor library programs. Costing $12,000, it was paid for by the Friends of the East Providence Public Library. For those who have attended the Weaver Library Farmers Market, you may be interested to learn that the Friends annually provide $4,500 toward its operating costs and promotion. If you’ve used the library website for information about services, programs, or activities, be aware that the Friends of the Library paid for the development of the website. Ever borrow a museum pass to visit Roger Williams Park Zoo or Boston Museum of Science at a reduced rate? Those passes and all the others are paid for by the Friends.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

‘Flames of Hope’ kicks off at Convention Center

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday for the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation’s annual “Flames of Hope” weekend.  All afternoon, people filed into the Rhode Island Convention Center to share stories, explore the several breast cancer resources available, try out various therapies, and even hear from Dr. Jen Arnold – star […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Buddy Walk raises thousands for Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Hundreds of Rhode Islanders walked with a purpose on Sunday at the first Buddy Walk since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Buddy Walk recognizes October as Down Syndrome Awareness Month and raises money for the Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island, Inc. "The main goal of...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Man accused of looking into windows of 2 Providence homes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that they arrested a man accused of looking into the windows of two homes. The incidents were reported over the weekend in the Fox Point neighborhood. Police said 33-year-old Djefte Paul was caught on camera looking into the windows of houses...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Autoweek.com

A Soggy, Windy Audrain Concours d’Elegance Muddles Through in Newport

It was very blustery, and cold—but when the gray morning dawned it was no longer raining. And the third annual Audrain Concours d’Elegance on the grounds of the legendary Breakers “cottage” went on as planned October 2. The convertible tops were down, but the winter coats and scarfs came out and some owners huddled in their cars for warmth and wind evasion.
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Ed Sheeran announces 2023 Gillette Stadium concert

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — Award-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran will perform at Gillette Stadium next July in his first United States tour in nearly five years. The concert is slated for July 1, 2023 and will feature special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn. Ticket pre-sale for the “+...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
northforker.com

Dream Day: Fall fun in Providence, R.I.

Providence is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Rhode Island and is one of the oldest cities in the United States. 8 A.M. Start your morning at Amy’s Place, a spot that’s been ranked for having the best breakfast sandwiches in the state. The main attraction of their sandwiches is the bolo levedo — a slightly sweet and crispy Portuguese muffin. Take one to go and explore the independent shops and art galleries along Wickenden Street.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Marijuana retailers prepare for recreational sales in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island remains on track to start selling marijuana without a prescription by Dec. 1. Gov. Dan McKee signed the Rhode Island Cannabis Act into law on May 25, making it legal for adults 21 years old and older to carry and grow small quantities of pot at home.
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Woman at Almshouse may have died with a secret

Two Hebrew residents were walking the dark streets of Pawtucket on Christmas night of 1895 selling holiday wares. Shortly after 11:00, they joined a large gathering of people in an alley off Bowen Street. Reaching into a coat pocket, one of them pulled out several small candles that hadn’t sold and handed them to a police officer so he could better see the crime scene.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Porch fire breaks out at building in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket firefighters responded to porch fire at a Trenton Street building with businesses and residences on Wednesday morning. An NBC 10 News crew observed fire crews using a ladder truck to get to the third floor of the building at about 10:30 a.m. Officials said...
PAWTUCKET, RI
FUN 107

Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated

Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

