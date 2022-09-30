ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

WDAM-TV

Forrest Co. crash claims Lumberton man’s life Tuesday night

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A single-vehicle crash in Forrest County claimed the life of a Lumberton man Tuesday night. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Route 13 around 7:30 p.m. According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Sgt. Taylor Shows, a...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

3 arrested for burglary after walking down George Co. road in stolen clothes: Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three people were arrested in George County soon after burglarizing a home Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a resident in Agricola saying three individuals were walking down Highway 612 after breaking into the caller’s unoccupied home and stealing several items. Deputies […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision delays I-110 traffic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A head-on collision is delaying traffic on a major Biloxi roadway. Northbound traffic on Interstate 110 is backed up after a head-on collision over the bridge. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. We will update this report as more information is made...
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

Toppled boards slow traffic on NB U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Overturned wooden boards are causing some traffic delays for residents in Hattiesburg. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, drivers are asked to use caution at the crossover from U.S. Highway 98 East, eastbound, to cross over and go onto U.S. Highway 49, northbound, while emergency crews work to clear the roadway.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Cruisin’ the Coast spectators line the sidewalks along Hwy 90

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It‘s all gas and no brakes for Cruisin’ the Coast. This year’s event is officially on track to be the largest in Cruisin’ history. “Old school, pickups. You name it, and all you got to do is come down here and you can see it,” said car collector Bryce Edwards.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Woman who escaped from Hancock County jail captured

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman who escaped from a Hancock County jail on Friday has now been captured by authorities. Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office also worked with Pike and Walthall county authorities. “While this was an unfortunate incident,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Two arrested, two wanted for commercial burglary in Long Beach

The Long Beach Police Department has arrested and charged two individuals with commercial burglary and has arrest warrants for two additional suspects after investigating multiple storage unit burglaries in Long Beach. Long Beach Police was assisted in the investigation by the Bay St. Louis Police Department. Dylan Moore W/M –...
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Saucier man identified as motorcyclist killed in crash with log truck

LYMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified the victim of a fatal accident in Lyman on Thursday. A motorcycle driven by Saucier resident Justin Hicks, 43, was heading northbound on Shaw Road around 12:15 p.m. when it collided with with a log truck turning onto Morgan Lane.
SAUCIER, MS
WKRG News 5

George County man wanted for cutting phone lines: Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is wanted by the sheriff’s office for allegedly cutting phone lines over the weekend. Deputies responded to a call about a person tampering with phone lines on Highway 198 West in the Bexley community around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. When they arrived, deputies said a […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula Police search for 3 missing teens

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police are asking for the public’s help to find three missing teenage girls, including two sisters, who may have run away from home. Leah Eubanks, 13, could be in the Lucedale area. She was last seen on Sunday, October 2, leaving her home on Melton Drive in Pascagoula. She’s 5′6″ tall and weighs 112 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pink sweatpants.
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

One dead in crash on Highway 49 in Harrison County

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Harrison County. A 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by John Himes Sr., 72, of Saucier, MS, was traveling north on Highway 49. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

thegazebogazette.com

Suspects Arrested and Sought by Long Beach Police

The Long Beach Police Department has arrested and charged two individuals with commercial burglary and has arrest warrants for two additional suspects after investigating multiple storage unit burglaries in Long Beach. Long Beach Police was assisted in the investigation by the Bay St. Louis Police Department. *Dylan Moore W/M –...
LONG BEACH, MS
utv44.com

Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
an17.com

Mississippi man charged with hit and run after sideswiping police unit

Christopher Lozier, Jr., 30, of Carriere, Miss., turned himself in to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office today (October 1). He admitted to being the driver of the 2012 gray Nissan Frontier that struck an STPSO unit on Sept. 28 while deputies were assisting State Police with a crash on I-59.
CARRIERE, MS
wxxv25.com

El Saltillo to open location in El Agave building in Gulfport

El Saltillo will open another restaurant, this time in the old El Agave building in downtown Gulfport. The restaurant chain announced its plans on its social media pages, saying the restaurant will be ready to open in about six weeks. El Agave closed its doors last month after nine years...
GULFPORT, MS

