Shifting Global Trade Winds Lead to Blank Sailings, Lower Cargo Rates
A titanic shift in demand momentum has forced shipping companies to brace for a slowdown in what would typically be a busy season for ocean vessels sailing goods to merchants around the world. Volatile market conditions and macroeconomic conditions have flipped the script on the seemingly unfettered shipping demands of...
Banking License Puts Profitability Within Reach for UAE Neobanks
If the Middle East was late to the neobank party, the United Arab Emirates, at least, is making strides toward the future of digital banking. In an interview with Jayesh Patel, CEO at UAE-based neobank Wio Bank, he said that the new platform emerged out of “trying to understand what the needs of the next 10 years of the digital economy are.”
EMEA Daily: MoneyGram Powers Remittances for UAE’s Jingle Pay App
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, Moneygram announces a new partnership with Jingle Pay, while the European Council officially approves the Digital Services Act. Money transfer service businesses MoneyGram and Jingle Pay have announced a partnership to enable global money transfers through the Jingle Pay app....
Retail Transactions Boost Crypto Adoption in Sub-Saharan Africa
A recent analysis of global cryptocurrency transactions by Chainalysis sheds light on the unique nature of Sub-Saharan Africa’s crypto market, which represented just 2% of global activity between July 2021 and June 2022. For example, although large transactions fueled by investors and financial institutions helped Western Europe and North...
Amazon Reportedly Pauses Corporate Retail Hiring for Rest of 2022
Amazon is hitting pause on corporate hiring for its retail business for the rest of 2022, according to an internal announcement The New York Times reported on Tuesday (Oct. 4). The eCommerce giant is just one among numerous companies that have pulled back in the face of economic uncertainties. The...
Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’
Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
Celsius Founder Reportedly Withdrew $10M in Weeks Before Bankruptcy
Celsius Network founder Alex Mashinsky withdrew $10 million from the cryptocurrency lender in the weeks before the company froze customer accounts and unraveled on its way toward seeking bankruptcy protection. Mashinsky allegedly withdrew the money in May, at about the same time customers were pulling their funds from the company...
RegTechs Drive Innovative Compliance as EU Strengthens ESG Regulation
While the rise of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing has been instrumental in the success of the fossil fuel divestment movement so far, critics argue that recent changes to the European Union’s ESG taxonomy threaten the current momentum. Earlier this year, the addition of natural gas to the...
PayU-BillDesk Deal Collapses at Last Minute
Dutch technology investment giant Prosus has canceled its subsidiary PayU’s $4.7 billion acquisition of Indian digital payments processor BillDesk, saying conditions of the deal had not been met. In a Monday (Oct. 3) announcement on its website, Prosus said that “certain conditions precedent were not fulfilled by the 30...
New York Fed Says Stablecoins Pose Threat to Financial System
The volatility of digital assets has been largely confined to the digital ecosystem and has had little effect on the traditional financial system. But that could change if the digital asset ecosystem becomes more interconnected with the traditional financial system and if it begins providing significant financial services outside that ecosystem, according to a staff report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Today in Crypto: Investing App Stash Offers Crypto Accounts
Investing and banking app Stash will be offering more cryptocurrency access through separate accounts, a press release said. The company will now let customers buy eight of the biggest cryptocurrencies, with the company saying there will be guardrails in place to help them invest with more confidence. The offerings will...
Today in Crypto: Tether Cuts Commercial Paper Holdings; NYDIG Promotes Tejas Shah to CEO, Nate Conrad to President
Bitcoin company NYDIG has promoted executives Tejas Shah and Nate Conrad to the roles of CEO and President, respectively, a press release said. Shah and Conrad will focus on bolstering investment in its mining technology, along with the platform technology business, helping banks and other companies utilize tech for next-generation wallets and global payments.
South Korea’s Naver to Buy Poshmark in Bid to Boost eCommerce
New and used apparel and home goods reseller market Poshmark said it is being acquired by South Korea's Naver Corp., the companies announced Monday (Oct. 3), in an all cash $1.2 Billion deal at $17.90 per share, marking a 15% premium to its last closing price, but less than half its $42 IPO price from January 2021.
Now an Apollo Brand, Ingenico Can Fly Solo
Payments acceptance solutions company Ingenico is now free to operate as an independent firm now that it’s owned by Apollo Funds, after a deal with Worldline that had been under negotiations for months closed on Monday (Oct. 3). Ingenico has a strategy in place to accelerate its business transformation...
Italy’s Digital Wallets Strive for Interoperability, Stronger Pan-EU Payments Integration
When PYMNTS assessed the landscape of digital payments in Italy for the “Benchmarking the EU’s Digital Engagement” series, it was observed that the country sits around the middle of the table for mobile wallet usage. In fact, Italians use the payment method for 42.1% of online transactions...
SWIFT Plots Real-Time Role for Next 50 Years of Cross-Border Payments
This article is the first in a new series dedicated to organizations that are the biggest changemakers in the cross-border payments industry, where consumers have long waited to see cheaper, faster and more transparent transactions. Thanks to a multitude of disruptive FinTech startups, as well as innovation driven by legacy players, those hopes are becoming reality in real time.
Lighting Manufacturer Halco Launches B2B eCommerce Site
Digital commerce agency Echidna announced Monday (Oct. 3) that the B2B eCommerce and customer self-service website it built for lighting solutions manufacturer Halco Lighting Technologies has launched. The site delivers streamlined eCommerce operations, enriched data and deep integration with Halco’s Epicor Eclipse enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, helping the company...
Amazon Brings Layaway Online in Bid to Boost Affordability
In eCommerce, it’s not just the convenience factor that will get consumers to click the buy button, especially into the all-important holiday shopping season — increasingly, there’s the affordability factor to consider too. Layaway counts among Amazon’s latest iteration of payment options, a nod to the eCommerce...
Freight Carrier Pullback Signals Tough Holiday Season for Retailers
Carriers are signaling the holiday season — and beyond — will be no saving grace for retailers struggling to keep margins intact and combat inflation. Specifically, major shippers are cutting back on the voyages that get goods where they need to go, from country to country. The pullbacks...
VC Firm Newion Opens $128.3M Investment Fund for B2B Software Startups
Amsterdam-based venture capital firm Newion has opened its fourth investment fund with an initial closing of 130 million euros (about $128.3 million) and said it aims to invest in about 20 new early-stage startups focused on B2B software over the next five years. The new fund — which is called...
