Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel Maven
5 Top Rated Food Tours in Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
fox29.com
3 sought for installing skimming device on card reader at Exton 7-Eleven, police say
EXTON, Pa. - Investigators with the West Whiteland Police Department are searching for three people wanted for installing a skimming device inside a store. Authorities say the individuals sought entered the 7-Eleven located at 103 N. Pottstown Pike on Monday at 8:30 p.m. According to police, one suspect distracted a...
Man accused of West Chester assault, robbery while wearing plague doctor mask
It happened on September 22 around 6:45 p.m. behind the Dominos on Highland Pointe Drive, police said in a press release.
fox29.com
Police: More than 10 shots fired in West Philadelphia shooting that left woman hospitalized
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a woman hospitalized early Wednesday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Responding officers from the 19th District were called to the 5300 block of Girard Avenue and found a woman lying on the sidewalk on the...
Philadelphia police working to ID woman found shot in Parkside
Officers say the gunman fired 10 shots from across the street.
Hit-and-run driver accused of striking girl near South Jersey elementary school turns himself in
The Bellmawr Police Department says the pickup truck driver hit the 9-year-old girl just before the start of school.
Group seen on video jumping from van, stealing car at gunpoint in Germantown
Surveillance video shows four armed men jump out of a white van that was parked at the pumps.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks
DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
Judge upholds 1st-degree murder charge against fired Philly police officer in killing of 12-year-old
A Philadelphia judge on Tuesday upheld charges including first-degree murder against a police officer who was fired after shooting and killing Thomas Siderio, Jr., 12, in the back on March 1.
fox29.com
Philadelphia community meets to discuss gun violence after shooting left girl injured
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia community gathered Tuesday to discuss ways to address increased gun violence nearly two weeks after a young girl was struck by stay gunfire. 8-year-old Skyla was grazed in the head by a bullet when police say an ambush shooting erupted on the 1500 block of North 13th Street.
fox29.com
Police: Man and teen injured after East Mount Airy double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man and one teenager injured in East Mount Airy on Monday night. At around 5:56 p.m., police say they responded to the 6300 block of Musgrave Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 20-year-old...
fox29.com
Police: Armed men caught on video robbing Little Caesars in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects after a Little Caesar's was robbed last month. Two male suspects dressed in hoodies appear to casually enter the Little Caesar's on the 2500 block of Island Avenue on September 15. Moments later, surveillance footage shows the...
fox29.com
Police: Man dead, another injured after an auto accident resulted in a shootout in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured after a car accident turned into a deadly shootout during rush hour in North Philadelphia on Tuesday. At around 5:06 p.m., police say they responded to the 3600 block of Broad Street for reports of...
Charges issued against 3 for robbing mail carrier, stealing hundreds of checks from Delco mailboxes
Three men are facing federal charges, accused of forcibly robbing a postal carrier, and stealing hundreds of checks out of mailboxes in Drexel Hill.
Video shows suspects opening fire on people riding bicycles in West Philadelphia
The video shows two men getting out of a minivan and shooting at the victims.
fox29.com
Man shot 10 times in Port Richmond, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured after he was shot 10 times in Port Richmond on Monday night. At around 7:52 p.m., police say they responded to the 2200 block of East Clearfield Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say...
After 41 Years, Chester Man Leaves Prison on Overturned Murder Conviction
Leroy Evans of Chester walked out of Media’s Delaware County Courthouse Friday a free man. He served 41 years for a murder he says he didn’t commit, writes Vinny Vella for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The first thing Evans did was hug his wife, Rosemary Simmons and thank God.
fox29.com
Officials: 3 Philadelphia-area men charged with stealing nearly 400 checks from USPS mailboxes
PHILADELPHIA - An alleged mail fraud scheme could mean prison time and up to $8.5-million-fines for three men from the Philadelphia area. Sam Wolo, 21, of Philadelphia; Bruno Nyanue, 20, of Philadelphia; and Gransae Manue, 20, of Clifton Heights are charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit mail theft, possession of stolen mail and robbery of a postal carrier.
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash leads to fight, shooting in Philadelphia
At least six gunshots were fired at some point during the fight, police say.
NJ Murder Suspect Arrested After SWAT Standoff: Prosecutor
A 23-year-old murder suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of another man his age after barricading himself in a South Jersey home over the weekend, authorities announced. Ronin Austin Nevels has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Isaiah Shaw on Friday, Sept. 30, Camden County...
