Research Shows Promise for Directing Later Lines of Therapy for Hodgkin Lymphoma
Research now is addressing how subsequent therapies can meet needs of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma who progress after early lines of treatment. New therapies have improved outcomes for patients in frontline treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma, and research now is addressing how subsequent therapies can meet needs of patients who progress after early lines of treatment.
Phase 2 Trial of Nirogacestat Doses First Patient With Ovarian Granulosa Cell Tumors
To determine the effectiveness of nirogacestat at 150mg twice a day in patients with ovarian granulosa cell tumors, the agent has been administered to the first patient in a phase 2 trial. About the Phase 2 Trial of Nirogacestat. Trial Name: Nirogacestat in Ovarian Granulosa Cell Tumors. ClinicalTrials.gov Indentifier: NCT05348356.
CD20/CD3 Bispecific Antibodies Can Revolutionize B-Cell Lymphoma Therapy
The bispecific antibodies for B-cell lymphoma that are under development target CD20, and they have a second receptor that targets CD3, which is present on vector T cells, according to Loretta J. Nastoupil, MD. Over the last several decades, the management of B-cell lymphoma has been transformed by advancements in...
Barriers to Next-Generation Sequencing and Biomarker Testing Remain in NSCLC and CRC
Investigators recommend that genomic testing be adopted to be a reflexive and natural step in evaluating patients with non–small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer/. Black patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC), metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), and metastatic breast cancer (mBC) were less likely to undergo next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing after their diagnosis than their White counterparts, according to an analysis of a real-world database that represents community practices in the United States.1 In particular, the analysis revealed that 29.7% of Black/African Americans undergo NGS testing in nonsquamous NSCLC (NS-NSCLC) compared with 36.6% of White patients. Given the large number of actionable biomarkers and targeted treatments available and that early intervention with targeted treatments leads to positive outcomes, these findings suggest the need for further research in the future.
Increased Molecular Understanding Informs Mantle Cell Treatment Choices
Traditionally, MCL was dichotomized based on the age of the patient and their ability to tolerate intensive therapy, [but] now we have to take into consideration biological differences across patients that go well beyond age, says Andre H. Goy, MD. The treatment paradigm for mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is shifting...
Cortes Discusses Changing Landscape of Hematology and Challenges to the Cancer Center of Today
The landscape of treating patients with hematologic malignancies has changed greatly throughout the career of Jorge E. Cortes, MD. Once excitement might have centered around a handful of drugs, but now there is a much more robust variety of options. Cortes, director of the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University,...
Integrating CAR T-Cell Therapy Into Community Oncology Practices
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Peter A. McSweeney discussed the ways in which community oncology centers are implementing chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy into their practice and the challenges that come with it. Community oncology practices come in all shapes and sizes with larger centers often having more resources...
A Look Back at FDA News from September 2022
Here is a look back at the FDA happenings from the month of September 2022. In September 2022, the FDA granted 7 approvals across various cancer types, including durvalumab (Imfinzi) for locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer, eflapegrastim-xnst (Rolvedon) for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, sodium thiosulfate for pediatric solid tumors, selpercatinib (Retevmo) for advanced or metastatic solid tumors, futibatinib (Lytgobi) for locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma, and more.
FDA Approval Sought for Denileukin Diftitox in Persistent or Recurrent CTCL
Results from the phase 3 Study 302 of denileukin diftitoc in patients with persistent of recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma led to the submission of a biologics license application for the drug. A biologics license application has been submitted to the FDA for denileukin diftitox (formerly E7777, Ontak), a potential treatment...
