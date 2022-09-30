Read full article on original website
Obituary of Steve LaRue
Steven Joe LaRue, age 72, resident of Bronson, KS, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, KS. He was born on October 21, 1949, in Iola, KS, the son of Charles and Elaine Johnson LaRue. He married Mary Jo Hall on December 7, 1969, in Bronson.
Obituary of Russell Snyder
Russell Charles Snyder, 87, of Fort Scott, left this earthly home to join his loved ones in Heaven on Saturday evening, October 1, 2022 at Medicalodges Fort Scott. He was born March 10, 1935 to Lawrence and Dora (Russell) Snyder at rural Redfield, KS. Russell had many adventures as a...
Lisa Lewis: New Fort Scott City Clerk
Lisa A. Lewis, 56, is the new Fort Scott City and Municipal Court Clerk, as of Oct. 1, when Diane Clay retired. Lewis and husband, Tony, are new to Fort Scott. The Lewis’s came in 2021, having lived in Chicago and raised their four children there. From 2019 to...
Discovering Fort Scott’s Little Known Stories
Fort Scott Kan. – The public is invited to the Exploring the African American Experience Project videography discussion on Friday, October 7, at the Ellis Fine Arts Center theater on the Fort Scott Community College campus at 9 a.m. There will be discussions about video and movie making, how...
Pump N Pete’s Hosts Fundraiser For CASA
MASSIVE REGIONAL FUNDRAISER SPONSORED BY PUMP’N PETE’S CORPORATION. TO BENEFIT CASA PROGRAMS IN 3 STATES DURING OCTOBER. Pump N Pete’s Corp of Erie is hosting a pledge card fundraiser and other activities on behalf of Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) during the month of October. Pete’s operates 54.
Writer’s Seminar Oct. 15
See below for information and registration form or click here to register online. Note that High School or College Students are FREE, but registration is still requested. Fort Scott to learn from accomplished Author/Coach/Speaker/Editor RJ Thesman, click here to view her website!
Chamber Coffee Hosted by Gordon Parks Museum on Oct. 6
The Chamber Coffee will kick off the 19th Annual Gordon Parks Celebration to be held this weekend for which the full schedule of events may be found on gordonparkscenter.org. The Celebration is in honor Fort Scott native Gordon Parks, noted photographer, writer, musician, and filmmaker. Kirk Sharp, Executive Director of the Museum, and the committee work throughout the year to bring in artists, speakers, programs and events that have enriched our community and world for all ages. A highlight is the annual presentation of the Choice of Weapons Award which was established in Parks’ honor. Recipients this year will be Adger Cowans and William C. Rhoden.
Ammoniating Wheat Straw, A Potential Feed Source in Drought?
Southeast Kansas has been in a severe drought for most of this year’s growing season. Poor crop and pasture yields have led to limited feed options and increased forage price tags for cattle producers. Two thousand twelve offered very similar conditions to the Plains they could get their hands...
Growing Pains: Downtown Fort Scott Improvements
Downtown Fort Scott has experienced much improvements in the last few years. Historic buildings have been and are being brought back to life, some for business storefronts and some for residences. There has hardly been a month where there wasn’t a dumpster in front of buildings downtown where construction going on.
FSHS Thespians Host 5th Annual Royal-Tea Party
The Fort Scott High School Thespians host their 5th Annual Royal Tea Party from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 15 in the FSHS Commons. Join your favorite princesses and princes, queens and kings and other members of the royal court. Take photos with your favorite characters while you make crafts, have treats, and do activities. Over thirty Fort Scott High School Thespians will be dressed in character and leading the event. Attendees are encouraged to join us in dressing as royalty.
Possible free pizza for properly functioning smoke alarms: Domino’s Oct. 12
Local Domino’s® Stores to Partner with Fire Departments to Promote Fire Safety. Residents may receive free pizza for properly functioning smoke alarms. JOPLIN, Mo., Oct. 4, 2022 – Domino’s stores in Independence, Fort Scott, and Pittsburg are joining forces with Independence Fire/EMS, Fort Scott Fire Department, Pittsburg Fire Department, and Frontenac Fire Department to promote fire safety. On the days and times below at the mentioned stores, anyone who orders a Domino’s pizza may be randomly selected and surprised at the door when their pizza arrives accompanied by a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will install fully functioning alarms or replace the batteries.
Friday Night Free Concert: Wood Family
This week’s Friday Night Concert will be presented by family trio Kevin and Kathy Wood from Prescott, and their daughter Leah Maxfield. The program will feature country and bluegrass gospel. Musician Sandy Hemphill will also join the trio on guitar. “The Wood family started singing in church about twenty...
Older Adults: Adventures In Learning Starts Oct. 14
Fort Scott’s First United Methodist has made plans to provide educational and social opportunities that bring older adults together for personal growth. Shepherd’s Center is a program to counteract the negative effects of loneliness and isolation by connecting older adults to empowering programs that foster friendships, according to a press release from the church.
No Outside Burning in the County Due to Extremely Dry Conditions
No hot dog roasts allowed until a significant amount of rain falls across Bourbon County, and no burning trash. However, outside cooking in covered barbeque grills is allowed. “It’s unfortunate,” said Delwin Mumbower, Bourbon County Fire District #3 Chief said. “My grandkids would like to have a weinee roast. But the conditions are not right.”
All Outside Burning Order is Set Due to Drought Conditions in the County
On September 27, 2022 the Bourbon County Commission ordered all outside burning in the county prohibited, unless specifically approved by the fire chief, with the exception of covered barbeque grills. High heat and little rain since June have prompted the ordinance, and is in effect until a sufficient rain occurs.
