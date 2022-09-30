The Chamber Coffee will kick off the 19th Annual Gordon Parks Celebration to be held this weekend for which the full schedule of events may be found on gordonparkscenter.org. The Celebration is in honor Fort Scott native Gordon Parks, noted photographer, writer, musician, and filmmaker. Kirk Sharp, Executive Director of the Museum, and the committee work throughout the year to bring in artists, speakers, programs and events that have enriched our community and world for all ages. A highlight is the annual presentation of the Choice of Weapons Award which was established in Parks’ honor. Recipients this year will be Adger Cowans and William C. Rhoden.

FORT SCOTT, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO