Florence Pugh Worries Over Fasting Irish Girl in Eerie First Trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Wonder’ (Video)

Lurid mysteries abound in Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio’s latest feature, “The Wonder.”. Starring “Don’t Worry Darling” and “Little Women” Oscar nominee Florence Pugh as an nurse tasked with caring for an ailing 11-year-old girl who’s inexplicably not eaten in four months, the first trailer showcases an atmospheric, 19th century tale with eerie twists and turns as Pugh nurse, the girl’s family and the townspeople around them fights to determine the young girl’s secret.
Christian Bale Drags His First Green-Screen Acting Experience for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder': ‘The Definition of It Is Monotony’

Oscar winner and four-time nominee Christian Bale joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year playing sympathetic villain Gorr the God Butcher in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” It was a welcome addition for many, but according to a new interview in GQ magazine, the actor had some qualms with the filming experience, particularly while filming against green-screen.
