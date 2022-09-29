Read full article on original website
Madison Daily Leader
Jackrabbits grind out win over Western Illinois
Behind the rushing of Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State University put together a number of time-consuming drives in posting a 34-10 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday in Brookings. The Jackrabbits improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Western Illinois remained winless at 0-5 overall...
Madison set to compete at Class A State Tournament
The Madison Bulldogs had their final tuneup before the Class A State Tennis Tournament on Thursday, when they competed in the Dak XII invitational at Sioux Falls. The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 7-6 record and will compete at the Class A State Tournament in Rapid City on Monday and Tuesday.
Hawks defeat Castlewood 3-2
The Colman-Egan Hawks came back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Castlewood 3-2 in Colman on Thursday. Castlewood scored the first three points in the opening set to jump out to a 3-0 lead. The Hawks bounced back to even the match at 4-4.
Frank Feldmann
Frank Lynn Feldmann of Spencer, S.D., was born Feb. 13, 1970, to Terry Dean Feldmann and Carol Jean (Hartmann) Feldmann in Sioux Falls, S.D. He was baptized in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Wentworth, S.D., and confirmed in Trinity Lutheran Church, Madison, S.D. They lived on a farm near Chester, S.D., where he attended the Chester Area School. He married Carrie Leigh Farris on Jan. 11, 1993, in Jacksonville, Fla. Currently he was an owner-operator for K&J Trucking in Sioux Falls, S.D. Frank died from a massive heart attack in his home in Spencer, S.D., Saturday morning, September 17, 2022.
Lewis & Clark Rural Water System: rising tides raise all ships
(Editor's note: In light of water shortages elsewhere in the country, the Daily Leader is looking at challenges Madison has faced, how the city is addressing those challenges as part of the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System, and the wider impact of this project. This is the third in a series of stories.)
Glenn Gulbranson
Glenn Junior Gulbranson, 85, died on Sept. 29, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Glenn Gulbranson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
City commission meets Monday
The Madison City Commission will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the commission room at City Hall. The city will acknowledge reinstatement of parking restrictions near the Dakota State campus; a City Hall/Police Station public forum on Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m.; an application for temporary alcohol license for the Knights of Columbus on Oct. 17 at St. Thomas School; and a street closure on Egan Avenue for the Chamber’s Halloween event.
