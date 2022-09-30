ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Hill, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTGS

Crash on Broad River Bridge results in overturned vehicle, lane closures

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash on the Broad River Bridge resulting in a vehicle rollover and lane closures. Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to the incident. Burton firefighters found a passenger vehicle on its roof with the driver already outside.
BURTON, SC
WTGS

SPD launches speeding cameras in school zones throughout the district

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Wednesday will mark the start of the Savannah Police Department's warning period for their new speeding enforcement system. Assistant Police Chief Robert Gavin said the department conducted a study on speeding within school zones to find thousands of offenders in just five days. Gavin said...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond Hill, GA
Richmond Hill, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
WTGS

Savannah Police activating school zone cameras effective this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department announced it will be activating speed-zone cameras for several school zones across the city, starting this week. Police said cameras will go into effect on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the following schools:. Garrison School of the Arts. Largo-Tibet Elementary. Myers Middle...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Csx Railroad#The Crossing#Asphalt#Construction Project#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Ford Avenue#Csx
WTGS

Chatham County police searching for missing toddler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department announced it is searching for a missing 20-month-old toddler. According to police, Quinton Simon was last seen at his home in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. He was reported missing at around 9 a.m.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

1 man injured after shooting on Cape Street: SPD

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — One man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Cape Street near I-16 on Tuesday, according to the Savannah Police Department. According to SPD, they're investigating the shooting in the 600 block of Cape Street. The investigation is ongoing.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Four displaced after kitchen fire in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a Sunday evening kitchen fire in the Kensington Park Neighborhood that displaced four people. At 5:27 p.m., Sunday, Savannah Firefighters were dispatched to the report of a fire in the 1100 Block of Althea Parkway. Engine 1 was first on the scene.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WTGS

Meet the candidates: Georgia Senate District 1 & House District 164

COASTAL GEORGIA (WTGS) — As the November election gets closer, voters in Coastal Georgia heard from candidates running for office. The League of Woman Voters of Coastal Georgia held a candidates forum, Monday night, that included candidates running for Georgia Senate District 1 and House District 164. Incumbent Ben...
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

'Phil the Neighborhoods' series across Savannah comes to an end

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Philharmonic wrapped up their "Phil the Neighborhoods" series Sunday with a blues concert at the Habersham YMCA in the afternoon and at Fairway Oaks later in the evening. These concerts have been an opportunity for the community to go to different locations across Savannah...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

SCORE BizPitch applications due for Savannah startups

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — SCORE Savannah extended the application deadline for the 5th annual BizPitch event until Wednesday, Oct. 5, at midnight. Michael Siegel, vice chair of SCORE Savannah, said this event is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn from successful businessmen and women. According to Siegel, BizPitch has helped 29 entrepreneurs launch businesses since the first competition in 2018.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Local animal rescue encourages pet adoption, fostering

POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — Dogtoberfest, a fun-filled event for dogs and their owners hosted by Woof Gang Bakery, took place at the Tanger Outlets in Pooler on Sunday. For those who didn’t have a furry friend to bring along, many dogs at the event were up for adoption.
POOLER, GA
WTGS

FOX 28 to broadcast debate between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — FOX 28 will broadcast a debate between Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Both campaigns have confirmed their participation in the live debate in Savannah hosted by Nexstar Media Group. Sinclair Broadcast Group and FOX 28 are partnering with Nexstar Media Group to broadcast the debate in Coastal Georgia.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy