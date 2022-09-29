Frank Lynn Feldmann of Spencer, S.D., was born Feb. 13, 1970, to Terry Dean Feldmann and Carol Jean (Hartmann) Feldmann in Sioux Falls, S.D. He was baptized in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Wentworth, S.D., and confirmed in Trinity Lutheran Church, Madison, S.D. They lived on a farm near Chester, S.D., where he attended the Chester Area School. He married Carrie Leigh Farris on Jan. 11, 1993, in Jacksonville, Fla. Currently he was an owner-operator for K&J Trucking in Sioux Falls, S.D. Frank died from a massive heart attack in his home in Spencer, S.D., Saturday morning, September 17, 2022.

