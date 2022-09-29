Read full article on original website
Benedict humbles Fort Valley State, stays perfect
Both Benedict College and Fort Valley State arrived unbeaten on Saturday, but the separation took place early on. The post Benedict humbles Fort Valley State, stays perfect appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
2024 WR Mazeo Bennett Announces Decision Date
The widely sought after wideout out of Greenville, SC, has been a South Carolina Gamecock target for some time now, and seems ready to make his college decision.
Five answers: South Carolina vs. S.C. State
The South Carolina football team was able to soundly take down S.C. State on Thursday night at Williams-Brice Stadium using a balance of drives offensively and a few turnovers to leave with a 50-10 victory. This was the final non-conference game on the easier side of the competition level, and the Gamecocks (3-2) have done exactly what they needed to against the lesser squads.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer speaks on assistant coach stepping away from the team
Shane Beamer and South Carolina will be without offensive line coach Greg Adkins for a period of time after the coach said he’s dealing with a “minor medical issue.”. “He’s in great spirits,” Beamer said after the Gamecocks beat SC State. “I don’t think it’s going to be long-term.”
WIS-TV
Power outages reported in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages have been reported in the Midlands. Dominion Energy power outage maps show more than 200 customers in the Midlands that have lost power due to Hurricane Ian. An area in oak Grove has lost power. Dominion’s map shows 133 customers are affected. Several...
WMAZ
Tree falls on moving vehicle in South Carolina, driver rescued
IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
WRDW-TV
Augusta resident has concerns over wind-based storm damage
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The metro is expected to miss most of the storm, but that doesn’t mean people in Augusta aren’t concerned. We talked to one woman who says she’s terrified of trees falling around her home as the wind started to pick up. Those all...
columbiametro.com
Getting Down to Business: Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery
How did your business begin and how has it changed?. In 1981, Richard Davis, M.D., founded Midlands Orthopaedics with a vision to build a private surgical practice on the expertise of physicians who all completed fellowship training in a sub-specialty of orthopedics following their residencies. While fellowship training is commonplace now, it was the exception then. Orthopaedic sub-specialties include total joint replacement, sports medicine, foot and ankle, spine, trauma, hand and upper extremity (elbow to shoulder), and pediatrics. All the practice’s orthopedic surgeons have completed a fellowship in one of these sub-specialties.
S.C. counties dodged expected severe weather
Weather conditions this weekend in South Carolina counties have been way better than what what EMA offices prepared for, officials said.
wach.com
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
WRDW-TV
After almost 40 hours, dog rescued from storm drain in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was one local rescue this week. A crew raced to get a dog out of a storm drain before any rain could start falling. We spoke to the team that went after the dog and gave it a new name. It was a rescue...
Residents watch for flooding near Ellis street downtown
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Some who live near Ellis street say for 15 years, parts of the Calhoun expressway has caused flooding near their homes due to storm water drainage issues. Back in August residents appeared in front of commissioners expressing their concerns, the city engineering department says it would take money, and years to fix. […]
wfxg.com
Lane closures expected for some roadways in Columbia County this week
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Heads up drivers in Columbia County! Some lane closures are expected this week, beginning Monday October 3. Temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road. The lane closure will be northbound, right through lane at the intersection with Evans to Locks Road. The lane closure will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. this week. This is associated with the roadway-widening project for Furys Ferry Road.
WRDW-TV
Crews battle structure fire in Belvedere
BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded Friday afternoon to a house fire just outside North Augusta. The fire was reported at 4:33 p.m. Five firetrucks responded, and when they arrived, they reported a structure was fully in flames at 532 Celeste Ave. At the scene, the roof and interior of...
Road widening project near I-20 in Grovetown continues Monday
An ongoing road widening project in Grovetown near Interstate 20 will continue Monday and more lane closures are coming.
The Post and Courier
Brinkley's Chop House opens at Riverside Village in North Augusta
Mickie DeFelice is making an “Olivia’s Martini.”. An Olivia’s Martini requires an extra touch and one a bit tricky (as bartender Aaron Brock found out, having tried it himself a minute earlier): liquid smoke. Blooming, blooming ... now rounding off and making a fragile dome atop the...
Aiken County under tropical storm warning due to Ian
Aiken County was under a tropical storm warning Thursday evening as Ian headed toward South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane. Based on the cyclone’s projected path, however, forecasters believed that this area would be safe from the worst of any bad weather. “We have a pretty good feeling...
WLTX.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orangeburg county
Roads have cleared and it's all back to normal in Holly Hill. Trees are still down.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Hall and Parlor Farmhouse, McDuffie County
I photographed this abandoned house in 2016. It may well be gone by now. It was located somewhere near the Rock House or the Bowdre-Rees-Knox House. It doesn’t look like a typical hall and parlor design but that was the best I could discern by the placement of the door [barely visible]. It is possible that it is a single-pen. The chimney is in an unusual location, as well, but the layout of these early vernacular house types depended more on the ingenuity of the carpenter than any proscribed standards.
Pursuit near Garners Ferry Road, Lower Richland Boulevard leads to arrests
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are in custody following a pursuit that began off of Garners Ferry Road, authorities confirmed late Saturday. According to preliminary information proved by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident began when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it in the area of Garners Ferry Road and Universal Drive.
