WTGS
Crash on Broad River Bridge results in overturned vehicle, lane closures
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash on the Broad River Bridge resulting in a vehicle rollover and lane closures. Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to the incident. Burton firefighters found a passenger vehicle on its roof with the driver already outside.
WTGS
SPD launches speeding cameras in school zones throughout the district
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Wednesday will mark the start of the Savannah Police Department's warning period for their new speeding enforcement system. Assistant Police Chief Robert Gavin said the department conducted a study on speeding within school zones to find thousands of offenders in just five days. Gavin said...
WTGS
Savannah Fire Department responds to house fire on East 31st Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a residential structure fire Tuesday afternoon. According to SFD, the fire occurred in the 500 block of East 31st Street.
WTGS
Beaufort County, Hilton Head Councils move forward on Highway 278 corridor project
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Council voted 11-0 on Sept. 26 to approve a Memorandum of Agreement with the Town of Hilton Head to move forward on the 278 Corridor Project. The Hilton Head Town Council narrowly voted in favor of adopting this memorandum at their Oct. 5 meeting.
WTGS
Savannah Police activating school zone cameras effective this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department announced it will be activating speed-zone cameras for several school zones across the city, starting this week. Police said cameras will go into effect on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the following schools:. Garrison School of the Arts. Largo-Tibet Elementary. Myers Middle...
WTGS
36-year-old man ran into traffic, killed after being struck by vehicle in Savannah: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating an Oct. 3 crash on White Bluff Road that killed a 36-year-old Savannah man. Officers say they responded to White Bluff Road at Abercorn Street around 10:40 a.m. Oct. 3 and found Johnathan Beck suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle.
WTGS
Talmadge Bridge closed as police assist person in distress
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions while Savannah Police assist a person in distress. Police ask that drivers avoid the area and take Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure.
WTGS
Savannah nonprofit takes closer look at neighborhood parks in low-income areas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Healthy Savannah is partnering with Charles T. Brown’s Equitable Cities to take a deeper look at how parks can better serve those in their community. Six neighborhood parks in Savannah were chosen for the initiative: Blackshear Park, W.W. Law Park, Feiler Park, Bowles C....
WTGS
Chatham County police searching for missing toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department announced it is searching for a missing 20-month-old toddler. According to police, Quinton Simon was last seen at his home in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. He was reported missing at around 9 a.m.
WTGS
1 man injured after shooting on Cape Street: SPD
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — One man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Cape Street near I-16 on Tuesday, according to the Savannah Police Department. According to SPD, they're investigating the shooting in the 600 block of Cape Street. The investigation is ongoing.
WTGS
Four displaced after kitchen fire in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a Sunday evening kitchen fire in the Kensington Park Neighborhood that displaced four people. At 5:27 p.m., Sunday, Savannah Firefighters were dispatched to the report of a fire in the 1100 Block of Althea Parkway. Engine 1 was first on the scene.
WTGS
Beaufort High receives false 'shots fired' call amid statewide active school shooter hoax
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — Emergency services have completed the clearance of Beaufort High School after a "shots fired" call was reported around 9:30 a.m., according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. Officials stated that no gunshot victims were located during the search nor was a shooter found. At this...
WTGS
Fort Stewart soldier, wife found dead at home last week: Long County Sheriff's Office
LUDOWICI, Ga. (WTGS) — The Long County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is conducting an investigation after they discovered a Fort Stewart soldier and his wife dead at their home in Ludowici last week. According to an incident report, deputies discovered Staff Sgt. Deveraux Cato, 34, and his wife Sashya Cato's...
WTGS
Chatham County DA partners with Justice Innovation Lab for prosecutorial record review
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Representatives with the Chatham County District Attorney's Office (CCDAO) said they are partnering with the Justice Innovation Lab (JIL) to review and improve the office's criminal justice enforcement. CCDAO officials said the JIL team will analyze records from the DA’s office dating back to...
WTGS
Meet the candidates: Georgia Senate District 1 & House District 164
COASTAL GEORGIA (WTGS) — As the November election gets closer, voters in Coastal Georgia heard from candidates running for office. The League of Woman Voters of Coastal Georgia held a candidates forum, Monday night, that included candidates running for Georgia Senate District 1 and House District 164. Incumbent Ben...
WTGS
'Phil the Neighborhoods' series across Savannah comes to an end
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Philharmonic wrapped up their "Phil the Neighborhoods" series Sunday with a blues concert at the Habersham YMCA in the afternoon and at Fairway Oaks later in the evening. These concerts have been an opportunity for the community to go to different locations across Savannah...
WTGS
SCORE BizPitch applications due for Savannah startups
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — SCORE Savannah extended the application deadline for the 5th annual BizPitch event until Wednesday, Oct. 5, at midnight. Michael Siegel, vice chair of SCORE Savannah, said this event is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn from successful businessmen and women. According to Siegel, BizPitch has helped 29 entrepreneurs launch businesses since the first competition in 2018.
WTGS
Local animal rescue encourages pet adoption, fostering
POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — Dogtoberfest, a fun-filled event for dogs and their owners hosted by Woof Gang Bakery, took place at the Tanger Outlets in Pooler on Sunday. For those who didn’t have a furry friend to bring along, many dogs at the event were up for adoption.
WTGS
FOX 28 to broadcast debate between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — FOX 28 will broadcast a debate between Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Both campaigns have confirmed their participation in the live debate in Savannah hosted by Nexstar Media Group. Sinclair Broadcast Group and FOX 28 are partnering with Nexstar Media Group to broadcast the debate in Coastal Georgia.
