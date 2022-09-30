ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverford, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks

DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Man shot 10 times in Port Richmond, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured after he was shot 10 times in Port Richmond on Monday night. At around 7:52 p.m., police say they responded to the 2200 block of East Clearfield Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Officials: 3 Philadelphia-area men charged with stealing nearly 400 checks from USPS mailboxes

PHILADELPHIA - An alleged mail fraud scheme could mean prison time and up to $8.5-million-fines for three men from the Philadelphia area. Sam Wolo, 21, of Philadelphia; Bruno Nyanue, 20, of Philadelphia; and Gransae Manue, 20, of Clifton Heights are charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit mail theft, possession of stolen mail and robbery of a postal carrier.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

