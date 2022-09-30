Read full article on original website
Netflix Is the No. 1 Streamer to Watch for the Most In-Demand Video Game Adaptations | Charts
The streaming frontrunner's catalog includes seven of the 10 most popular series based on gaming IP
‘Dahmer’ Enters Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 Most Popular Shows List
The controversy-riddled series has also become the second most-watched English language show in a week after "Stranger Things 4"
‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Actor Carl Lumbly, ‘Billions’ Alum David Costabile Join Netflix Action-Comedy Series ‘Obliterated’
The show, from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, is welcoming several additional guest stars
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ Gets Trailer Ahead of Oscar-Qualifying December Release (Video)
The thriller premieres in theaters Dec. 2, on Apple TV+ Dec. 9
‘Dahmer’ Marks Ryan Murphy’s First Monster Hit for Netflix After 4 Years and a Half Dozen Tries | Analysis
Four years into his $300 million deal at the streamer, the prolific creator's latest project is finally performing on par with Shonda Rhimes' Netflix mega-hits
Oscar-Nominated Screenwriters Andrea Berloff and John Gatins Form Creative Film Partnership With Netflix
Oscar-nominated screenwriters Andrea Berloff and John Gatins have formed a creative partnership to write feature films for Netflix, the streamer said Tuesday. No other details were specified for how many films or years the partnership would last. Together the two are already working on a film called “War Of 84” for Netflix.
Florence Pugh Worries Over Fasting Irish Girl in Eerie First Trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Wonder’ (Video)
Lurid mysteries abound in Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio’s latest feature, “The Wonder.”. Starring “Don’t Worry Darling” and “Little Women” Oscar nominee Florence Pugh as an nurse tasked with caring for an ailing 11-year-old girl who’s inexplicably not eaten in four months, the first trailer showcases an atmospheric, 19th century tale with eerie twists and turns as Pugh nurse, the girl’s family and the townspeople around them fights to determine the young girl’s secret.
‘Black Adam,’ ‘Halloween Kills’ Lead the Most Anticipated Movies of October | Chart
David O. Russell's "Amsterdam" and Harry Styles-starrer "My Policeman" also make the Top 10 list
‘911’: Angela Bassett, Peter Krause Break Down the ‘Surprising’ and ‘Satisfying’ Conclusion to Athena’s Origin Story
"Our writers have a way of weaving this fabric, this tapestry, where you may see this thread again, you may see this character again," Bassett told TheWrap
BAFTA Changes TV Award Rules to Increase Recognitions for Women and International Programs
The eligibility updates have a ”longer-term aim to encourage a greater representation of women considered“. BAFTA has changes its TV award rules with the goal of increasing representation for women and international shows, BAFTA announced Tuesday. Under the new rules, the top three male and top three female candidates...
How ‘The Woman King’ Cinematographer Fought to Highlight the ‘Beauty of Black Skin’
"I want to show these women off and all of their strengths and all of their vulnerability," DP Polly Morgan says
‘Pitch Perfect’ Turns 10 So Peacock Is Celebrating With a Musical Number From Series ‘Bumper in Berlin’ (Video)
Plus, there are several new first look photos showing Adam DeVine's breakout character in Germany
‘Riches’: The Richards Family Finds a Boss in Prime Video Drama (Video)
The family dynasty drama from Abby Ajayi premieres in December
How the 2022 Fall Broadcast TV Premieres Stack Up in Ratings (Photos)
So far, Fox's "Monarch" is the top-rated premiere of the season, but NBC has the most shows in the Top 10
Meghan Markle Tackles Hollywood’s ‘Toxic Stereotyping’ of Asian Women in Podcast Return
Meghan Markle returned to her Spotify podcast “Archetypes” on Tuesday and in an episode called “The Demystification of the Dragon Lady” tackled the “toxic stereotyping” of Asian women in movies like “Austin Powers,” “Kill Bill” and “Full Metal Jacket.”
‘The Rings of Power’ Star Ismael Cruz Córdova Dives Deep Into Filming the Southlands Battle
Plus, the actor explains what it meant for his character, Arondir, to finally come face-to-face with Galadriel
Todd McFarlane’s ‘Spawn’ Movie Enlists ‘Captain America 4,’ ‘Joker’ Writers
McFarlane also suggests he may no longer direct the Blumhouse production
Christian Bale Drags His First Green-Screen Acting Experience for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder': ‘The Definition of It Is Monotony’
Oscar winner and four-time nominee Christian Bale joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year playing sympathetic villain Gorr the God Butcher in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” It was a welcome addition for many, but according to a new interview in GQ magazine, the actor had some qualms with the filming experience, particularly while filming against green-screen.
‘Firefly Lane’ With Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke to End With Season 2
The show returns in two parts, the first premiering Dec. 2 on Netflix
Elon Musk to Buy Twitter: Sides Agree to Close at Original $44 Billion Price
Musk had overnighted a letter agreeing to go ahead with the sale at $54.20 per share, and Twitter agreed
