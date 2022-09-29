ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The South Carolina football team was able to soundly take down S.C. State on Thursday night at Williams-Brice Stadium using a balance of drives offensively and a few turnovers to leave with a 50-10 victory. This was the final non-conference game on the easier side of the competition level, and the Gamecocks (3-2) have done exactly what they needed to against the lesser squads.
Shane Beamer and South Carolina will be without offensive line coach Greg Adkins for a period of time after the coach said he’s dealing with a “minor medical issue.”. “He’s in great spirits,” Beamer said after the Gamecocks beat SC State. “I don’t think it’s going to be long-term.”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages have been reported in the Midlands. Dominion Energy power outage maps show more than 200 customers in the Midlands that have lost power due to Hurricane Ian. An area in oak Grove has lost power. Dominion’s map shows 133 customers are affected. Several...
IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The metro is expected to miss most of the storm, but that doesn’t mean people in Augusta aren’t concerned. We talked to one woman who says she’s terrified of trees falling around her home as the wind started to pick up. Those all...
How did your business begin and how has it changed?. In 1981, Richard Davis, M.D., founded Midlands Orthopaedics with a vision to build a private surgical practice on the expertise of physicians who all completed fellowship training in a sub-specialty of orthopedics following their residencies. While fellowship training is commonplace now, it was the exception then. Orthopaedic sub-specialties include total joint replacement, sports medicine, foot and ankle, spine, trauma, hand and upper extremity (elbow to shoulder), and pediatrics. All the practice’s orthopedic surgeons have completed a fellowship in one of these sub-specialties.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Some who live near Ellis street say for 15 years, parts of the Calhoun expressway has caused flooding near their homes due to storm water drainage issues. Back in August residents appeared in front of commissioners expressing their concerns, the city engineering department says it would take money, and years to fix. […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Heads up drivers in Columbia County! Some lane closures are expected this week, beginning Monday October 3. Temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road. The lane closure will be northbound, right through lane at the intersection with Evans to Locks Road. The lane closure will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. this week. This is associated with the roadway-widening project for Furys Ferry Road.
BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded Friday afternoon to a house fire just outside North Augusta. The fire was reported at 4:33 p.m. Five firetrucks responded, and when they arrived, they reported a structure was fully in flames at 532 Celeste Ave. At the scene, the roof and interior of...
Mickie DeFelice is making an “Olivia’s Martini.”. An Olivia’s Martini requires an extra touch and one a bit tricky (as bartender Aaron Brock found out, having tried it himself a minute earlier): liquid smoke. Blooming, blooming ... now rounding off and making a fragile dome atop the...
I photographed this abandoned house in 2016. It may well be gone by now. It was located somewhere near the Rock House or the Bowdre-Rees-Knox House. It doesn’t look like a typical hall and parlor design but that was the best I could discern by the placement of the door [barely visible]. It is possible that it is a single-pen. The chimney is in an unusual location, as well, but the layout of these early vernacular house types depended more on the ingenuity of the carpenter than any proscribed standards.
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are in custody following a pursuit that began off of Garners Ferry Road, authorities confirmed late Saturday. According to preliminary information proved by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident began when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it in the area of Garners Ferry Road and Universal Drive.
