Amazon Brings Layaway Online in Bid to Boost Affordability
In eCommerce, it’s not just the convenience factor that will get consumers to click the buy button, especially into the all-important holiday shopping season — increasingly, there’s the affordability factor to consider too. Layaway counts among Amazon’s latest iteration of payment options, a nod to the eCommerce...
Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’
Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
Amazon Reportedly Pauses Corporate Retail Hiring for Rest of 2022
Amazon is hitting pause on corporate hiring for its retail business for the rest of 2022, according to an internal announcement The New York Times reported on Tuesday (Oct. 4). The eCommerce giant is just one among numerous companies that have pulled back in the face of economic uncertainties. The...
Study Shows Digital Engagement of US Consumers Linked to Employment Status
A strong labor market is a hallmark of a healthy economy. Consumers who are gainfully employed have more freedom to spend and spree, driving commerce and boosting gross domestic product (GDP). But could employment also be key in reshaping consumers’ relationship with the internet?. PYMNTS research shows that employment...
Half of Large Retailers Say In-Store Mobile Tech Lacking
When retailers are recovering from a tumultuous fiscal year, they often look to innovation, since making shopping easier or more enjoyable for their customers is common sense in a competitive market. Consumers shopping in-store now expect the latest digital conveniences, however, pressing retailers to introduce innovations simply to retain their existing customers. For example, PYMNTS’ data finds that 81% of retailers now see mobile app access as table stakes for customer loyalty.
Citi Extends Cash Concentration Capability to Non-Business Days
Saying it’s meeting the growing demand for real-time treasury management, Citi has launched a new cash concentration capability that automatically transfers funds seven days a week. Dubbed 7-Day Sweeps, this new offering for institutional clients eliminates the need for these clients to manually transfer funds on weekends and holidays,...
Data Shows Traditional Grocery Going the Way of Brick-and-Mortar Retail
Online grocery may be a significantly younger category than other kinds of eCommerce, and adoption may be lower, but grocers would be best served to learn from the lessons of traditional retailers in decades prior. As consumers shift online, category by category, grocers may soon find their aisles far emptier than they are prepared for.
US Bank Debuts Cash Flow Projection Tool for Small Businesses
U.S. Bank has launched a new online banking tool that gives small business owners a better picture of their future cash flow. The tool, now available on customers’ online dashboards, gives the bank’s small business clients a 90-day cash flow forecast, U.S. Bank said in a news release Monday (Oct. 3).
PYMNTS
Amazon Launches $150M Capital Initiative to Help Underrepresented Founders
Amazon is launching a new initiative that seeks to support entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds with venture capital (VC) funding. The Catalytic Capital initiative will invest $150 million into VC funds, accelerators, incubators and venture studios that provide funding to entrepreneurs from marginalized environments, generally at the pre-seed and seed stages of VC funding, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 5) press release.
Swollen Retail Inventories Leave Small Businesses Short on Warehouse Space
A glut of inventory for America’s big retailers has left small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the country scrambling to find warehouse space. Real estate and logistics experts say larger companies need more room to keep their excess inventories, which has ratcheted up costs for smaller merchants, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
TCH Outlines Best Practices for Spotting, Fixing P2P Errors
With any nascent payments offering, as consumers embrace new, digital means of transacting and volumes surge, regulations and guidelines take shape. Those rules lay out the responsibilities of various stakeholders — the senders, receivers, financial institutions (FIs), FinTechs and intermediaries. They also govern what happens when things go wrong,...
Today in the Connected Economy: Peloton’s Parade of Partnerships Continues
Today in the connected economy, Peloton teams with Hilton to put its bikes in 5,400 of the hotel chain’s locations, marking the company’s third partnership in two weeks. Plus, Walmart unveils the digital collectibles platform AutoT with the help of the National Entertainment Collectibles Association, while digital asset infrastructure firms Stablecorp and Shift Markets join forces to create a cross-border payment and foreign exchange (FX) rail.
Uala to Spend $150M to Expand Digital LatAm Banking
Argentine FinTech Uala plans to invest $150 million in the next year and a half to expand its Latin American digital banking operations as the region becomes more digitized. The expansion will focus mainly on Mexico and Colombia, with Uala — valued at around $2.5 billion — hoping to grow its user base from 5 million to 25 million or 30 million over the next five years, CEO Pierpaolo Barbieri told Reuters in a Tuesday (Oct. 4) report.
TikTok Turns to TalkShopLive to Offer Live Shopping in US
Social media platform TikTok is launching live shopping in North America — and in an attempt to avoid problems that afflicted the U.K. version of its program, it will turn to outside technological help. Citing anonymous sources, the Financial Times reported Saturday (Oct. 1) that TikTok is close to...
Mastercard Partners With Ravelin to Drive Quick Commerce Fraud Reduction
Fraud detection and prevention powered by machine learning (ML) platform Ravelin is partnering with global payments giant Mastercard to deliver an enhanced solution that integrates digital identity verification capabilities to enable secure quick commerce. Ravelin will tap Ekata to verify digital identities and Ethoca to analyze real-time fraud insights with...
Macy’s Outmaneuvers Bigger Rivals on Inventory Control
While apparel brands such as Gap, Kohl’s and Nike have all struggled with excess inventories this year, Macy’s has managed to avoid this problem. The department store chain’s inventory was up 7% at the close of its most recent quarter, compared to 37% at Gap, 44% at Nike and 48% increase for Kohl’s, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
Banking License Puts Profitability Within Reach for UAE Neobanks
If the Middle East was late to the neobank party, the United Arab Emirates, at least, is making strides toward the future of digital banking. In an interview with Jayesh Patel, CEO at UAE-based neobank Wio Bank, he said that the new platform emerged out of “trying to understand what the needs of the next 10 years of the digital economy are.”
Today in B2B Payments: 3 Companies Roll out New Products
Today in B2B payments, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) launches a payment service, Nipendo expands access to automated invoicing and WEX adds a digital wallet for B2B payments. Plus, PYMNTS research finds an opportunity for financial institutions to supply capital, cash flow assistance and payment solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
Balancing Competition, Collaboration in MEA’s Evolving Digital Banking Landscape
The displacement of traditional banks’ dominance in the delivery of financial services has been one of the defining characteristics of the FinTech boom of the 21st century. But while digital banks are popular, consumers generally keep a traditional bank account, too, and in the battle for “primary account” status, the incumbents still hold firm. A recent PYMNTS study, “How Consumers Use Digital Banks,” discovered that just 1 in 10 users of digital banking apps have their primary accounts with a digital bank.
