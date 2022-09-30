ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain ROOTS Celebrates Growth At Annual “Garden Crawl”

New Britain ROOTS, the city’s urban agriculture and education program that started in 2013, shared its growth in schools and in the community at a well attended 4th annual Garden Crawl and Luncheon held at South Church on October 1st. A bus full of attendees visited Roosevelt School on...
Happening in New Britain Oct 3rd to 9th

New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, October 3, 2022 to Sunday, October 9th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to visit this web page. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 9/30/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
