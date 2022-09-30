Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
3 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
Seeking First Flag Ever, Seattle Suffers Serious SetbackIBWAASeattle, WA
Related
The Suburban Times
Book Club at Lakewood History Museum
Looking for a Book Club in the Lakewood area? Look no further: The Lakewood Historical Society & Museum in partnership with the Pierce County Library is hosting a Book Club on Friday, October 7 from 2-4 p.m. in the Museum’s meeting room. We will not all read the same book but instead this will be a book club where everyone can talk about a book they recently read and liked (or didn’t like!). Come join us at the Museum located at 6114 Motor Avenue (across from the Lakewood Best Western Hotel).
The Suburban Times
CPSD Promising Future: Isabella Lara
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Evergreen Elementary School fifth grader Isabella Lara. This year, Isabella is excited to tackle all the new material she’s been learning in fifth grade, including her new favorite subject: Spanish. “Spanish is so cool, and now I can say the beginning of the alphabet,” she said. “We’re also learning math that’s a lot harder than fourth grade, like using decimals and multiplying with powered numbers.”
The Suburban Times
Senior Trip to Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Show
City of DuPont announcement. Come with DuPont Parks & Recreation to the 40th annual Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Festival at the Tacoma Dome. The largest holiday show in the west. When: Thursday, October 20, 2022. Where: Depart from City Hall at 9am. Return to City hall at 1pm. Cost:...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Master Gardener FREE talks on new gardening topics
Submitted by Pierce County Master Gardeners. As part of their Speakers Bureau Intern Project obligations, four of our interns have completed the training and are ready to give their talks to the Pierce County Master Gardener community and to the public. These talks are free and the public is invited.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Suburban Times
Clover Park High School students ready for change
Communities In Schools of Lakewood announcement. Through the summer, we partnered with Clover Park High School for our 2nd annual Leaders of Change. Leaders of Change is a 6 week leadership development program for seniors who hope to create positive change in their school and community. The students created initiatives with goals that include improving student voice and inclusion, improving school-wide relationships and culture, increased mental health awareness and tools, and bringing fun back into the school. Elements of the programming:
The Suburban Times
Lions test student hearing
Three Lakewood Lions club members spent all school day Thursday, Sept. 29, testing 457 elementary students for hearing issues at Lake Louise Elementary School in Lakewood. Pictured Eric Warn (center) and Dawn Curry (right). Not pictured is Lion Robin Ferguson. This is the first year since COVID that Lions Club members were able to get back in the Clover Park Schools and test again.
The Suburban Times
The Steilacoom Town Council Oct. 4 Meeting Agenda
The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Oct. 4 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
How do you get around Lakewood?
City of Lakewood announcement. How do you use Lakewood’s sidewalks, bike lanes, or other routes that don’t allow cars?. The city of Lakewood is updating its non-motorized transportation plan to reflect the improvements made over the last 10 years and to provide direction on how to expand its walking and rolling network.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Suburban Times
Obituary Notices – October 4, 2022
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Donna Jean Lattin. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
SUVCW to Dedicate Headstone for Black Civil War Navy Veteran
Submitted by Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. Gov. Isaac Stevens Camp No. 1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW), will be dedicating a newly installed Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) headstone on a previously unmarked grave of a U.S. Navy Civil War Veteran on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Oakwood Hill Cemetery in Tacoma.
The Suburban Times
Haunted Car Wash Returns
The Haunted Car Wash returns October 28 and 29 to the Classy Chassis Car Wash at 5002 Center St in Tacoma. Cost is $10 when you buy a presale ticket online. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Rail grinding on Hilltop Link Extension begins as early as Oct. 5
Sound Transit announcement. As early as Wednesday, October 5th, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin grinding and polishing Link railway within the City of Tacoma city limits. This work produces a smoother rail surface that improves safety, reduces noise, vibration, and long-term maintenance costs. Rail grinding may produce noise and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Suburban Times
$10,000 Relief Grants Available to Small Businesses in Pierce County
On Oct. 3 Comcast announced that small businesses owned by women and people of color in King and Pierce Counties, may now apply for a $10,000 grant from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund. Comcast will award a total of $1 million in grants to 100 eligible businesses in these two counties, as well as technology and marketing resources to eligible businesses statewide.
The Suburban Times
Street racing charges filed
Tacoma Police Department social media post. Four suspected street racing organizers were charged w/ a total of 26 counts of Aiding & Abetting Reckless Driving in Tacoma Municipal Court. Tacoma detectives submitted 13 cases documenting the illegal street racing & intersection take over events occurring in Tacoma early 2022.
The Suburban Times
Pierce Transit Breaks Ground on Spanaway Transit Center
Pierce Transit announcement. In a ceremony attended by elected officials and local dignitaries, Pierce Transit today broke ground on its new Spanaway Transit Center. The property, located at 20702 Mountain Highway East in Spanaway, will serve as the southern terminus for the current route 1 and the agency’s first Stream Bus Rapid Transit line, which is nearing 60 percent design. While the agency has recently renovated transit centers and Park & Rides throughout its system, this is Pierce Transit’s first new transit center since 1998, recognizing the increased need for services to support the significant growth in South Pierce County.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. We answered many of your questions about new bivalent COVID-19 boosters a few weeks ago. But some of you still had questions. Should I wait to get a booster if I recently had COVID-19? It’s almost flu season. Should I get a booster and a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Suburban Times
PCSD, surrounding agencies conduct emphasis patrols on SR-7
DUI arrests: 8 (including meth, cannabis, Percocet) Speeding tickets: 127 (many for 20+ mph over limit) We want to thank the Washington State Patrol and the Lakewood and Puyallup Police Departments for participating in this emphasis, which was made possible through a grant from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. The...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Ride Along: Deputy Arceo
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department video. On “Ride Along,” we take a look inside a “typical” day as a sheriff’s deputy. We rode along with our deputies and we recorded it all — from traffic stops to in-progress violent crimes. The goal is to show a realistic view of how our deputies handle a wide variety of calls, resolve conflicts and serve the community.
Comments / 0